 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does taking magnesium supplements boost muscle mass and power? New study is in

Should you take this essential mineral while strength training?

By
magnesium supplement pill vitamin mineral on table by bottle
Alex Green / Pexels

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in a multitude of bodily processes, from supporting your immune system to maintaining normal muscle and nerve function. According to the NHS, men need at least 300mg of magnesium every day. Could magnesium supplementation also boost your muscle mass and power? Recently, researchers decided to find out. Of course, there’s no quick fix to gain muscle strength without working those muscles with resistance training and pumping iron in a gym. Even so, certain things can give you a boost. Let’s take a look at this interesting new study.  

The study

man in gym taking supplement drinking protein shake powder electrolyte mineral
Andres Ayrton / Pexels

In a review published in the International Journal of Molecular Science, researchers set out to assess how taking magnesium supplements affected skeletal muscle health, with a focus on neuromuscular diseases and muscle tissue. The goal was to understand how magnesium supplementation affected muscle growth, atrophy, and oxidative stress. Oxidative stress refers to excess levels of free radicals in the body and an imbalance between antioxidants and harmful free radical molecules. 

Recommended Videos

Researchers looked at 20 studies focusing on the effects of magnesium on oxidative stress regulation, muscle metabolism, sarcopenia, neuromuscular disorders, and inflammatory muscle diseases.

Related

The results

man holding magnesium supplement mineral electrolyte outside outdoors sitting on bench
ASN / Unsplash

It’s important to note that there were no significant effects in participants with adequate magnesium levels. 

The researchers concluded that:

Enhanced muscle strength and mass

Taking magnesium supplements enhanced respiratory function, muscle strength, and muscle mass. Magnesium is protective for your muscles because it assists your cells in producing energy and lowers the level of harmful free radical molecules in your body.

Improved metabolism

This essential mineral helps regulate lipid, glucose, and protein metabolism.

shirtless muscle man muscular in gym doing cable bicep curl cable machine
Alen Ajan / Adobe Stock

Muscle performance

Sarcopenia is the gradual loss of muscle function, strength, and mass. In adults with sarcopenia, taking magnesium along with exercising regularly increased muscle performance.

Neuromuscular disease

The researchers noted that magnesium could be helpful for neuromuscular diseases by reducing muscle damage, lowering oxidative stress, and assisting muscle repair.

Lower inflammation

In athletes, taking magnesium supplements lowered inflammation in the body and helped with muscle soreness after exercise.

The takeaway

magnesium supplements in bottle electrolyte mineral on wooden round board on table pill vitamin
Mind Favour / Unsplash

The researchers stated that magnesium plays a positive role when it comes to musculoskeletal health and muscle mass, power, and performance. This electrolyte could be protective for muscle health and prevent muscle atrophy. It could also be an additional tool to help with sarcopenia. The researchers recommend that men get 410-420 mg daily, which is more than what’s recommended by the National Health Service of the UK. Magnesium supplements are available in different forms, such as tablets, pills, and electrolyte powders or droppers.

This new study adds to the mounting research showing the benefits of magnesium. Supplementing magnesium could be a smart move for some, especially for those with lower levels of magnesium and those looking to boost their training efforts and further enhance muscle strength and size. It’s a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before starting supplementation. You can also consume more magnesium in foods like leafy greens, nuts and seeds, dairy, and fish like salmon and mackerel.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Will you exercise more if you stick to what you enjoy? New study dives in
Are you more likely to put the effort in if you have more control over the exercise intensity?
Man on treadmill with sleeveless shirt in gym

Maybe you’re a runner who loves feeling the breeze on your cheeks while zooming through the trail or city streets. Maybe pumping iron and feeling your muscles swell is your thing, or practicing yoga, going swimming, or powering through a high-intensity interval training class. We favor different types of exercise at varying intensities, and all of these different types have benefits. Exercising is part of a healthy lifestyle. One question that comes to mind is whether you will exercise more if you stick to what you enjoy. Are you more likely to put the effort in when it’s something you tend to like more or if you have control over the exercise or the intensity? Recently, researchers set out to find some answers.
The study

In a study published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity, the researchers wanted to determine if participants trained more frequently when they were allowed to self-regulate their exercise intensity according to their own preferences and tolerance. They wanted to know how to motivate people to exercise more and suggested that educating them on the health benefits of exercise isn’t enough to get people to take action and get moving.

Read more
Study finds walking could turn back the clock for your brain by this many years
There are plenty of reasons to put one foot in front of the other and head out the door
Man jogging brisk walking outdoors in nature

Walking brings a whole host of benefits, from breathing in the fresh air to improving your sleep quality and moving your muscles and joints. Your mood will likely be better after your walk, which could make the day ahead more productive. Research has shown that a brief 10-minute walk can lower your blood pressure, so there are plenty of reasons to put one foot in front of the other and head out the door. A new study reveals that walking could make your brain this many years younger. Let’s take a look at the study.
The study

In the study published in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine, the researchers set out to determine the health impacts of everyday physical activities, including walking regularly and doing chores. The 204 participants answered questions on their phones during a nine-day study. They checked in six times every day, around every 3.5 hours.

Read more
Is exercise enough to combat the effects of sitting all day? New study dives in
Taking a quick walk when you get off work might not be enough to offset the health dangers of sitting for so long.
man wearing black t shirt exercising outdoors outside with blue steps

One in four adults in the United States sits for at least eight hours every day. Research highlights that people who sit down for most of the day have a 34% higher risk of heart disease compared to those who have a more active workday. The detrimental impact of a sedentary lifestyle is widely known. On the other hand, exercise is good for your health, and many people think moderate exercise is enough to offset the adverse effects of sitting all day. If you sit all day at a desk but you work out afterward, does that exercise session negate the effects of sitting for all those hours? A new study dives in.
The study

A study published in the journal PLOS One involved data from an ongoing study of over one thousand former or current people from Colorado. The researchers focused on relatively young participants aged 28 to 49, with an average age of 33. The lead study author, Ryan Bruellman, explained that they chose this age group because younger adults “tend to think they’re impervious to the impacts of aging. But what you do during this critical time of life matters.” 

Read more