The best deltoid exercises to add to your workout

Get stronger and broader shoulders with these effective deltoid exercises

By
Man lifting overhead press military press exercise with barbell in gym wearing black and red shorts
Andy Gin / Adobe Stock

The triceps and biceps can’t take all the glory when it comes to impressive upper body strength and a sculpted physique. The deltoid muscles in your shoulders help you move and stabilize your arms. Growing and strengthening your deltoids gives you a more powerful-looking upper body and broader shoulders and improves your upper arm flexibility. These are hands down the best deltoid exercises to try.

What are the deltoids?

Diagram of rear deltoid muscles in shoulder
Vector Mine / Adobe Stock

There are three parts of your deltoid muscles covering the front, side, and back of your shoulder joint.

  1. Anterior or front deltoid — responsible for shoulder flexion.
  2. Lateral, medial, or side deltoid — responsible for abduction (lifting your arm laterally away from your body).
  3. Posterior or rear deltoid — responsible for shoulder extension.
Your deltoids work alongside your other shoulder muscles, such as your rotator cuffs, to help you lift your arms out to the side and perform other movements. The deltoids get their name due to their upside-down triangle shape that resembles the Greek letter “delta.” These important muscles help stabilize your back and shoulders and allow you to move your arms in all directions. They’re also involved in activities like pulling, lifting, and pushing. 

The five best deltoid exercises to add to your routine

Man doing a bent-over reverse fly with a dumbbell in each hand
3 Reverse / Pexels

Strengthening your deltoids can lower your risk of shoulder injuries, improve your posture, support your shoulder joints, and more. Performing these exercises with proper form is one of the best ways to power up your shoulders.

Here are the five best deltoid exercises to add to your routine.

Face pull

Woman doing face pulls
Xalanx / Adobe Stock

Face pulls are a pulling exercise that hits your posterior deltoids as well as your rotator cuffs and upper parts of your trapezius. You use resistance bands or a cable pulley machine to pull the weight or the band toward your forehead. Face pulls are an excellent way to enhance your stability and posture and work your upper back and shoulders.

How to do face pull:

  1. Fasten the rope handle on the cable pulley machine slightly higher than your head.
  2. Take a step or two back and grip the ropes with an overhand grip.
  3. Keep your elbows up high and pull the rope toward your face. Rotate your arms so your arms come up as you get close to your head.
  4. The goal is to pull the rope handle until your hands are on either side of your head at the end of the movement.
  5. Carefully return the rope to the starting position.
  6. Repeat for your desired number of repetitions.

Aim for 2 or 3 sets of 15 reps.

Push press

Push press exercise man lifting weight over head in gym
Victor Freitas / Unsplash

There’s a good reason why CrossFitters and Olympic weightlifters use the push press — it’s a superior movement for powering up your upper and lower body. The push press works your deltoids, traps, pecs, triceps, quads, and more. You begin with a quarter squat and use the momentum from the squat to press the bar up overhead. 

How to do push press:

  1. Adjust the height of the bar so it’s level with your collarbone.
  2. Face the bar and grip the bar with your palms facing forward slightly wider than shoulders-distance apart.
  3. The bar should be resting against the front of your shoulders in the starting position.
  4. Brace your core and inhale.
  5. Slightly bend your knees and forcefully push the bar up overhead, using the momentum from the squat to help you press the bar straight up.
  6. Return the barbell to the starting position with control.
  7. Repeat for your desired number of repetitions.

Focus on technique and perfecting your form by starting with 5 sets of 3 reps with a light to moderate weight.

Lateral raise

Man doing lateral raises
Gayan / Adobe Stock

The lateral raise is a rewarding push-pull exercise designed to isolate the lateral head of your deltoid muscles. Interesting research revealed that the lateral raise can help you build stronger and broader shoulders when performed regularly. You can perform the lateral raise using a cable machine, dumbbells, or a resistance band. 

How to do a dumbbell lateral raise:

  1. With your arms by your sides, hold one dumbbell in each hand and slightly lean forward into the starting position.
  2. Slowly lift the dumbbells outward until your arms are straight out by your sides, your upper arms are parallel with the floor, and you’re standing with your back straight.
  3. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. 
  4. Repeat for your desired number of reps.

Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Top tip: Focus more on control and stability rather than using heavier weights.

Military press

Illustration of man doing military press exercise
Lio Putra / Adobe Stock

The military press is a compound weight training exercise that primarily works your front deltoids as well as your triceps, core, and other muscles in your shoulders. It’s a primal feat of strength as you hoist the heavy weight up into the air and lower it back down again. The military press is definitely worth incorporating into your shoulder training and upper body training days. Of course, there’s also the added bonus that strength training exercises like the military press can boost testosterone. One study showed that men who took part in resistance or strength training three days a week for four weeks had an increase in testosterone levels following their workout and over time.

How to do the military press:

  1. Stand with your feet about shoulders-distance apart.
  2. Grip the barbell with your hands a little wider than shoulder-width apart and your palms facing down.
  3. Squeeze your shoulder blades, glutes, and abs. Your knees should be slightly bent.
  4. Lift the weight up to your shoulders and make sure your forearms are straight and perpendicular to the ground.
  5. Engage your core and push the barbell up vertically over your head, straightening your arms.
  6. Hold the position for a moment.
  7. Carefully lower the weight back down to your shoulders.
  8. Repeat for your desired number of repetitions.

Aim for 3 sets of 10-15 reps.

Reverse fly

Shirtless man with cable machine doing rear delt fly reverse fly with cable machine in gym
Anastase Maragos / Unsplash

The reverse fly or the rear delt fly is a compound weight training exercise you can perform with dumbbells, a pec dec machine, or a cable machine. Standing in a bent forward position and raising your arms out to your sides in an arcing motion targets and isolates your rear deltoid muscles. You’ll also work your trapezius muscles in your back, your rotator cuffs, core, glutes, and quads. Improve your posture, correct muscle imbalances, and strengthen your upper back with the reverse fly.

How to do the reverse fly:

  1. Stand upright and hold a dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Bend forward, hinging at your hips, so you’re leaning forward, but your torso isn’t completely parallel or horizontal with the floor.
  3. Extend your arms straight down so your palms are facing each other.
  4. Engage your core, squeeze your shoulder blades, and lift the weights up in a wide arc until your arms are in line with your back. (Think of this arcing motion like you’re an eagle spreading your wings).
  5. Pause for a moment before lowering the weights and bringing your arms back down to the starting position.
  6. Repeat for your desired number of repetitions.

Aim for 3 sets of 10-15 reps.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
