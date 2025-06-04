The best supplements for men, according to a pro sports nutrition coach

The world of supplements marketed for muscle growth, testosterone, and energy is flooded — leaving it easy for men to feel overwhelmed or misled (especially when standing in the health supplement aisle). From creatine to magnesium and everything in between, knowing what to take, how much to take, and when to take it is sometimes overwhelming enough to leave some in search of better health running the other way.

To make things simpler for men looking to amp up their health & fitness just in time for Men’s Health Month, I got the scoop from Thomas DeLauer, nutrition and performance coach for MLB, NFL and NHL athletes and Expert Advisor at SuppCo, the health tech startup transforming how people discover, manage, and optimize their supplement routine. Here’s what he shared about a few of the best supplements for men that deliver results.

Creatine monohydrate

Creatine monohydrate is one of the most popular supplements amongst men in the realm of fitness, yet DeLauer says most people misunderstand it. “The biggest misconception is that creatine is just a “Muscle-building” supplement or that it’s only useful for bodybuilders. In reality, creatine is a cellular energy enhancer, primarily by increasing phosphocreatine stores in muscles, which helps regenerate ATP, your body’s main energy currency during HIIT exercises,” he says. “Many men also falsely believe it causes bloating, kidney damage, or hair loss – none of which is supported by credible, long-term research in healthy individuals.”

While timing isn’t everything when it comes to taking creatine supplements, DeLauer says it does play a key role in helping to optimize outcomes. He recommends taking creatine post-workout, paired with a protein and carbohydrate-rich meal to enhance uptake into the muscle cells. “Consistency is more important than timing, keeping your muscle creatine stores saturated matters more than the exact hour you take it.” A standard dose of 3 to 5 grams daily is safe and effective, helping to combat age-related changes in strength, lean mass, and mitochondrial efficiency.

Magnesium

There are numerous types of magnesium products available in the supplement aisle, but DeLauer recommends Magnesium Threonate or Glycinate as the ideal choice for most men. “Magnesium Glycinate is great for calming muscles and reducing anxiety, perfect for post-workout recovery and stress management. Magnesium threonate, on the other hand, crosses the blood-brain barrier more effectively and is ideal if cognitive clarity, memory, and sleep quality are your primary goals,” he says.

Taking either kind of magnesium is essential, as it helps fuel muscle contractions, supports energy metabolism, and helps regulate the stress hormone, cortisol. In addition, magnesium helps to improve sleep by enhancing GABA activity and has significant anti-inflammatory properties that fight against inflammation and muscle soreness (helping to speed up your workout recovery)

Vitamin D3/K2

For men, Vitamin D3 is especially important in supporting testosterone production, with studies showing that men with higher D levels tend to have healthier testosterone levels.”It also influences mood, immune function, and muscle health—all tied to hormonal balance. Adding K2 helps ensure that D3’s benefits are properly utilized, particularly by keeping calcium out of arteries and directing it to bones and tissues where it belongs,” says DeLauer.

Since most men don’t get enough sun exposure year-round (think indoor desk jobs), DeLauer recommends supplementing with a daily dose of 2,000 to 5,000 IU of Vitamin D3, paired with 90 to 200 mcg of K2 (MK-7) for better calcium management and long-term health protection.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3s are another one of the best supplements for men, particularly supporting inflammation in athletes. However, there’s a lot of misunderstanding surrounding supplementation with Omega-3s. According to DeLauer, Omega-3s (EPA and DHA) help reduce post-workout inflammation, muscle soreness, and joint stiffness, supporting faster recovery and long-term joint health, especially beneficial for consistent lifters. DeLauer recommends selecting a fish oil with at least 1,000 to 1,500 mg of combined EPA and DHA per serving, ideally in the triglyceride (TG) or re-esterified TG form for better absorption.

“Look for third-party testing to confirm it’s free of heavy metals and oxidation, and opt for brands that use sustainably sourced fish like anchovies or sardines. Bonus if it has an enteric coating to prevent a fishy aftertaste,” he says. Additionally, he shares that taking Omega-3s with a meal that contains a form of fat can help promote optimal absorption. Individuals taking blood thinners should exercise caution when using Omega-3 supplements and consult a doctor before use, due to the natural anticoagulant effect of these supplements.

Zinc

Often discussed in the context of men’s health and testosterone levels, DeLauer clears the air about using zinc supplements as a “fix-all”. “Zinc is essential for testosterone production, but it should not be seen as a fix-all. If a man is deficient, low zinc can suppress testosterone levels, so correcting that can help normalize hormones. However, taking extra zinc won’t supercharge testosterone if your levels are already adequate. Signs of testosterone deficiency include low energy, frequent colds, slow healing, and mood,” he says.