Is there a more beneficial time of the day to head off into the distance?

Established rapper Kendrick Lamar is one of the many celebrities who enjoy setting off on foot. In a recent interview with musician SZA in Harper’s Bazaar, he revealed that he loves going on a run in the morning. Kendrick Lamar shares that his spirituality extends to running, and he talks to God to help push himself through that last mile. Running offers plenty of benefits, from improving blood circulation and endurance to elevating your mood. Does running in the morning offer any particular benefits? It turns out, Kendrick Lamar is onto something.

What are the benefits of running in the morning?

Running provides numerous benefits no matter what time of the day you do it, such as improving your cardiorespiratory fitness and your heart health, building stamina, and torching calories. Studies show that running could even help you live longer, improve your quality of life, and boost your mood.

Recommended Videos

Lots of people run after work in the afternoon or evening because it fits into their schedule; however, running in the morning offers certain advantages. Here are the advantages of waking up, lacing up, and heading out the door.

Prioritize your self-care

Bask in the peace and quiet of a morning run and start your day with a better mood, blood circulation, and a breath of fresh air. In the summer, the temperature might be too hot in the afternoon, and the morning run gives you a cooler temperature along with a sense of accomplishment.

Prep for a race

Most races, like marathons and half marathons, take place in the morning, so you’ll be well prepared when you practice with the conditions at that time of day. You’ll be honing your body’s ability to run earlier in the day.

Boost exercise adherence and weight loss

An interesting study revealed that a consistent morning exercise routine can boost weight loss and exercise adherence in people with excess body weight. This study suggests that you could be more likely to stick to your morning running routine while shedding pounds.

Enhance your mental focus

Research has shown that during the two hours after exercise, you’re likely to have enhanced memory, cognitive flexibility, problem-solving, verbal fluency, decision-making, and more. It makes sense that exercising in the morning could help you sharpen your brain ready for a productive workday. One study concluded that when teens combined breakfast with morning exercise, they performed better on academic tests.

Get better sleep

An insightful study showed that early morning exercise could lower blood pressure and improve sleep quality. Morning workouts are a good idea for those who have trouble drifting off to dreamland.