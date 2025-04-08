 Skip to main content
How do astronauts avoid losing muscle in space? Here are the essential exercises

How often and how long do astronauts need to work out to counteract the detrimental effects of zero gravity?

By
Mallonymedia / Pexels

When you’re leaving Earth and entering zero gravity, certain measures need to be taken to prevent losing muscle strength and mass over time. Things aren’t quite the same in space as they are down here on Earth. Some of us are proud and exhausted after powering through an hour at the gym; meanwhile, astronauts up in space are getting a serious workout in every single day with these beneficial, essential exercises.

Since I was a kid, I’ve always been curious about the day-to-day lives of astronauts on space missions. Many of us are fascinated by what goes on up there amongst the scattered stars. Let’s take a look at how astronauts avoid losing muscle in space.

Why do astronauts lose muscle in space?

Nasa astronaut on the moon
Nasa / Unsplash

Microgravity leads to muscle atrophy and decreased strength over time, which is a leading concern for astronauts on board long-duration missions. Due to the reduced gravity environment of space, your weight-bearing muscles don’t have to work as hard, so you experience a decline in muscle mass and strength.

Bone cell regeneration slows down, and cell breakdown begins outpacing growth, resulting in weaker and more brittle bones. According to NASA, for every month in space, astronauts’ weight-bearing bones become around 1% less dense if the proper precautions aren’t taken. Researchers are studying how to counteract this muscle loss with exercise and neuromuscular electrical stimulation or NMES. 

How long do astronauts exercise to counteract muscle loss?

NASA YouTube NASA picture of astronauts exercising in space
NASA / YouTube

To protect their bones and muscle health, crews exercise for an average of two hours a day, seven days a week.

What are the essential exercises up in space?

international space station astronaut
International Space Station/Facebook / International Space Station

Depending on the mission duration and the spacecraft, astronauts perform the following exercises.

Squats

Crews use a machine designed to mimic weightlifting. For example, a person weighing 150 lbs normally while on Earth would have to be able to squat at least that same amount of weight up in space. Squatting that same weight allows them to maintain the muscle strength necessary to carry their body weight when they return to our Earthly planet. Squats are a classic bodyweight move that works your core, legs, and more.

Bench press

The bench press isn’t just for powerlifters and weightlifting competitions, this classic move is a key part of any astronaut’s exercise routine. The machine works similarly to a Smith machine but uses air cylinders for resistance. The bench press is a killer move for chest day, including for astronauts.

Astronaut squatting in spacecraft NASA YouTube
NASA / YouTube

Deadlift

The deadlift is a widely known compound weightlifting move. Just like squats, researchers revealed that the deadlift is effective for boosting lower body maximal strength and jump performance.

Overhead press

The overhead press is another essential exercise for space explorers to help them maintain their functional fitness and practice lifting objects above their heads. The overhead press is a key part of their upper-body training.

Bicep curl

Crew members perform bicep curls using a specially designed cable machine. Of course, the bicep curl is a classic move for torching those biceps in your upper arms.

NASA astronaut doing cable bicep curl
NASA / YouTube

Calf raise

Like us here on Earth, those navigating space can’t neglect their calves. The calf raise helps astronauts maintain strength in their calf muscles to help with simple, functional daily activities. Your feet, ankles, and calves support your body weight while walking and moving around.

Cardio

Many health and fitness professionals recommend a workout schedule that incorporates strength training and cardio for optimal results. Astronauts run on a treadmill and use special cycling and rowing machines. For example, the treadmill is similar to what you see at your local gym, but it has a vibration isolation system designed to prevent the treadmill from shaking and disrupting the station while astronauts are working out.

