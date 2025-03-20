 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Runner smashes the world record with the fastest half marathon time

Kiplimo averaged around 13.86 miles per hour and smashed his own previous world record.

By
Kenyan Half marathon world record Jacob Kiplimo
Jacob Kiplimo / Instagram

Crossing that marathon or half marathon finish line is an accomplishment for any of us. Even when I return from a short jog around my neighborhood, I have that sense of pride and overall positivity that I did something good for my health. I feel more human and enjoy leveling up my fitness. 

Some speedy runners are zooming past the rest and making record time. Recently, one avid runner smashed the world record with the fastest half-marathon time.

Recommended Videos

A new world record

fastest half marathon world record Jacob Kiplimo
Jacob Kiplimo / Instagram Jacob Kiplimo

Last month, Jacob Kiplimo shattered the world record at the eDreams Mitja Marato de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. 24-year-old Kiplimo of Uganda shared that everything was perfect, including the weather, as he finished the 2025 Barcelona Half Marathon in just 56 minutes and 42 seconds. Kenyan endurance runner Geoffrey Kamworor finished in second place nearly two minutes after Kiplimo at 58 minutes and 44 seconds.

Related

This time, Kiplimo smashed the previous world record of 57 minutes and 30 seconds set last year by Yomif Kejelcha from Ethiopia. Kiplimo also smashed his own previous 2021 Half Marathon World Record of 57 minutes and 29 seconds, a close call with Kejelcha.

Average miles per hour

legs running close-up
Wal_172619 / Pixabay

When breaking this recent world record for the fastest half-marathon time, Kiplimo averaged around 13.86 miles per hour, which is about one mile every 4 minutes and 20 seconds. While many of us remember traveling in a car or bus to get to school, Kiplimo had to start running. As the son of two farmers from a rural district in Eastern Uganda, Kiplimo put one foot in front of the other for over 3 miles at an altitude of 6,200 feet to go to school.

Kiplimo wanted to be like his older brothers and became extremely interested in running, especially long-distance running. Kiplimo continued running, improving his capabilities over time. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Kiplimo earned the bronze medal in the men’s 10,000 meters. We know this certainly isn’t the last we’ll hear from this young athlete making strides.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Can you really finish a marathon in carbon-plated sandals? Why the carbon?
Kenyan marathoner Barnaba Kiplimo recently finished the Khon Kaen Marathon in Thailand wearing carbon-plated sandals.
Kenyan marathoner carbon-plated sandals

Most people run a marathon in a trusted pair of running shoes. Maybe it’s your old faithfuls or maybe you treated yourself to a gait analysis and a brand-new cushiony pair. Countless runners swear by the right running shoes and how they can help enhance comfort and performance, injury prevention, and shock absorption.

Some unique and dedicated runners are setting their own pace and exploring new ways to cross the finish line. Recently, Barefoot Bobby from India completed marathons and races of varying distances without wearing any shoes. Over in Kenya, another dedicated runner won a marathon in carbon-plated sandals. What’s with the carbon, and why sandals? 
Running a marathon in sandals

Read more
Does the timing of your workout affect insulin sensitivity? Here’s the research
This is good news for the sunset runners and those who like to work out later in the day.
man running outside grey clouds on road

When you eat sugar, your pancreas releases insulin — the digestive hormone that scuttles sugar into your cells to keep your blood sugar levels stable. Insulin helps prevent dangerously high blood sugar levels.

Insulin sensitivity involves how responsive your cells are to insulin. Your cells have insulin receptors, and with the condition of low insulin sensitivity or insulin resistance, the cells become more resistant, and your body becomes less responsive to insulin. Reducing insulin resistance can help you maintain a healthy weight and improve your blood sugar. Researchers decided to explore how the timing and intensity of workouts affect insulin sensitivity, with interesting results.
The research

Read more
Can you really run a marathon without shoes? Meet speedy Barefoot Bobby
Barefoot Bobby is a 58-year-old runner from Bangalore, India, who recently completed the Mumbai Marathon barefoot.
Thomas Bobby Philip Barefoot Bobby running Marathon

Running a marathon wearing supportive running shoes is an accomplishment, and so is crossing the finish line barefoot. Running is a high-impact form of exercise, and the right running shoes can make a big difference for runners and help with injury prevention, enhancing comfort and performance and shock absorption. Running shoes are specially designed with thicker soles that act as shock absorbers.

Some interesting fitness enthusiasts have come along and changed the paradigm, and Barefoot Bobby is one of them. There’s a buzz about Bobby in the fitness world because he doesn’t just run marathons; he crosses the finish line without wearing any shoes, hence the name.
Speedy Barefoot Bobby

Read more