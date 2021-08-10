  1. Fitness
We Can’t Believe How Cheap These Massage Gun Deals Are at Amazon Today

If you’ve been reading up on the best massage guns, you’ll know how fantastic they are at providing you with strong post-workout recoveries without needing to head for a massage. Now is the right time to buy one because Amazon has discounted some great brands in the massage gun world. You can enjoy all the benefits for less money than usual. At the moment, you can snap up a Renpho Powerful Portable Massage Gun for just $100 instead of $140, or you can invest in the high-end Hyperice Hypervolt Handheld Percussion Massage Gun for just $249 down from $349. Whatever you choose, you’re sure of a better recovery from your workouts and you’ll be so glad you bought one.

Renpho Powerful Portable Massage Gun — $100, was $140

Renpho Powerful Portable Massage Gun on a white background and depicting its accessories.

Compared to the best foam rollers, massage guns are far superior at helping you recover after a workout and this Renpho Power Portable Massage Gun is a great example. Ordinarily priced at $140, it’s down to just $100. For the money, you get a deep tissue muscle sports massager that’s ultra-compact and easy to grip with a super quiet brushless motor that’s as quiet as 45db. It has a large 2,500mAh battery that can be easily charged by USB Type-C or a 5v/2a adapter with 10-minute auto-off protection ensuring the battery is never wasted. With up to 5 speeds covering up to 3,200rpm along with 5 massager heads, you’ll always be sure to find the right speed and massage for your sore muscles here.

Hyperice Hypervolt Handheld Percussion Massage Gun — $249, was $349

Hyperice Hypervolt Handheld Percussion Massage Gun on a white background and depicting its accessories.

If you’re training for something like a half marathon, you need the best massage gun you can afford. We can’t fault the Hyperice Hypervolt Handheld Percussion Massage Gun. Usually priced at $349, it’s down to just $249 and offers everything you could need from a high-end massage gun. With three speed settings up to 4,300rpm and up to three hours of use per charge, it’s good to go for a long time. Even better, it has Bluetooth connectivity so you can sync it with the Hyperice app and benefit from pre-built or custom recovery programs that really get to the bottom of where you need help most. Lightweight and easy to use, it also comes with 5 interchangeable head attachments so you can get things just right for your needs.

More fitness deals

Looking for more for your workout? We’ve also got all the best dumbbell deals and Bowflex deals to help you find the right weights and fitness devices for your needs. There’s sure to be something here to match your budget as well as your goals, before you dive into investing in a great massage gun for recovering faster.

Cryotex Massage Gun, 4 Speed Options and 4 Smart Modes

$60 $100
Experience deep muscle relaxation after an intense exercise as this massage gun comes with 6 massage heads, 4 smart modes, and 4-speed levels targeted to treat every muscle group.
Buy at Amazon

Power Pro 5000 Ultra Massage Gun

$44 $60
With different speed and intensity levels, this massager can be used to aid in a number of muscle concerns. One full charge can last for up to 3 hours.
Buy at Amazon

XtremepowerUS Powerful Cordless Percussion Massager

$50 $200
This massager comes complete with 6 heads to target different muscle groups. Its speed is adjustable as well to address various muscle concerns.
Buy at Walmart

GPED Muscle Massage Gun

$50 $160
Boasting 30 adjustable speed levels and 4 head attachments, this massage gun allows you to apply the vibration amplitude and type of massaging that matches your needs.
Buy at Walmart

Darkiron Deep Muscle Massager Gun

$100 $120
Featuring 4 adjustable speed levels and 15 massage heads, this deep muscle massager gun ensures to provide great tissue massage for your day-to-day muscle soreness and stiffness.
Buy at Amazon

Flyby Deep Tissue Massage Gun

$70 $160
Customize your muscle recovery or relaxation with the 6 head attachments included. The massager also operates with very low noise for a better massage experience.
Buy at Amazon

