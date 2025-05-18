Running vacations are in — These are the top 2025 travel trends

As running clubs, marathons, and events like Hyrox become increasingly popular, new data shows running vacations are also on the rise. The good news is that it means we’re becoming more interested in prioritizing our health and fitness, as well as the natural and beneficial activity of running. Running provides so many benefits, from burning calories and promoting weight loss to enhancing your overall fitness and cardiovascular endurance. Leisurely running can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease and its complications, so it’s definitely worth putting one foot in front of the other.

When we’re on vacation, many of us are focused on relaxing and sinking into a lounge chair somewhere peaceful under a sun-streaked sky. Maybe you’d like to sip on a fancy cocktail with a tiny umbrella by the tiki bar. That being said, it seems more of us are getting active on vacation, from hiking vast mountains and hilly landscapes to planning entire trips around marathons and running events. Here’s the data.

What is a running vacation?

A running vacation means that your trip is focused on road running, trail running, or some other type of running. Going running is a major part of your holiday, so you can stay active and get the benefits of running while exploring new places and cultures. You might decide to run a marathon somewhere new and take part in a destination race, or you might have some beautiful trail you’ve always wanted to jog through.

Rather than just driving through new towns, you can be a little more involved with the culture on foot. From trail-running retreats to destination races, you could meet like-minded runners and travelers and make lifelong friends and timeless memories; plus, you’re still staying active and working on your physical fitness and wellness.

New data

Accor surveyed 500 British adults in October 2024 to determine their choice of travel in 2025. They collected two years of UK search data for 200 popular holiday destinations for Brits. They used the ARIMA statistical technique to help analyse the data and predict search traffic for each popular destination over the next 12 months.

Here are some of the top trends.

Athletic adventures

Athletic adventures or running vacations are skyrocketing in popularity as people combine recreational sports with travel by participating in triathlons, marathons, sporting events, and more. People are working toward their fitness goals while checking out the culture and landmarks.

The 2025 Travel Trends data showed that 18% of Brits plan to travel for sports, and there’s a 50% increase in searches for “workout holidays”. Maybe you have your sights set on the Berlin Marathon or an Ironman event somewhere you’ve never been. Maybe you just want to simply work on your exercise routine while visiting somewhere new.

Earth-friendly escapes

Sustainable travel is centered around lowering the environmental impact, helping the planet, and promoting more eco-friendly destinations. People have different ways of going about this, from supporting the local economy and staying in locally-owned eco-lodges to eating farm-to-table dinners and participating in cultural workshops led by indigenous communities.

28% of Brits are planning a sustainable trip in 2025. Searches for “eco nature holidays” have spiked by 250% and “conscious travelling” by 80%.

Well-being weekenders

People are also keen on shorter wellness-focused getaways over a long weekend. The goal is to recharge and prioritize self-care with meditation retreats, spa weekends, and digital detoxes. Just staying somewhere relaxing out in nature without the constant pings and distractions of our modern digital devices can be revitalizing. 31% of Brits said they were interested in taking a wellness retreat weekend in 2025, and searches for “wellness retreat holidays” jumped by 22%.