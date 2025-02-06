 Skip to main content
Does zapping muscles with EMS while weightlifting boost strength? New study

If building more strength and muscle mass is one of your New Year’s fitness resolutions, this new study is worth looking at.

Research and often our own experience show us that resistance training and weightlifting are effective for making those muscles bigger and more powerful. Powerlifters, gym goers, and fitness buffs are always looking for ways to maximize weightlifting results and augment strength even more.

If building more strength and muscle mass is one of your New Year’s fitness resolutions, this new study is worth looking at. Researchers looked at the effects of zapping muscles with neuromuscular electrical stimulation or NMES while weightlifting. Let’s delve into the new research.

What is neuromuscular electrical stimulation?

NMES, which is sometimes called EMS, involves the use of electrical currents to contract muscles. The electrical impulses imitate the action from your central nervous system. The electrodes are typically pads that adhere to the skin near the muscles. 

Even fitness buffs like Spiderman actor Tom Holland have been using electrical muscle stimulation while working out to amplify strength and muscle size. People wear tight suits or body straps full of electrodes that zap their muscles to force a strong muscle contraction while working out and doing moves like squats or high knees, or lifting weights. The suits or body straps can typically be switched on and off from a tablet or nearby device.

Lifting weights also stimulates a strong muscle contraction, and NMES proponents state that wearing NMES suits and straps while working out only furthers the results.

The meta-analysis

In a new meta-analysis involving over a dozen studies published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, researchers wanted to assess if neuromuscular electrical stimulation or NMES along with resistance training was more effective for building muscle mass and strength compared to just resistance training alone. Resistance training involves the use of external resistance or weights like dumbbells, cable machines, kettlebells, and barbells.

The researchers analyzed studies that combined NMES with resistance training where participants performed traditional resistance exercises like squats or bench presses while using NMES devices. The studies also included participants who performed resistance training without using electrical stimulation. Muscle mass and strength were assessed at the beginning and end of each study. The training periods ranged from two to 16 weeks.

The results

The researchers concluded that electrifying your workout can boost muscle mass and strength. Combining NMES with resistance training leads to more significant muscle mass and strength gains compared to resistance training alone without electrical stimulation. Longer durations yielded even more muscle mass and strength gains compared to shorter durations.

The researchers also determined that because NMES forces muscle contractions and boosts muscle mass and size, it could also potentially improve metabolic health and glucose regulation, but more research is needed specifically in this area.

The takeaway

The research is mounting that NMES or EMS while resistance training can enhance the outcome. If it’s good enough for Spiderman to get more ripped, our ears are perked up. While it isn’t accessible and suitable for everyone, this is good news for those looking for interesting new ways to overcome a plateau or reach a specific fitness goal.

