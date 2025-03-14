This is the furthest distance an ultra-runner has covered without sleeping

Table of Contents Table of Contents An impressive feat of human endurance Ultramarathons are increasingly popular Concluding thoughts

The human body can do some pretty incredible things, and I’ve been in awe of some runners who can cover impressive distances without stopping. It turns out some humans can even outrun horses while others struggle to run a mile. While I can’t say I could outrun a horse, I definitely enjoy long-distance runs, the rush of endorphins, and the sense of accomplishment I get when I come home and sink into my couch or flop on my bed.

Humans have developed endurance and adapted to run stride after stride, and many ultra-runners are conquering races longer than a 26.2-mile marathon. What’s the furthest distance an ultra-runner has covered without sleeping? Let’s find out.

An impressive feat of human endurance

Runner Dean Karnazes is known to have completed the longest run without sleeping. On Wednesday, October 12th, 2005, Karnazes started his 350 mile-run (or 563 km) through Northern California. His family followed behind him in an RV, and he finished his run on Saturday, October 15th, with a total of 80 hours and 44 minutes. His average was 13 minutes per mile.

Karnazes wanted to test his physical limits while raising money for childhood organ donation, making this even better. As the 2004 Badwater Ultramarathon winner, Karnazes was certainly not a beginner at the time of this accomplishment.

Switching shoes

Karnazes switched his running shoes every 50 miles. He had three pairs ready to rotate, so he didn’t let shoes hold him back. He continued putting one foot in front of the other through the sweltering heat, seeing possums, skunks, and other animals along the way. By Friday, Karnazes shared in an interview that he had blisters and was pretty sure he’d lost a few toenails, too.

By Saturday at 2.21 am in the morning, Karnazes felt like he was almost ‘sleep-running,’ and by 6.45 am, he was stumbling. For safety, he ran the remaining 50 miles at the Stanford University Track.

Ultramarathons are increasingly popular

More people are joining ultramarathons every year and challenging themselves. Between 1996 and 2020, Run Repeat and the IAU reported a 1,676% increase in participation in ultra-running events.

Concluding thoughts

You should be proud whether you run a half mile, an ultra-marathon, or something in between because running has been proven to provide a wealth of benefits for your overall health and fitness. The more you stay consistent, lace up your running shoes, and head out the door, the more you’ll fine-tune your endurance and running abilities, setting yourself up for longer distances in the future. Take it one step, or should we say one stride at a time.