What to know about the Speediance Gym Monster

It’s no secret that AI technology has offered great advancements in many industries — the fitness industry is no exception. The new Speediance Gym Monster uses electromagnetic force through two cable pulleys to create resistance up to 220 lbs. Without requiring a real weight stack in your home, this unique technology helps stimulate real resistance in your muscles that can equate to muscle gain.

With a foldable design and easy-to-use interface, I decided to put this machine to the test and see just how much you can truly do with one singular gym machine. Below, we’ll dive into what you can expect from the Speediance Gym Monster and how to get the best possible workout possible using it.

Speediance gym monster options

The Speediance Gym Monster comes in a variety of different purchasing options, each package containing different equipment. Which option you should choose depends on your specific workout needs and preferences.

The works

The baseline model called “The Works” is the cheapest of the packages, which comes with a 21.5″ touch screen, flat bench, and a variety of accessories such as the adjustable barbell, yoga mat, and tricep push-down rope. This option is a great intro model to get acquainted with the basics of the Speediance Gym Monster. I recommend this option for anyone who does not plan on doing exercises that require an adjustable bench, as it only comes with a flat bench. Additional accessories and equipment can always be purchased directly from the site at a later date.

Works plus

One step above The Works model is the Works Plus, which features an adjustable incline bench instead of a flat bench. The upgrade to an incline bench will allow you to do a variety of other exercises which are especially helpful for chest exercises. For example, you can do either a flat bench press or an incline bench press with the adjustable bench option. This package comes with all of the same exercises as The Works option.

Family

For rowers or exercises who want to build a strong back, the Family option may be a worthwhile package to consider. In addition to everything that comes with the Works Plus, the Family package also includes the Speediance Rowing Bench. Complete with a movable seat, this bench will surely come in handy for a variety of rowing exercises that work the mid-back. This package comes with a flat bench and a rowing bench.

Family plus

Above the Family model is the “Family Plus” package which is the mostly same except it features an adjustable incline bench instead of the flat bench. Again, your choice to choose this option depends on how frequently you anticipate using the bench on various inclines. I tried the Family Plus.

Works plus max

The Works Plus Max is the first option that offers a larger screen. Instead of the standard 21.5″ touch screen, this model features an oversized 32″ touch screen for a more vibrant experience. You’ll find everything in the Works Plus with this package, with the addition of the larger touch screen.

Family plus max

Lastly, the Family Plus Max is the upgraded version of the Family Plus. This also features a larger 32″ touch screen as well as the addition of the included rowing bench.

Arrival, unboxing, and assembly

My experience from the start was smooth and simple when receiving my Speediance Gym Monster. You can expect this package to be delivered via freight due to its large weight and size. Mine came in three boxes (one for the Gym Monster itself, one for the rowing bench, and one for the adjustable incline bench). You’ll likely receive a call from a shipping company to schedule a delivery time frame as this is a large shipment.

All items were packed exceptionally well to help prevent any damage. Unpacking was easy. However, I do recommend having a second person available to unpack the Gym Monster device and move it into place. There are wheels on the bottom that make rolling it easy, but it would be tricky to get upright with just one person.

Even for someone who is not handy, the assembly of the Speediance Gym Monster and all of its accessories was a breeze. Instructions included both works and photos to demonstrate. The device itself comes pre-assembled, however, you will need to assemble any benches or accessories that yours comes with. The most time-consuming part was the assembly of the rowing bench, which only took about 45 minutes to assemble. If you need further assistance with assembly, look to the company’s YouTube page for step-by-step assembly videos.

Using the speediance gym monster

Although the words “AI-powered home gym” sound fancy, it doesn’t get easier to use than this device. The device’s menu navigation is straightforward and intuitive — something I loved from the minute I began using the product. There’s really not as much of a learning curve for this home gym as you’d expect. This means you can quickly get to what’s most important: your workout. Below are a few of the primary benefits that stood out to me when using this machine.

Streamlined and compact

The machine may arrive in a hefty box, but once set up, it doesn’t take up as much room as you’d think. The bottom footboard easily folds up when not in use, making this a solid choice for apartments, garages, or small home gym spaces. The part that takes up more room is the bench and rowing bench.

Versatility

Unlike other home gym equipment designed to target just one body part, the Speediance Gym Monster delivers the versatility most people want when spending on fitness equipment. With movable pulleys and interchangeable attachments, the possibilities for workouts are endless. You can truly hit every body part using this machine, from abdominal workouts to killer arm workouts.

Not only does the versatility of this make the product a better bang for your buck, but it also means you won’t get bored of doing the same thing over and over. The workout library has a variety of pre-set workouts but also gives you the option to browse hundreds of moves to create your workout. Users can customize workouts and also lift in “free lift mode” if they don’t want to follow along with the screen.

Available exercises

Browsing through the endless workouts in the library made me realize how many new exercises there are to learn. For beginners, the step-by-step instructions on how to set up each workout and perform it make learning a breeze. On the other hand, this machine still offers so much to learn even for those who are not newbies to strength training.

If you’re stuck in the same old, same old gym routine made up of the same exercises, using the Speediance Gym Monster offers a solid choice to break out of your comfort zone and challenge your muscles in a new way. I’ve already learned a variety of new exercises just by exploring the library available on the Speediance Gym Monster. Plus, if you’re someone who learns by example, the machine’s screen shows you exactly how to perform each exercise with proper form.

Tips to make the most of your workouts

Overall, the Speediance Gym Monster’s capabilities are both impressive and versatile. Through a series of trial and error, I’ve discovered these tips to make the most out of your workouts.

Spend time exploring

At first, the sheer number of exercises and workout combinations available on the Speediance Gym Monster is a bit overwhelming. You’ll want to try them all! I spent several hours browsing the exercise library and learning how to set each one up. I recommend doing this at a time that is not your designated workout time. It can be tough to jump right into your workout routine without having a plan. If you do want to jump right in, starting with a class that already contains selected exercises will help save you time. “Free lift” mode is a great place to try new exercises at your own pace.

It takes time to learn and feel more confident with any new gym exercise — whether on the Gym Monster or in the gym itself. The more you use the Speediance Gym Monster, the better workout flow you’ll develop. You’ll spend less time messing around with the attachments and adjustments as your workouts become more natural to you. If you feel like your workouts at first are a little “all over the place”, it’s likely just because you still just need more time to explore. Whether it’s a rainy day or a weekend activity, spending time getting to know your device will make a huge difference in the success of your overall workouts.

Wear shoes

This might sound obvious, but always wear supportive sneakers while using the Speediance Gym Monster. It’s tempting not to, especially when in the comfort of your own home. You might also think because you’re not lifting “physical” weight that you can just stick with socks. However, lifting mechanics and good form practices still apply. Wearing shoes will give you more support and help prevent injury during your lift.