 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Interesting research shows that certain body types run faster in the heat

It turns out that body shape plays a role when it comes to running performance in certain climates.

By
man and son running a marathon together outside on beach
Runffwpu / Pexels

People come in all different shapes and sizes. Some of the fastest marathon runners tend to be on the taller side with longer legs for those wide strides as they zoom along the track. Previously, researchers set out to explore if tall, leggy runners performed better in warmer climates compared to shorter, stockier people.

We’re all affected by the climate when we’re running. Sometimes, I find running in the high heat makes me overheat because I already feel warmer when working out. It turns out that, as well as training and other factors, body shape plays a role when it comes to running performance in certain climates. Let’s look at this interesting research. 

Recommended Videos

The study

marathon and man running outside big building in cit
Barbara Olsen / Pexels

In a study published in the Journal PLOS One, researchers assessed the body sizes, shapes, and performance of 171 triathletes who had finished at least two Ironman events, one in a hot location and another in a cold climate. The researchers used software to measure athletes’ physiques based on the competition photos.

The Ironman contestants had to:

  • swim for 2.4 miles
  • cycle for 180 km
  • run for 42.2 km

The researchers pointed out how running, in particular, is more important in the evolution of humans compared to swimming and cycling. They discussed natural selection and noted that the fastest men became the best hunters when it came to evolution.

Related

The results

man running with woman outdoors exercise
Liliana Drew / Pexels

The researchers concluded that tall, leggy runners performed better in warmer climates, and shorter, stockier people performed better in colder temperatures. They stated that this effect is only seen in men and more in running than cycling and swimming.

Study author, Ryan Calsbeek, shared that this indicates that human physiology could be adapted to climate to optimize physical performance. In other words, the global patterns of climate and temperature could have helped shape human body types to look and perform a certain way. 

Animals in hotter climates often have longer limbs to stay cool more efficiently. In contrast, animals adapted more to colder climates are often burlier, with thicker and shorter limbs to limit heat loss.

Concluding thoughts

Running guru Jeff has been encouraging people to enjoy the benefits of exercise for over five decades.
Runffwpu / Pexels

Some taller male endurance athletes with longer legs might naturally do better racing in hotter climates than others. More research is needed, but it seems that taller people with longer legs could quite possibly have a genetic advantage that allows them to run that much faster in those higher temperatures. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Work every muscle with this complete full-body dumbbell workout — no gym needed
Increase your VO2 max, build muscle, burn fat, and torch calories with this full-body dumbbell workout
Man laying on workout bench doing chest presses with dumbbells

You can work your whole body from the comfort and privacy of home with a pair of dumbbells. While gym machines, kettlebells, resistance bands, and other gym equipment definitely have their benefits and uses, sometimes keeping it simple with two dumbbells is the way to go.

My first home workout equipment was a humble yoga mat and a pair of adjustable dumbbells. It allowed me to ease my way into it. A full-body dumbbell workout is an efficient way to fire up all of your major muscle groups, which is excellent news for those of us with a busy schedule. Let’s look at the ultimate full-body dumbbell workout and the benefits of using dumbbells.
The benefits of using dumbbells in your workout

Read more
Does working out increase testosterone? Here’s what the research says
Which type of exercise is best to boost the Big T?
Muscle man showing upper back black and white picture muscles traps biceps flex

Testosterone is an important hormone that’s often called the male ‘sex hormone.’ Testosterone plays a role in muscle size and strength, bone growth, libido or sex drive, and more. We’ve heard about low T and some of the problems that can arise for men, including hair loss, memory and sleep issues, low libido, weight gain, and erectile dysfunction. I’ve known both male and female friends who experienced symptoms of low testosterone, and they felt better when they started resistance training, consuming a more nutritious diet, and making other healthy lifestyle changes. I get a boost of energy and focus after weightlifting, which could be for several reasons, including the increase in testosterone. Men naturally have higher levels of testosterone than women, but it’s important for both to have optimal levels. 

If you have concerns about your testosterone levels, it’s always best to consult with your healthcare provider, who can test your levels and guide you in the right direction. While several factors are involved with reproductive hormones, if you’re a man with low T, you might wonder if working out increases testosterone. Let’s look at what testosterone is, the symptoms of low T, and the link between exercise and testosterone levels. 
What is testosterone?

Read more
Is running bad for your knees or is it protective? What does the research show?
Running is a natural form of movement, and mounting research concludes that running regularly strengthens joints
man exercising at night working out running outdoors high intensity dark nighttime

On one hand, you hear people say that running is high-impact and can be bad for your knees over time. On the other hand, you hear people say that running strengthens your joints and protects bone health. Our bodies were made to move, and running has been proven to provide a range of benefits. Let’s look at the research and see if running is really bad for your knees. 
Is running bad for your knees?

Most health professionals and experts conclude that running isn’t bad for your knees and that it’s actually quite the opposite. There are plenty of science-based benefits of running, including improving your mood, memory, focus, fitness, and blood pressure. Runners can attest to the magic of the ‘runners high’.
What does the research show?

Read more