Rapper Kendrick Lamar reveals that he runs in the morning — these are the benefits

Is there a more beneficial time of the day to head off into the distance?

By
rapper Kendrick Lamar in concert on stage
Adam McCullough / Shutterstock

Established rapper Kendrick Lamar is one of the many celebrities who enjoy setting off on foot. In a recent interview with musician SZA in Harper’s Bazaar, he revealed that he loves going on a run in the morning. Kendrick Lamar shares that his spirituality extends to running, and he talks to God to help push himself through that last mile. Running offers plenty of benefits, from improving blood circulation and endurance to elevating your mood. Does running in the morning offer any particular benefits? It turns out, Kendrick Lamar is onto something.

What are the benefits of running in the morning?

man wearing black and blue jacket running outdoors in nature
Tikkho Maciel / Unsplash

Running provides numerous benefits no matter what time of the day you do it, such as improving your cardiorespiratory fitness and your heart health, building stamina, and torching calories. Studies show that running could even help you live longer, improve your quality of life, and boost your mood. 

Lots of people run after work in the afternoon or evening because it fits into their schedule; however, running in the morning offers certain advantages. Here are the advantages of waking up, lacing up, and heading out the door.

Prioritize your self-care

man running outside wearing hoodie sun shining through trees
Kyle Bushne / Unsplash

Bask in the peace and quiet of a morning run and start your day with a better mood, blood circulation, and a breath of fresh air. In the summer, the temperature might be too hot in the afternoon, and the morning run gives you a cooler temperature along with a sense of accomplishment.

Prep for a race

Man with red shorts legs running on track with shadow behind him
Clem Onojeghuo / Unsplash

Most races, like marathons and half marathons, take place in the morning, so you’ll be well prepared when you practice with the conditions at that time of day. You’ll be honing your body’s ability to run earlier in the day.

Boost exercise adherence and weight loss

blue plate with word blocks text weight loss on white background with green leaf
Total Shape / Unsplash

An interesting study revealed that a consistent morning exercise routine can boost weight loss and exercise adherence in people with excess body weight. This study suggests that you could be more likely to stick to your morning running routine while shedding pounds.

Enhance your mental focus

Happy man drinking coffee and smiling at work
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Research has shown that during the two hours after exercise, you’re likely to have enhanced memory, cognitive flexibility, problem-solving, verbal fluency, decision-making, and more. It makes sense that exercising in the morning could help you sharpen your brain ready for a productive workday. One study concluded that when teens combined breakfast with morning exercise, they performed better on academic tests. 

Get better sleep

Man sleeping in a T-shirt
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

An insightful study showed that early morning exercise could lower blood pressure and improve sleep quality. Morning workouts are a good idea for those who have trouble drifting off to dreamland.

