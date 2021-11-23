  1. Fitness
These Are the 6 Best TRX Workouts You Can Do Anywhere

Jon Gugala
By
Man doing a TRX Workout.
TRX TRX

Miguel Vargas was coming off his first bodybuilding show when he took a job with TRX. This was 2010, and the company’s straps, which suspend from above and allow a host of bodyweight-centric exercise, weren’t nearly as ubiquitous as they are now in gyms around the country. But Vargas was tasked with drawing clients into the studio, and so the self-described “middle linebacker” was out there on the sidewalk trying to entice prospective students into what certainly must have appeared like one of the most well-lit BDSM dungeons in San Francisco. “They’re walking by the studio, and they see the straps hanging, and this big guy coming out,” he says, laughing at the memory. “It was a hard sell.”

But in the last decade, TRX has boomed in popularity, and one session is all it takes to see why. The first and maybe biggest reason? “We’re all core, all the time,” Vargas says. As soon as your hands touch the straps, your core engages, regardless of whether you’re pushing, pulling, squatting, hinging, lunging, or rotating. Like jump ropes and resistance bands, it’s also incredibly portable — the TRX Home2 System kit mounts in a doorframe and packs down smaller than a dopp kit, making it great for studio apartments and hotels without fitness centers alike. It requires no additional weight to get a killer strength session, and unlike those sets of bicep curls you’ve been doing while staring into your own eyes, all its movements are functional, assisting in your rec league performance and getting out of bed alike. “It’s not just about how much you can lift,” he says. “It’s about how well you can move.”

Vargas, who has since moved from luring curiosity seekers off the street to TRX’s training and development manager, has assembled six workouts that will get you started as you build strength, balance, and definition. All last just over 20 minutes but will leave you huffing and puffing to the point that the neighbors will start to worry. But take our advice: When the police arrive, make sure you tuck your straps away to avoid suspicion. They’ll have a hard enough time believing you were just working on your core.

Total Body 1

man doing a total body workout.
TRX TRX

Start here. This total-body strength session is the perfect intro to the pain of TRX, which targets all muscles, including the ones you didn’t know you had.

Targeted Muscles: All

Execution: For 45 seconds on, 15 seconds of rest, complete

  1. Squat Row
  2. TRX Lunge to Chest Stretch
  3. TRX Chest Press
  4. TRX Triceps Press
  5. TRX Y-Deltoid Fly
  6. TRX Squat Row
  7. TRX Lunge to Chest Stretch
  8. TRX Chest Press
  9. TRX Triceps Press
  10. TRX Y-Deltoid Fly
  11. TRX Squat Row
  12. TRX Lunge to Chest Stretch
  13. TRX Chest Press
  14. TRX Triceps Press
  15. TRX Y-Deltoid Fly

Then, for the finisher:

  1. TRX Chest Press +Triceps combo

Execute 10 reps, repeating the finisher for 10 sets and resting as needed. Focus on quality, not speed, and reduce reps if necessary.

Lower Body Burn

man doing a lower body burn workout.
TRX

Wave goodbye to everything south of your naval with this 25-minute session.

Targeted Muscles: Glutes, core, quads, hamstrings

Execution: For 45 seconds on, 15 seconds of rest, complete

  1. TRX Squat High Row
  2. TRX Lunge to Chest Stretch
  3. TRX Hamstrings Curl
  4. TRX Hip Press
  5. TRX Pike
  6. TRX Squat High Row
  7. TRX Lunge to Chest Stretch
  8. TRX Hamstrings Curl
  9. TRX Hip Press
  10. TRX Pike
  11. TRX Squat High Row
  12. TRX Lunge to Chest Stretch
  13. TRX Hamstrings Curl
  14. TRX Hip Press
  15. TRX Pike

Then, for the finisher:

  1. TRX Sinigle Leg Squat

Perform 10 reps on each side, resting as needed. Repeat both sides five times each.

Total Body 2

two guys doing a total body 2 workout.
TRX

You had enough or are you thirsty for more?

Targeted Muscles: all

Execution: For 45 seconds on, 15 seconds of rest, complete

  1. Runners Stretch (no straps)
  2. TRX Squat to Y-Fly
  3. TRX Atomic Push Up
  4. TRX Hip Press
  5. TRX Low Row Biceps Curl Combo
  6. TRX Alternating Side Lunges
  7. Runners Stretch (no straps)
  8. TRX Squat to Y-Fly
  9. TRX Atomic Push Up
  10. TRX Hip Press
  11. TRX Low Row Biceps Curl Combo
  12. TRX Alternating Side Lunges
  13. Runners Stretch (no straps)
  14. TRX Squat to Y-Fly
  15. TRX Atomic Push Up
  16. TRX Hip Press
  17. TRX Low Row Biceps Curl Combo
  18. TRX Alternating Side Lunges

Then, for the finisher:

  1. TRX Side Plank Hip Taps

Though it hurts, move slowly through the finisher. Perform 10 reps on each side, resting as needed. Repeat both sides five times each.

Upper Body with Core

Man doing TRX Push Up.

True, all TRX exercises engage your core. But after your upper half is beat to smithereens, it’s time to target that tummy.

Targeted Muscles: shoulders, pecs, lats, biceps, triceps, core

Execution: For 45 seconds on, 15 seconds of rest, complete

  1. TRX Squat Row
  2. TRX Lunge (Right foot in straps)
  3. TRX Burpee (Right foot in straps)
  4. TRX Lunge (Left foot in straps)
  5. TRX Burpee (Left foot in straps)
  6. TRX Squat Row
  7. TRX Lunge (Right foot in straps)
  8. TRX Burpee (Right foot in straps)
  9. TRX Lunge (Left foot in straps)
  10. TRX Burpee (Left foot in straps)
  11. TRX Squat Row
  12. TRX Lunge (Right foot in straps)
  13. TRX Burpee (Right foot in straps)
  14. TRX Lunge (Left foot in straps)
  15. TRX Burpee (Left foot in straps)

Then, for the finisher:

  1. TRX Crunch

Perform 10 crunches, resting as needed. Repeat for 10 rounds.

Lower Body Burn

Man doing arm exercises with suspension straps at gym.

If you smell something on fire, it’s probably your lower half.

Targeted Muscles: quads, core, glutes, hamstrings

Execution: For 45 seconds on, 15 seconds of rest, complete

  1. TRX Squat High Row
  2. TRX Lunge to Chest Stretch
  3. TRX Jump Squat
  4. TRX Over Head Squat
  5. TRX Low Row
  6. TRX Squat High Row
  7. TRX Lunge to Chest Stretch
  8. TRX Jump Squat
  9. TRX Over Head Squat
  10. TRX Low Row
  11. TRX Squat High Row
  12. TRX Lunge to Chest Stretch
  13. TRX Jump Squat
  14. TRX Over Head Squat
  15. TRX Low Row

Then, for the finisher:

  1. TRX Hip Press

Perform 10 reps and rest as needed. Repeat for 10 rounds.

Read more: Best Ab Workouts

Total Body 3

man doing a total body 3 workout.
TRX

Oh, you’re getting cocky as your strength grows. Here’s one more before you see yourself to the door.

Targeted Muscles: chest and triceps, back and biceps, core, shoulders

Execution: For 45 seconds on, 15 seconds of rest, complete

  1. TRX Squat to Biceps Curl
  2. Runners Stretch (no straps)
  3. TRX Chest Press
  4. TRX Triceps Press
  5. TRX Crossing Balance Lunge R
  6. TRX Crossing Balance Lunge L
  7. TRX Squat to Biceps Curl
  8. Runners Stretch (no straps)
  9. TRX Chest Press
  10. TRX Triceps Press
  11. TRX Crossing Balance Lunge R
  12. TRX Crossing Balance Lunge L
  13. TRX Squat to Biceps Curl
  14. Runners Stretch (no straps)
  15. TRX Chest Press
  16. TRX Triceps Press
  17. TRX Crossing Balance Lunge R
  18. TRX Crossing Balance Lunge L

Then, for the finisher:

  1. TRX Hip Press
  2. TRX Atomic Push Up

Perform 10 reps of each and rest as needed. Repeat the pair exercises for five sets.

