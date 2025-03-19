 Skip to main content
Magnesium is still one of the most popular supplements — These are the benefits

Can supplementing magnesium improve your athletic performance and recovery?

By
Magnesium supplement pill vitamin mineral on table by bottle
Alex Green / Pexels

Some supplements go as quickly as they became popular in the fitness community, while others stick around. Magnesium remains one of the most popular supplements for health and fitness enthusiasts and athletes because it’s a natural mineral that plays a role in hundreds of biochemical processes in your body. 

You can get it from foods like avocado, leafy greens, and nuts like almonds. For the chocoholics out there or those who just enjoy a humble bar of dark chocolate here and there, you’ll be pleased to hear that dark chocolate has high amounts of magnesium. For example, a dark chocolate bar with 70-85% cacao solids provides a nice dose of 230mg of magnesium.

Research shows prolonged soaking in an Epsom salt bath increases blood magnesium concentrations. Even so, many people aren’t getting enough magnesium and could benefit from supplementation. A whole foods diet is the best place to start, but supplementing also has advantages.

What is magnesium?

magnesium supplements in bottle electrolyte mineral on wooden round board on table pill vitamin
Mind Favour / Unsplash

Magnesium is a natural mineral and a nutrient your body needs for over 300 biochemical reactions and bodily processes, including regulating muscle and nerve function. Approximately half or just over half of the magnesium in your body is present in your bones, with the rest in your soft tissues.

What are the benefits?

Stethoscope wrapped around a small paper red heart on a light blue background
Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Here are just some of the many benefits of taking magnesium:

  • Helps regulate nerve and muscle function.
  • Helps regulate blood sugar levels and blood pressure.
  • Assists your body in making protein, bone, and DNA.
  • Promotes heart health.

Low levels of magnesium are linked to a higher risk of depression, and this important mineral also plays a crucial role in brain function and mood. If you aren’t getting enough, taking magnesium supplements could help your mood, and researchers have found it could help with symptoms of depression. Stress has also been shown to deplete magnesium.

Does magnesium boost workout performance?

kickboxing exercise on the beach sunset workout
Anntarazevich / Pexels

If you’re exercising regularly, you might need more magnesium because it helps transport blood sugar into your muscles and dispose of lactate. Lactate can accumulate during exercise and make you feel more groggy and tired, impairing your workout performance

More research is needed specifically on sports performance as the results overall are mixed, but some studies conclude that magnesium intake is associated with enhanced strength performance in athletes, including in elite basketball, handball, and volleyball players.

In summary

man exercising running around outdoors dark grey sky
Zakaria / Pexels

With most people not getting enough in their diets, taking a magnesium supplement could be beneficial. The potential benefits range from improving heart health to regulating blood pressure. Personally, after a long soak in an Epsom salt bath and after taking a magnesium supplement or an electrolyte powder containing magnesium, I always feel just a little bit more relaxed, including my mind and my muscles.

Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Your guide to lean muscle growth: How to achieve a toned, athletic physique
Essential nutrition and exercise tips
man lifting barbell strong muscle

Are you looking to put on muscle and achieve a lean and athletic physique? As a trainer and nutritionist, I have worked with many clients who were interested in putting on size and reaping the many benefits that come with additional lean muscle growth. It certainly takes dedication, but it is a simple process.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know when it comes to nutrition and exercise to efficiently build muscle and feel your best!
What is lean muscle?

Read more
This is the furthest distance an ultra-runner has covered without sleeping
Ultra-runner Dean Karnazes wanted to test his physical limits while raising money for childhood organ donation.
man running on hill outside runner

The human body can do some pretty incredible things, and I’ve been in awe of some runners who can cover impressive distances without stopping. It turns out some humans can even outrun horses while others struggle to run a mile. While I can’t say I could outrun a horse, I definitely enjoy long-distance runs, the rush of endorphins, and the sense of accomplishment I get when I come home and sink into my couch or flop on my bed.

Humans have developed endurance and adapted to run stride after stride, and many ultra-runners are conquering races longer than a 26.2-mile marathon. What’s the furthest distance an ultra-runner has covered without sleeping? Let’s find out.
An impressive feat of human endurance

Read more
Sunset runners might be onto something — here’s the research on the benefits
The right time to work out is what fits with your schedule, your energy levels, social life, and fitness goals.
man running at sunset on beach

Evening gym veterans, bedtime yogis, and sunset runners will be pleased with this interesting research. Of course, exercising at any time of the day provides a range of benefits. Still, researchers have also studied the benefits of working out at different times, especially in the morning and evening.

I honestly enjoy working out most times of the day, but sometimes in the morning I feel a little too tired for vigorous exercise, so I might go with some light yoga or stretching. In the evening, I like the rush of endorphins that boosts my mood. Moving my muscles with some stretching, aerobics, and strength training tires me out, ready for a more restful sleep. I’m definitely one of those who loves running or jogging, surrounded by the amber glow of the sunset. Let’s look at the proven benefits of working out later in the day.
What does the research show?

Read more