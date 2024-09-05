Learn how to do exercises like curtsy lunges and glute bridges with TRX bands

You’ve probably heard of the TRX suspension training phenomenon. This type of total-body resistance exercise can be a great asset in your strength and conditioning workouts. Using resistance bands can help build up your muscles and functional strength.

It’s important to note that TRX suspension workouts are versatile. So, consider adding TRX leg exercises when planning your leg day routine. Due to the functional nature of these exercises, you’ll be able to strengthen your lower body for everyday movements as you define your muscles, improve your balance, and boost your abilities.

Recommended Videos

As you continue to work on improving your physique and trying your hand at TRX suspension exercises, make these five lower-body exercises a regular practice. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about TRX training.

Is the TRX good for legs?

TRX suspension bands provide the necessary resistance to create tension. With this tension, you’ll have more challenging workouts, which makes the exercise more effective. Using these bands, you can work on large and smaller muscle groups. Additionally, you can upgrade your stability and balance. With your form improved as well, the muscles in your legs and entire lower body will be primed for everyday functional motions, like running or climbing stairs.

How often should you train legs for results?

It is common to train your legs two to three times weekly. This frequency allows your legs to be challenged enough while allotting time for adequate rest. Start with two days per week; if your schedule and experience allow, you can increase it to three.

No matter how many times per week you train, you never want to train the same muscle group two days in a row. You could choose to train all the muscles of the lower body during each session, or you could alternate — an example would be quads and calves one day and glutes and hamstrings the next.

What are 5 TRX lower body exercises?

Bulgarian split squats

Bulgarian split squats are a common quad exercise that bolsters the size and strength of your legs. Traditionally, kettlebells or dumbbells are used for resistance, and a bench provides the balance. However, you can use a suspension band for this unilateral exercise. With this variation, your rear leg will be elevated and secured in the handle.

Instructions:

In an upright posture, stand in front of your TRX suspension band with your legs at a hip-width distance.

Place your right foot through the handle of the TRX strap suspended behind you. You can do this with your knees on the ground to ensure you do not fall.

Step your left foot forward so your knee is in line with your ankle and your right knee is off the ground.

Bend your left knee until your thigh is parallel to the floor.

Press up through your heel to come to standing.

Repeat for a predetermined number of reps before switching sides.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side

Squats

Another great TRX exercise is squats. This simple but effective workout will allow you to use your body weight to build up the strength of your legs. This classic option will be handy if you want to improve your balance and mobility.

Instructions:

Begin by mounting your suspension bands to a stable anchor, like a door, for example.

Stand facing the door with your feet hip-width apart. Grab hold of the handles so they are positioned at face level with your arms fully extended.

Hinge at your hips and push your glutes back as you bend your knees to come down into a squat.

When your knees form a 90-degree angle, pause for a moment.

Push through your heels to come back to standing.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps

Glute bridges

TRX glute bridges will help you build your glutes and improve your definition. Typically, when using resistance bands for your bridges, you would place the bands slightly above your knees. With TRX suspension bands, mount your bands to a stable foundation and proceed with your workout.

Instructions:

Start by laying on your back with the TRX handles in front of your bent knees.

Place both your feet securely in the handles. Your arms should be extended by your sides for support.

Brace your core as you press your hips up toward the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from your knees to your head.

Pause here for a moment before slowly bringing your hips back down to the floor.

Recommended sets and reps: 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps

Reverse lunges

Reverse lunges are a great way to build stability and muscle in your lower body. They are especially helpful if you want to strengthen your ability to execute certain functions, like crouching or lowering your position. If you don’t have access to traditional dumbbells, TRX suspension bands are a fantastic alternative.

Instructions:

To start, be sure your suspension bands are safely mounted and connected to the anchor of your choice.

Grab the handles, holding one in each hand, and back away from the anchor until your arms are extended with a slight bend in the elbows.

Keeping your back straight and chest up, step your right foot back so both your knees bend to 90 degrees.

Push through your left foot to come back to standing.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side

Curtsy lunges

TRX curtsy lunges are worth your while. They help build muscular endurance and are especially great for targeting the glutes and hamstrings.

Instructions:

Begin your curtsy lunges by standing with your feet hip-width apart.

Hold on to your suspension bands, brace your core, and take a step back with one foot. You won’t step directly back as in a reverse lunge, but instead, you’ll step back and place your rear foot directly behind your front foot as if you’re doing a curtsy.

Bend your front leg until your thigh is parallel to the floor.

Press through your back foot to come to standing before repeating the movement.

Recommended sets and reps: 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side

Tips for maximizing results with TRX bands

Maintain proper form

To maximize your results with TRX bands, you’ll want to make sure you perfect the appropriate form to obtain optimal effectiveness while avoiding injury. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, this is vital. Also, you should note that you can modify the load or difficulty of your workout by changing the angle or stance of your body.

Gradually increase difficulty

Once you have gotten the hang of proper form with the lower body exercises, you will want to consider utilizing progressive overload to ensure you consistently see gains. You can do this by using additional resistance, increasing the number of reps and sets you do, or decreasing rest time. Be sure to switch things up at least every month.

Choose the best equipment

Experiment and select the equipment best suited for you. Familiarize yourself with the different strap lengths and weights of some strength bands. Additionally, learning the adjustability of the straps can help you determine which exercises, like lunges or deadlifts, you’ll engage in.