Theragun Deals — Save $100 on the Theragun Pro Massage Gun

If you’ve been waiting for an attractive Theragun Pro massage gun deal to show up, here’s your chance. For today only, Best Buy is taking $100 off the cost of the latest model of the highly rated Theragun Pro handheld percussive massage device. From now until 11:59 p.m. Central Time, you can buy a Theragun Pro for $500, a 17% discount from the normal $600 price. Rated the best massage tool overall by our experts in our latest best massage tools roundup, the Theragun Pro also featured in our list of the best massage guns for post-workout recovery. The only issue is this is just a one-day sale, so don’t delay if your muscles need this deal.

Percussive massage guns are versatile tools to support your workout regimen, but can do much more. Once you start using a massage gun for post-workout recovery, you’ll also have a way to loosen up after a long day sitting or driving, or doing any repetitive workday activity. You can also use a massage gun to relieve chronically tight muscles. The Theragun Pro is Therabody’s top-of-the-line percussive massage gun for athletes and others who want the most advanced recovery tool available.

The Theragun Pro lives up to its model name, with a powerful commercial-grade motor that is surprisingly quiet in use. The Theragun Pro uses Bluetooth to connect with your smartphone to run an accompanying app. You can follow built-in app-guided massage routines personalized for you and your sport or activity or attach one of the six included massage heads to address a specific tight muscle directly. With up to 60 pounds of percussive force, and speeds from 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute, the Theragun Pro has the power to release tension from your deepest muscles. Two removable rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries are included with the Theragun Pro so you can use it for up to 300 continuous minutes. You can recharge the batteries with the included AC battery charge and the Theragun Pro also supports wireless charging.

The Theragun Pro comes in a hard travel case that also holds the battery charger and second battery, plus six closed-cell-foam attachments in their own pouch. The removable attachment heads include a standard ball for all muscle groups, a dampener for sore or bony areas, a cone for pinpointing specific muscles or areas, a thumb for trigger points, a wedge to help lessen stored lactic acid from heavily exercised muscles, and a Supersoft head for particularly sensitive spots.

If you take your workout routine seriously, you need serious recovery strategies. With the Theragun Pro massage gun, you can level up your post-workout recovery defense system and have the perfect tool to help with overly tight or strained muscles. With its multiple massage head attachments, customizable percussion force, and an adjustable arm so you can target every muscle group, the Theragun Pro is the massage gun you want and this deal saves a cool hundred bucks. The deal ends tonight, so buy the Theragun Pro today for $500 because tomorrow the price goes back to $600.

