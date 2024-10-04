Is the Mediterranean or keto diet better?

The right diet is essential for living a healthy life. Whether you want to improve your health, manage your weight, or adopt a better lifestyle, you must consider changing your diet. Two common and beneficial diets are the Mediterranean diet and the keto diet. Both are effective for different purposes and can be nutritious — they have their specific pros and cons.

Seeing several Mediterranean diet vs. keto debates and getting confused is understandable. Keep reading so we can help you make an informed decision on which diet to choose by learning about their peculiarities and which suits your goals better.

Recommended Videos

What is the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet focuses on healthy fats such as extra virgin oil and plant-based foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains. This diet is nutritious and good for your health, as it can help prevent diabetes, manage your weight, and protect your heart.

This diet is based on the traditional foods of people living in regions surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, including Spain, France, Italy, and Greece. It aims to reduce the consumption of processed foods, refined grains, alcohol, and added sugars. Research has suggested that these people tend to be healthier with lower risks of chronic conditions than those who consume a standard American diet.

What is the keto diet?

The keto diet aims to reduce carbohydrate and increase fat consumption so your body can better use stored fat for energy. The reduction in carbohydrates puts your body in a state called ketosis. This occurs when your body burns fat for energy and the liver generates ketones.

The keto diet has several potential health benefits, including weight loss, blood sugar control, and appetite control. However, it’s important to note that no long-term studies have been conducted on this way of eating.

What are the benefits of each diet?

Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet is known to enhance overall health because it contains many essential nutrients. It’s not too restrictive since it helps you make better meal choices. The diet also promotes heart health, aids in diabetes prevention and management, reduces inflammatory markers, supports weight management, and can help you maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Of course, everyone may respond to the diet differently.

Keto diet

The keto diet was originally designed to aid neurological disease treatment such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, brain injuries, etc. It has proven effective for various health conditions, including heart disease and polycystic ovarian syndrome, by regulating blood sugar, blood pressure, insulin levels, HDL cholesterol, and body fat.

The diet is also being explored currently as an additional treatment for cancer, as it is believed that it can slow down the growth of tumors. Some people find the keto diet accelerates weight loss and improves brain function as well.

Are there any downsides to the Mediterranean or keto diet?

The Mediterranean diet is not cheap. Besides that, you may have lower iron levels because of the restriction on red meat consumption. So, eat iron-rich foods or vitamin C to aid iron absorption. Also, too much consumption of fats and nuts can lead to weight gain.

Meanwhile, with the keto diet, you may experience digestive issues, nutrient deficiencies, and low blood pressure, which can adversely affect your heart health.

Which diet is more restrictive?

The Mediterranean diet allows you to eat a wide range of nutritious and delicious meals, including meals that contain healthy fats. So, this diet is not considered to be very restrictive. However, the keto diet emphasizes carb reduction, which can be challenging for some people, and an increase in fats, which may not be so thrilling. Because so many foods contain more carbs than you’re allowed to eat on the keto diet, this eating method is considered more restrictive between the two.

Is the Mediterranean diet or keto diet better for you?

Based on the benefits and possible downsides discussed above, you can see that the diets are different and can help you reach your unique goals. So, to know which is better for you, think about why you want to start a diet.

The Mediterranean diet may be a good option if you’re looking to improve your general health and prevent diseases. But if you want to aid the treatment of certain diseases and enhance weight loss and brain function, you should consider the keto diet. We recommend speaking with your doctor or a dietician when deciding which is best for you.

Frequently asked questions

Is the Mediterranean or keto diet better for weight loss?

The keto diet is better for weight loss due to the reduction in carbs and the ability of your body to burn stored fat for energy.

Do you lose belly fat on the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet can help with weight management, but if weight loss occurs there is no assurance of the area of the body that will lose fat first. Weight loss generally occurs throughout the body at once.

What diet is healthier than keto?

Some people prefer the Paleo diet because it has more flexible food choices than keto and in the long run, it’s easier to sustain.