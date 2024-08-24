The do's and don'ts of this amazing exercise

Strong legs have many benefits, and they aren’t confined to the gym. A muscular lower body can help with everyday activities such as walking, running, and lifting. The best path to strong legs is targeting them with tailored exercises such as leg extensions. Regular practice of this exercise can strengthen the front of the thighs, and it’s easy to add it to any exercise routine.

So, for a comprehensive guide on performing leg extensions, their benefits, alternative quad exercises, and answers to some frequently asked questions, read on to find out everything you need to know and more about leg extensions.

What muscles do leg extensions target?

Leg extensions primarily target the quadriceps muscles, which are used for daily activities, such as climbing stairs or getting up from a seated position. These muscles are located in the front of your thighs and consist of the rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, vastus medialis, and vastus intermedius. Quads also help with knee extensions, hip flexion, and posture.

What are the benefits of leg extensions?

Strengthened quadriceps

Leg extensions help increase quad strength, improving overall lower body function and making walking, running, jumping, and climbing stairs easier. Having stronger thigh muscles can also make injuries less likely to occur when performing these everyday activities.

Enhanced muscle tone and leg power

Leg extensions specifically target the muscles in the front of the thighs and are a great exercise for those who desire sculpted and defined quadriceps. Aside from the cosmetic effects of leg extensions, increased leg power can help in the gym or on the field in sports such as soccer or in fitness routines that include sprinting or long-distance running.

Improved knee stability

The knee is a complex joint with many functions. It helps you stand, move your legs, and maintain balance. This joint is the largest in the body and withstands daily stress and pressure when you move. All of this makes the knee highly susceptible to injuries. However, strengthening the quadriceps enhances knee stability, reducing the risk of injuries.

How to perform leg extensions

Instructions:

Select a manageable weight, and get seated comfortably with your shins behind the pad. Press your back against the back pad and grasp the handles. Brace your core as you straighten out your legs against the pad until your legs are fully extended. Pause at the top of the movement for a few seconds before slowly releasing back to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

What other exercises target the quads?

Barbell squats

Place a barbell on the back of your upper shoulders and grip it evenly with your hands. Position your feet hip-width apart, bend your knees, and push your glutes back to come into a seated position. Pause when your thighs are parallel to the floor, and then come back up to standing.

Sissy squats

The sissy squat is a simple exercise for quad growth, and it can be done using a post for support, especially if you are a beginner. Hold on to a post with one hand and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Your heels should be on the edge of a block or plate, which will keep your feet raised at an angle. Lean back and squat down until your body forms a straight line from your neck to your knees. Your knees will be over your toes, unlike with a typical squat. Pause here for a moment before coming to standing.

Walking lunges

Walking lunges don’t require any equipment and can be done in an open space. Begin standing with your arms by your side. Step forward with your left leg and lunge downward until your right knee almost touches the ground. Keep your back straight. As you rise, step forward with your right leg to perform another lunge.

Wall sits

As the name suggests, you only need a wall to complete a wall sit. Start by standing with your back against a wall and feet hip-width apart. Slide your back down the wall until your knees form a 90-degree angle. Hold the position for a predetermined amount of time.

Weighted step-ups

While holding a dumbbell in each hand, step up onto a box, bench, or stair with your right foot. Tap your left foot on the box, and then come back down to the floor with both feet. Alternate on the other side.

Frequently asked questions

How can I do leg extensions without a machine?

If you don’t have access to a leg extension machine, you can use resistance bands for a similar effect. You could also try holding a dumbbell between your feet for resistance.

How effective are leg extensions?

Leg extensions are effective for isolating and strengthening the quadriceps when performed regularly. Maintaining good form is a must, and when done regularly, leg extensions can make a real impact on your physique.

What’s a good weight for leg extensions?

Start with a light to moderate weight that allows you to complete the desired reps while still feeling challenged. Everyone is different, so there is no good weight across the board.