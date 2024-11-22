Now is the season to prioritize and improve your athletic performance

It’s the same story every January; the gym is bursting with people eager to fulfill their new year’s fitness resolutions. Before that, in the months leading up to the holidays, people tend to kick back a little and slow down with their training routines. You can start that weekly run, swim, or circuit class after the new year. ‘New year, new you’ is often the echoed phrase. TikTok’s viral Winter Arc challenge is switching things up and encouraging people to pick up the pace sooner. Let’s look at the Winter Arc challenge and top tips to help you get ahead with your fitness goals.

The latest trending TikTok fitness challenge

‘Winter Arc’ is a 90-day challenge trending on TikTok where you use the last three months of the year to focus on health and fitness objectives and personal development, such as joining a running club, improving your nutrition, or starting a five-day workout plan. Instead of the fall being leisurely time off or a time to sink into your couch and hibernate with a warm beverage, this challenge looks at the holidays as a time to jumpstart your health and fitness goals. The only rule is that you must stay consistent and disciplined to make noticeable progress by the new year.

The idea behind the Winter Arc

On these often colder and shorter days of the winter season, the idea is to use this time to level up your athletic performance, so you’re transformed by January instead of just starting out. The Winter Arc TikTok is full of men and women in their hoodies and seasonal workout gear running in the dark or at sunrise or pumping iron in the gym. These videos get millions of views as people motivate each other to get moving.

Whether you pick up the pace in October, November, or December, it’s a good idea to invest time and energy into your fitness to see serious changes over time. Rather than slowing down and kicking back, it’s time to kick things up a notch with your workout routine. Celebrity fitness trainer Michael Baah says this concept has been around for decades and that it takes around 66 days to form a habit, so the Winter Arc helps you along that journey ahead of the new year. That being said, some people warn that you shouldn’t get too carried away by trying to hit extreme fitness objectives, which could cause added stress during the holidays.

Tips to get started

Top tips to get started with your Winter Arc: