These Massage Guns Are Unbelievably Cheap at Amazon Today

If you’re looking for health and fitness gift ideas for active folks and gym lovers, a massage gun is near the top of the list. They can help soothe and stimulate sore muscles, especially after a strenuous workout. Some even include heating modes to help alleviate pain or reduce inflammation.

If you’ve been wanting to get a massage gun but have found they’re too expensive, you’re in luck because Amazon has a couple of them on sale today. The Blackleaf Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun with Heat is just $44 with free shipping right now, after you clip the 25% off on-page coupon, which applies to the current sale price. Alternatively, the Toloco Percussion Massage Gun and accessories set is $85 with free shipping. You can read more about those massage guns and deals below!

Blackleaf Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun with Heat — $44, was $68

Post-workout recovery is the best time to use one of these, but really, you can use one any time you want to soothe sore muscles or pain. The Blackleaf Massage Gun is lightweight and portable and comes with a carrying case, so it’s easy to pack for a trip to the gym. Bundled with it are five attachment heads, each offering a different intensity, including one that’s heated. The brushless high-torque motor has five adjustable speeds. A 2600mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery ensures there’s plenty of power to massage as much or as little of your body as you need. Normally $68, the Blackleaf Massage Gun is on sale for $58. If you clip the 25% off on-page coupon, that price will drop even lower to $44 with free shipping and delivery.

Toloco Percussion Massage Gun — $85, was $120

The Toloco Percussion Massage gun is a premium model device with 20 speeds ranging from low to high, including deep-tissue options. It comes with a bevy of massage heads to change the feel of your massage, and everything packs neatly into a carrying case. A touchscreen panel on the rear makes it easy to adjust settings. Usually $120, Amazon is offering the Toloco Massage Gun for $85 with free shipping and delivery. That deal knocks $35 off the regular price. If you want one, act soon — we don’t know how long the deal will be available. That goes for both massage guns, by the way!

