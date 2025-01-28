 Skip to main content
Spiderman actor Tom Holland and other fitness buffs are swearing by EMS workouts

Zapping your muscles with special electrode suits is in vogue — What are the potential benefits and drawbacks?

By
man wearing EMS suit working out push up plank press up.
Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock

Fitness buffs and Hollywood actors like Spiderman’s Tom Holland are zapping their muscles with electricity on the quest for a more sculpted physique. Many actors use this technique to help prepare for active action hero roles like Spiderman. We’ve heard of plenty of different ways people try to get ripped, and lately, zapping is making electric waves in the fitness world. What are EMS workouts, and why do many fitness buffs swear by them?

What is EMS?

man and woman working out wearing EMS suits electrical muscle stimulation high knees
Rabizo Anatolli / Shutterstock

Electrical muscle stimulation, or EMS, involves the use of electric impulses to elicit muscle contractions. EMS started in Europe as part of physical therapy, and soon it began booming in the United States. In physical therapy, EMS is used to help strengthen specific muscles, usually as people are recovering from an injury. The electrodes are typically pads that adhere to the skin near the muscles. The electrical impulses imitate the action from your central nervous system. 

What are EMS workouts?

Man squatting with EMS suit on work out exercise
Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock

People soon realized that applying electrical stimulus to the whole body can enhance overall strength and muscle. With EMS workouts, you perform basic bodyweight exercises like squats while wearing a tight suit full of electrodes that zap your muscles, forcing a strong muscle contraction. The special electrode suits can be switched on and off from a tablet.

When you lift weights, your muscles also experience a strong muscle contraction. Proponents say that EMS workouts amplify results and allow you to get even more ripped in less time than just traditional strength training alone.

Can anyone try EMS workouts?

man helping woman do squats wearing EMS suit exercise electrical muscle stimulation
Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock

EMS isn’t suitable for everyone, such as pregnant women, people with pacemakers, or those with certain cardiovascular or neurological diseases. If you’re not sure if you should try EMS workouts, you should ask your healthcare provider or physical therapist. 

What are the potential benefits and drawbacks of EMS workouts?

man wearing EMS electrical muscle stimulation suit workout exercise
Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock

Potential drawbacks

EMS isn’t suitable for everyone and might be too costly for some. For some people, the contractions might feel too intense and result in too much muscle soreness. Many people just prefer a good old-fashioned workout and pumping iron, which generates strong muscle contractions and helps you build muscle over time.

Potential benefits

With EMS workouts, you don’t have to lift weights, but you still prompt strong muscle contractions, so it could be a good option for people who have medical issues and can’t safely lift heavier weights. Even if you can’t really move your joints or you have some limitations and restrictions, you can still apply EMS and get stronger. Research shows electromyostimulation can enhance muscular performance.

EMS workouts are typically only 10-20 minutes in duration, so they’re also a good option for busy people who have the budget. Depending on the coach and setting, one EMS session with a coach can cost $200. Proponents claim they’ve seen impressive results in just eight sessions, but results vary.

Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
