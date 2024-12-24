 Skip to main content
Is single-set training enough to build muscle and strength? Researchers find out

Will powering through one set twice a week still generate results?

By
If you only have time to get in one single set, is it really worth it? Will you make gains over time with single-set training? Today, we lead busy lives and want to use our time wisely. That being said, we still want to see progress and level up our fitness when strength training. Researchers and fitness buffs are increasingly discussing the minimal effective dose for boosting muscle mass and strength. In a recent study, researchers wanted to find out if you can still build strength and muscle with single-set training. The results should encourage us to train smarter, not necessarily harder. We shouldn’t let a lack of time hold us back from making gains. 

The study

In a new study on SportRχiv, researchers assessed how performing single-set resistance training to muscle failure compared with training with 2 reps left before failure. They wanted to see how these two different training methods affected muscle growth and strength and if low-volume training was beneficial for trained lifters.

The study involved 42 resistance-trained younger adults who completed an eight-week program. Participants completed two full-body training sessions every week and performed nine exercises for a single set of 8-12 reps at maximum capacity. They performed exercises like the machine shoulder press, cable triceps pushdown, dumbbell biceps curl, and the machine leg extension.

Muscle thickness and power

At the start and end of the study, the researchers used ultrasound to measure muscle thickness and a 1-rep max for the squat and bench press. To measure participants’ muscular power, the researchers assessed their jump height. Other methods, like Bayesian methods, were also used to analyze differences between the two groups.

The results

The researchers concluded that single-set training yielded measurable muscular changes and increased muscle growth. The quadriceps muscles in the upper thighs had the biggest gains. Here are the results:

  • The group that trained to muscular failure had a little more muscle growth.
  • Improvements in strength for the bench press and the squat were similar for both groups.
  • Improvements in muscular endurance and recovery were similar for both groups.
  • The researchers used jump height to measure muscular power and reported that there wasn’t a strong statistical change.

The researchers determined that performing one set just twice a week was an effective and time-efficient way to build muscle mass and strength and improve muscular endurance and recovery. 

The takeaway

Just because researchers have concluded that single-set training twice a week is an effective dose, it doesn’t mean that this is the optimal dose for you. Plan your training schedule and your sets and reps based on your goals, fitness level, and other factors. Many lifters incorporate higher-volume training to maximize hypertrophy.

It’s good news that performing one single set in just two 30-minute sessions per week can generate results over eight weeks, especially for those who don’t have as much time to dedicate to resistance training. You don’t have to work to failure, and having 2 reps in reserve will also help you see muscle growth and strength gains. Rather than forgetting about working out because you don’t think you’ll be able to fit enough into your schedule to see results, it’s worth powering through that quick session, and even one set will make a difference over time.

