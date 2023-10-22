The popular Theragun Mini massage gun is $70 off right now

When you go to Best Buy, it is common to find tech supplies. That means keyboards, office chairs, monitors and more that reflect the needs of our modern, sedentary lifestyle. Which is why we also find great massage gun deals at the tech store. Even though they fit the needs of the customer base, the customer base isn’t necessarily going into the store to shop that product category. Items like the Theragun Mini 1, which is currently on sale for just $130, can get lost in the shuffle. To take advantage of this oversight (and great deal) just tap the button below. You’ll be taken to Best Buy’s online shop where you can find the Theragun Mini 1 at $70 off its typical $200 price.

Why you should buy the Theragun Mini 1

The Theragun Mini 1 is one of the easiest ways to try out strong massage power for whatever hurts you. The massager is neither intimidating nor complex. Usage comes by simply holding the ergonomic triangular handle and applying the rounded head to wherever the pain comes from. There are three speed settings to choose from, each providing rapid percussion massaging. It comes in a very tiny package (4.25 x 8 x 7 inches) that weighs under three pounds. With a travel pouch and 150-minute battery life, you’ll find yourself wanting to take it with you wherever you go, just in case.

Recommended Videos

We particularly like, in this healthcare-conscious era, how this product is eligible for healthcare account payments. If you have an underused FSA, HRA, or HSA, the Theragun Mini 1 qualifies for coverage under all three. Getting the most out of your healthcare dollars is critical, so if a massage gun can help you with pain, sincerely consider it. Note, also, that healthcare bodies making this product eligible in this way also cements it as a legitimate healthcare product, not a vibrating gimmick.

We really can’t be sure how long this deal on the Theragun Mini 1 will last, so be sure to check it out. To do so, just tap the button below. You’ll find the Theragun Mini 1’s page on Best Buy, where (if this deal is still ongoing) you will find it for $130, which is $70 down from its $200 price. If muscle cramps are getting you down and you’ve ever felt like a massage gun might help, now is the time to try it.

Editors' Recommendations