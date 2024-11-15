Discover the many reasons to get enough zinc in your diet

Vitamins and minerals are vital for good health and should be consumed daily through a balanced diet. Although much emphasis is placed on vitamins, minerals are important nutrients that aid bodily functions, too.

While some minerals, such as zinc, are important for everyone, this mineral has extra benefits for men. Zinc benefits for men are many, and it is recommended that you consume foods containing zinc regularly.

With this in mind, what is zinc, what foods are high in this mineral, and what are the seven main health benefits obtained from zinc that support men’s health? Additionally, how much zinc should males be getting daily, and what are the signs and symptoms that relate to zinc deficiency? Read on for everything you need to know about this trace element.

What is zinc?

Zinc is a naturally occurring mineral found in various cells. The human body utilizes zinc in certain ways, such as during cell development and division. It is also needed for enzyme production, wound healing, thyroid function, and the normal functioning of the immune system.

What foods are high in zinc?

Plenty of foods contain zinc, which is best absorbed from animal protein sources. Foods high in zinc include the following:

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Nuts

Seeds

Legumes

Cereals

Whole grains

All are healthy foods containing zinc, but the most effective way to absorb this nutrient is to mix both animal and non-animal sources.

7 benefits of zinc for men

Testosterone levels

The vital trace element zinc helps the body produce enzymes. However, it also plays an important role in hormone production, especially the male hormone testosterone. Levels of this hormone naturally decrease as men age, and zinc can help address this imbalance.

Doing so can prevent some symptoms associated with decreased testosterone, such as low libido, erectile dysfunction, and loss of muscle mass. Zinc supplementation may be needed depending on the level of deficiency.

Prostate health

The chances of developing prostate problems increase as men age, and the most common of these is prostate enlargement and even prostate cancer. An enlarged prostate can cause symptoms such as difficulty in urinating.

Zinc is one of the most important minerals for prostate health as it contributes to the normal functioning of this gland. It can also help prevent and even treat the symptoms of an enlarged prostate.

Protein synthesis

When ingested protein is broken down into amino acids by the body, these aminos are utilized by nearly every cell for growth, repair, and development. Zinc plays an important role in this process and helps the body absorb protein more efficiently. Research suggests that 10% of proteins need zinc to function properly in the body.

Sperm quality

Zinc improves male fertility by increasing daily sperm production and producing healthier sperm with better motility. Zinc deficiency in males decreases the number of sperm and increases the risk of defective spermatozoa.

Immunity

Zinc plays a key role in supporting immune health by helping to regulate immune responses. Studies have shown that zinc supplementation can reduce the incidence and duration of common infections because it makes the immune system more efficient at fighting them.

Brain function

Zinc is involved in neurotransmitter function, contributing to cognitive health and mood regulation. It promotes emotional stability and aids memory. Research suggests that it could play a role in preventing certain brain diseases and disorders.

Antioxidant source

The ability of zinc to act as a powerful antioxidant has been known for years. Many protective and preventative attributes of zinc are due to its antioxidant activity, which helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Despite the human body only needing small amounts of this trace element, zinc protects tissues and organs at a cellular level.

How much zinc should men have daily?

The recommended intake of zinc for the average adult man is 11 milligrams daily.

What are the signs of zinc deficiency?

Signs of zinc deficiency may include impaired immune function, slow wound healing, weak muscles, low testosterone levels, hair loss, skin problems, poor fertility, and a lack of sexual desire.

Frequently asked questions

When should you take a zinc supplement?

If you have a zinc deficiency or struggle to meet your daily requirements through diet alone, consider taking a zinc supplement.

What is zinc toxicity?

Zinc toxicity can occur from excessive zinc intake through supplements, leading to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, appetite loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and headaches. Those who take 150 mg or more daily are at most risk of suffering the effects of zinc toxicity.

Too much zinc can also lower copper levels and interfere with iron function in the blood. If zinc toxicity is suspected, medical treatment should be sought promptly to help remove the excessive zinc from the body.

Do zinc supplements interact with medications?

Zinc supplements can interact with certain medications, such as antibiotics and diuretics, so it’s important to consult a healthcare provider before starting zinc supplementation.