 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Are AI-powered gyms the future? New high-tech gym opens up in California

Would you work out in one of the most modern gyms around?

By
Fred Fitness AI Powered gym fitness
Fred Fitness Official / Instagram

In our modern digital age, technology is rapidly advancing. Recently, we’ve heard of robots taking part in marathons and high-tech multi-purpose home gym machines like the Speediance Gym Monster 2. You can accomplish a lot with a humble pair of dumbbells, but you definitely can’t determine your VO2 max, track your data, and more. Recently, an AI-powered gym opened its doors in Los Angeles, California. Fred Fitness incorporates artificial intelligence and advanced equipment to enhance the gym experience. Let’s see what this futuristic gym is all about.

Fred Fitness

Fred Fitness AI Gym Santa Monica
Fred Fitness Official / Instagram

Fred Fitness offers personalized training so members can track their data and progress. My initial thought was that it would be too complicated and maybe impersonal, and I don’t really enjoy trying to learn all the ins and outs of a bunch of new technology. With this new gym, you don’t miss out on the human aspect, and personal trainers are on hand to explain how to work the machines, improve your form, and more. 

Recommended Videos

At this time of writing, the membership is $150 a month without a contract or annual fee, which is more than many other gyms out there. 

Related

Monitoring your fitness experience

Fred Fitness pic AI gym santa monica
Fred Fitness Official / Instagram

At Fred Fitness, for example, the treadmill machine assesses your cardio abilities and VO2 max. The treadmill also checks in with you every 60 seconds to ask you to rate your fatigue and how well you can talk on a scale of one to 10.

The all-knowing machines have all the data, including your height, weight, hydration, cardio stamina, and body visceral fat percentage. Again, this is a lot like Marmite, where you either don’t like all of that or you love it. It’s definitely interesting information to know and many people are effectively using this info.

In this particular gym, it’s also gamified. For example, you pull the rowing machine handles faster or slower to move an on-screen avatar and a ball up or down in a maze. You also munch on the coins as you go, resembling many other video games out there. The gym tracks your scores if you want to participate, and that info is posted on an app and a wall-mounted monitor. This is especially appealing for the competitive types.

Concluding thoughts

close up of dumbbells weight rack in gym
Delaney Van / Unsplash

On the plus side, if you don’t know where to start, the AI training guides you through, and you begin with a full-body assessment. For some people, that’s helpful and awesome, while for others, it’s unnecessary and they just prefer to get in and work out the old-fashioned way without the fancy trimmings. On the other hand, many people enjoy keeping up with emerging technology and exploring the ways tech can help us enhance our fitness. Either way, I’m sure we’ll see more AI-powered gyms popping up in the future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Is your BCAA supplement speeding up aging? What new research reveals
Discover the foods and supplements highest in isoleucine
Man in gym taking supplement drinking protein shake powder electrolyte mineral

As a trainer and nutritionist, I often recommend my clients add BCAAs to their supplement stack if they are looking to take things to the next level with their physique goals and overall performance. Found in nearly every supplement store, BCAAs are commonly considered a good addition to a healthy diet. However, new research is finding that it may not be as beneficial as we think.

Keep reading to find out what the latest studies are saying about isoleucine and why it may be a BCAA you actually need to avoid!
What is isoleucine?

Read more
Should you take the cold plunge? Does it boost your immune system? New research
Does a bitter cold ice bath lower inflammation?
cold plunge man taking ice bath ice lake swim

Fitness influencers and actors like Mark Wahlberg have been sharing the benefits of ice baths and why they take the cold plunge. Previous studies reveal the many advantages of sinking into the bitter cold, including triggering the release of dopamine, noradrenaline, and beta-endorphins that can relieve pain and boost your mood.

Research highlights how ice baths and cold water immersion can improve immune function and athletic performance and lower inflammation in sore muscles. So, is it worth feeling that icy discomfort to enhance your immune system? Recently, researchers explored the psychological, cognitive, and physiological effects of cold water immersion in healthy adults with interesting results on inflammation. Let’s delve into the new research.
The study

Read more
Can supersets shorten your gym time and fuel muscle growth? New study
What's the difference between supersets and traditional straight sets?
bicep curl lifting weights

If we can cut down our training time while still delivering results, I’d say that’s a win. This way, we can turn our attention to the many other tasks on our to-do lists without sacrificing gains. Mounting research confirms that performing supersets can shorten your training time while still boosting muscle size just the same as traditional straight sets.

A superset is a strength training technique where you perform one set of two different exercises back-to-back with little to no rest in between. Supersets are considered a higher-intensity form of resistance training or strength training.

Read more