A new study says being active for this many minutes a day can reduce work stress

It turns out taking desk breaks and moving your body throughout the day can boost your mental state, focus, and more

We all know that movement is beneficial for general health, wellness, and athletic performance. Your body was made to move, and surely, any exercise is better than no exercise at all. There’s a good reason why many experts are calling prolonged sitting the new smoking because of the many health risks, from type 2 diabetes to high blood pressure and increased body weight. It turns out that continuous sitting also negatively impacts our mental state. An interesting new study by ASICS presents a simple solution.

Work-related stress: The current state of affairs

Here are some eye-opening statistics on work-related stress from the United States OSHA Occupational Safety and Health Administration:

  • Around 83% of U.S. workers deal with work-related stress.
  • 54% of U.S. workers report that work stress affects their home life.
  • For every $1 spent on typical health concerns, employers see a $4 return in productivity gains. All the more reason for employers to get on board with improving mental health and the workplace environment, too.
The ASICS study

The ASICS’ state of mind study of 26,000 participants revealed a notable link between poor mental well-being and being sedentary. The more people continued sitting down, the more their mental well-being diminished. Researchers used the ASIC’s system to measure mental health scores. After only two hours of desk work, mental health scores started to decline, and stress increased. After four hours of sitting at a desk, workers’ stress levels jumped by 18%.

How many minutes of movement a day do you need to reduce work stress?

The researchers conducted a ‘desk break’ experiment and revealed that just 15 minutes of movement boosted participants’ mental state by an impressive 22.5% and increased their mental-health scores from 62 out of 100 to 76 out of 100. The movement involved anything from stretching to running or jumping, as long as your body moved for the full fifteen minutes.

Taking a desk break every day for just one week:

  • Lowered stress levels by 14.7%
  • Increased productivity by 33.2%
  • Improved focus by 28.6%
  • Resulted in participants feeling 33.3% more relaxed and 28.6% calmer and more resilient.

A surprising 79.2% of participants said they would be more likely to remain with their employers if they were offered more regular movement breaks. The ASICS study highlighted the importance and effectiveness of 15 minutes of movement for reducing stress and improving well-being. 

The bottom line

Stand-up desks, treadmills, and yoga balls are becoming more popular as people find creative ways to get moving more in the workplace. What we can learn from this study is that taking a simple walk at lunch, taking the stairs, or doing some simple squats, bodyweight exercises, or stretches can make a big difference to your work stress and mental state. Maybe you can set a timer to remind you to take those much-needed desk breaks. You’ll likely be more productive and positive for the rest of your workday when you prioritize your physical and mental wellness.

