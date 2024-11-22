 Skip to main content
Sculpt your upper back with dead hangs: The ultimate guide

Decompress your spine and carve upper body muscle with this simple, effective exercise.

Man doing hanging hold or dead hang exercises
The dead hang is not as gruesome as the name sounds; it is essentially the bottom part of the pull-up, where you hang from the bar to build muscular endurance and strength. It’s a killer move for improving your grip strength, stretching and strengthening your upper body, and more. You can master dead hangs to help you achieve a pull-up and improve your performance. Pull-ups are a challenging move that requires you to lift your entire body using only your arms, and dead hangs are a perfect stepping stone to help you get there. Read on for everything you need to know about dead hangs.

What are dead hangs?

The actual execution of a dead hang is fairly simple: all you do is hang from a pull-up bar or another sturdy object that can support your body weight and just hold that pose with your arms fully extended and your feet lifted off the ground. Fitness enthusiasts will often use hanging bar exercises like the dead hang to help stretch and strengthen the upper body. If you spend hours sitting at a desk or doing other activities that result in you rounding your spine, dead hangs work extremely well to lengthen those muscles while also fostering strength and stamina. 

What are the benefits of dead hangs?

There are plenty of reasons to include dead hangs in your workout program, such as:

  • Sculpting your upper body and core.
  • Improving your grip strength.
  • Decompressing your spine and stretching your upper body.
  • Improving your overall functional fitness.
  • Enhancing your ability to perform other exercises like pull-ups and chin-ups.
  • Reducing shoulder pain and helping improve spacing in your shoulder joints.
  • Increasing shoulder stability and mobility.
  • Improving your posture, which could help reduce back pain.
  • Minimizing muscular imbalances.

What muscles are targeted?

Performing a dead hang mainly targets muscles in your upper body, such as your scapular shoulder muscles, back, arms, and hands. The following are some of the muscles targeted:

You’ll engage your core muscles to stabilize your body and prevent your legs from swinging.

How to do dead hangs

Here’s the proper form for a dead hang:

  1. Grip the bar with your hands about shoulder-width apart and hang down from the bar, relaxing your shoulders and lats.
  2. Squeeze your lats and pull your shoulders down.
  3. Hold the position for 10-60 seconds, depending on your fitness level.
  4. Depending on where you’re performing the exercise and the height of the rings or bar, you might need to lift your legs to ensure you’re hanging up off the ground and holding your entire body weight.
  5. Repeat until you complete the set.

Modifications for beginners

If you’ve never tried a dead hang before, you can place your feet on a platform for extra support or use an assisted pull-up machine. Ensure you have the proper overhand grip before holding your entire body weight. When you’re ready, take one foot away, then take both feet away to hold your body weight. As a beginner, start with 10-second hangs and work up to hanging for 60-90 seconds. 

Variations

Switch up your routine with these dead hang variations:

  • Dead hang on overhead rings — overhead gymnastic rings aren’t as stable as a bar, which makes it more difficult.
  • Neutral grip dead hang — Perform the neutral grip dead hang with your palms facing you throughout the exercise.
  • One-handed dead hang—The one-handed dead hang is a feat of strength in which you perform the dead hang using only one arm. This move is for advanced fitness levels.

Safety tips to keep in mind

Maintaining the proper form and grip is important. If you have improper form and you’re hanging from the bar, you can exert stress on your elbows and shoulders. If you’re unsure if you should try dead hangs or if you have an underlying condition or injury, it’s best to consult your doctor, healthcare provider, physical therapist, or personal trainer.

Here are some additional quick safety tips for proper form:

  • Hang from the bar with your arms relaxed and straight.
  • Avoid arching your lower back.
  • Tuck your chin down towards your chest.
  • Squeeze your glutes and quads throughout the movement.
  • Engage your core.

FAQs

How long should you dead hang?

How long you should do dead hangs depends on your fitness level and goals. Work your way up to three sets of 30-second hangs to start enhancing your fitness. From there, you can try to hang for 60 seconds.

How long should you dead hang to decompress your spine?

Thirty seconds is long enough to stretch and help decompress your spine. 

Is a one-minute dead hang effective?

A one-minute dead hang effectively enhances your upper body strength and overall stamina. Don’t be disheartened if you can’t perform a one-minute dead hang. You’ll continue to build strength over time by perfecting your form and staying consistent. A 30-second dead hang is also effective.

How can you progress to pull-ups?

Dead hangs are a great stepping stone to mastering the pull-up. First, try using an assisted pull-up machine, then use a cable machine to perform moves like straight arm pulldowns and lat pulldowns to build strength in your upper body and back. Finally, try assisted or unassisted chin-ups to help develop those muscles until you’re able to perform a pull-up.

How can you include dead hangs in your schedule?

If you’re using dead hangs to decompress your spine, it’s best to incorporate them before your exercise as a warm-up stretch. If you’re trying to use them to develop upper body strength, include them in your upper body training days or with your shoulder exercises. Work up to three sets of 30-second hangs. It’s worth including dead hangs in your training program to optimize your functional fitness and upper body power.

