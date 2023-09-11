 Skip to main content
You need to buy these Puma running shoes while they’re on sale

Albert Bassili
By
Puma Viz Runner Repeat on feet.
Puma

If you’re starting out as a runner, spending hundreds of dollars on the best running shoes might not be the best idea. Instead, it’s better to start with something a bit more budget-oriented, especially as you get accustomed to running and knowing what you’re looking for in a shoe. Luckily, the Puma Viz Runner Repeat is a great budget running shoe, and there’s even a great deal from Puma discounting them to $39 from $65, so it’s very affordable.

Why you should buy the Puma Viz Runner Repeat

On a fundamental level, the Viz Runner Repeat is great for short-distance runners and folks who are just getting into running. The heel cushion is great, especially for a shoe at this price range, although that budget pricing does mean you’re losing a little padding on the forefoot. It has a comfortable and tight fit, so it feels secure to run in, but it does mean that you might run a little bit hot, as there isn’t much ventilation going on, although that’s not a deal-breaker if you aren’t a long-distance runner or going to use it for more than an hour or so.

Ironically enough, the ViZ Runner Repeat is quite versatile for how cheap it is and is just as good in other sports as running. For example, it’s a great shoe for wearing at the gym or for court sports to spread that initial purchasing price across various sports and activities. That last part is pretty crucial because the Viz Runner Repeat doesn’t do as good of a job for long-distance runners and daily training, so using the shoes for more than one makes these a much better buy than if they were only good for short-distance running.

Overall, the Viz Runner Repeat is a relatively basic shoe that does one thing well: offering you a comfortable and secure shoe with a bit of versatility at a budget price. While we might not recommend it at the usual $65 price tag, the discount from Puma bringing it down to $39 makes the Viz Runner Repeat an excellent shoe to pick up if you’re just starting out. That said, be sure to check out these other great running shoe deals, as well as our summer footwear guide, to help you find the best shoes for every occasion.

