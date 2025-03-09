 Skip to main content
Squats or walking? Which is better for your blood sugar? Here’s the research

Moving your muscles can help keep your blood sugar levels in check.

By
Man squatting down doing jump squats at home workout
Mart Production / Pexels

Research highlights that exercise improves blood sugar regulation. Getting your muscles moving more regularly can help keep your blood sugar levels in check. This definitely inspires us to lace up our running shoes, head to the gym, or just randomly start doing a bunch of jumping jacks, especially if we ate more than one of those sugary cupcakes.

Is walking or squatting more effective for improving blood sugar? Recently, researchers decided to find out.

The study

Man walking on the beach
Dajana Reci / Pexels

In a study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, researchers wanted to know whether squats or walking reigned supreme for blood sugar regulation. Participants were placed into four different groups:

  • Group one (ONE): One 30-minute walk 
  • Group two (SIT): Uninterrupted sitting for 8.5 hours
  • Group three (WALK): 3-minute walks every 45 minutes
  • Group four (SQUAT): 10 squats every 45 minutes

The results

Man walking outside with coat in nature
Tamar Willoughby / Pexels

Researchers concluded that both the WALK and SQUAT groups experienced a 21% reduction in blood sugar spikes compared to those in the uninterrupted sitting group (SIT). The 3-minute WALK group and the SQUAT group had almost double the glucose-lowering benefit of group ONE that completed the single 30-minute walk.

In conclusion

Man doing air squats
Atstock Productions / Adobe Stock

This study shows us that powering through as little as 10 bodyweight squats every 45 minutes can make a noticeable difference for your blood sugar, which lowers your risk of diabetes and other metabolic complications. While walking is also beneficial for your health, this study indicates that squatting is more effective when it comes to managing those blood sugar levels.

Frequent shorter walks also seemed to have a more positive impact than a longer 30-minute walk. 

Why squats reign supreme

Man squatting with laptop workout
And.One / Canva Pro

Squatting summons the power of lactate — a major metabolic player. Lactate or lactic acid is a chemical compound your body produces during cellular metabolism. It’s an alternative energy source and a normal byproduct of a process called anaerobic glycolysis, where your body generates energy for your cells when there’s limited oxygen. 

Lactate plays a big role in improving blood sugar because it signals your muscle cells to deliver more GLUT4 transporters1 to their surface to help transport glucose from your bloodstream to your muscle cells. Glucose is a type of sugar, and the glucose-clearing effect can remain for up to 48 hours following these short activity bursts. 

Man wearing white T-shirt and black shorts doing pistol single-leg squat soutside
Gaudi Lab / Shutterstock

The researchers noted that frequent squatting stimulated intense muscle activation, especially in the quads and glutes, which in turn increased blood glucose clearance more than walking. They also determined that the more significant the muscle activation, the more significant the glucose-lowering effect. Time for 10 squats?

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
