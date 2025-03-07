 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

What exercises can help astronauts maintain knee health in space? New study

Research shows astronauts can lose cartilage thickness and experience a decline in muscle and bone health in space.

By
Nasa astronaut on the moon
Nasa / Unsplash

Space travel for long periods of time in microgravity causes changes in the human body. For example, bone cell regeneration slows down, leading to weaker and more brittle bones over time. According to NASA and the Space Station Research Integration Office, if astronauts don’t take precautions and incorporate the right exercises for every month in space, their weight-bearing bones become around 1% less dense. 

Exercising in space

international space station astronaut
International Space Station/Facebook / International Space Station

Crews on board the space station are required to exercise for an average of two hours a day, from using stationary bicycles to running on treadmills with a harness that adds some gravity-like force. These machines are too big to bring on board spacecraft for longer durations, and astronauts on longer space flights often perform resistance and aerobic exercises.

Recommended Videos

Muscles weaken over time because they don’t have to work as hard in a low-gravity environment. Researchers have been exploring ways to counteract this bone and muscle atrophy that can have serious health implications, including an increased risk of falls and osteoporosis. Preserving and improving bone, cartilage, and muscle health is a priority in space.

Related

Interesting research

Jumping in sand.
Annie Spratt / Unsplash

In a study by John Hopkins University, researchers wanted to know if jump-based workouts could help protect astronauts’ knees and improve cartilage health. In this animal study, researchers placed mice on different activity routines using a specialized setup to determine how bounding movements protect and preserve knee tissue. The activity regimens involved repetitive jumping or plyometric training.

The results

Shirtless man jumping high in the air in black and white
Shane Rounce / Unsplash

Repetitive jumping or plyometric training could preserve the tissue that cushions the ends of bones. The researchers revealed that the jump-trained mice experienced a 26% increase in cartilage thickness and a 110% advantage compared to the restricted-mobility mice. The jump-trained mice also had a 15% gain in bone mineral density. 

The benefits of jumping

A man and a woman doing jumping jacks.
Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Jumping movements exert high-impact forces on your joints that can promote healthier joint structures over time. The high-impact forces prompt your knee cells to maintain or enhance the articular cartilage, which is the protective layer over the ends of your bones in the synovial joints. Cartilage prevents your bones from grinding against each other, so it’s especially important in weight-bearing joints like your knees and hips.

Jumping and movement help promote the supply of nutrients, blood, and oxygen to your joints.

Jumping in space

astronaut
NASA / Unsplash

Studies in humans are the next step, but this research on jumping exercises is encouraging. The researchers determined that jumping exercises are promising for boosting and preserving knee health and cartilage thickness up in space.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Is too much sitting down negatively impacting your workout recovery? New study
Small changes can make a big difference over time.
Man sitting on couch wearing headphones relaxing on phone

I didn’t realize how much I was sitting down until I started thinking about it. I’ve never been a completely sedentary person, but when I considered the amount of hours I was on my butt, I figured I could do better, and I’ve improved a ton since then. 

Previous research reveals that sitting on your butt and being sedentary increases the risk of the most prevalent types of heart disease. Researchers also reported a significant 40-60% bigger risk of heart failure when sedentary behavior was longer than 10.6 hours per day, not including time sleeping. For that study, researchers defined sedentary behavior as any waking activity with low expenditure while lying down, sitting, or reclining.
Are we sitting too much?

Read more
Should you take an active recovery day or a rest day? What’s the difference?
What exercises should you try on an active recovery day?
Man sleeping on soft white pillow

Rest days are crucial to give your muscles time to rest and recover, especially after doing strength training or an intense workout. I remember my physical therapist always reminding me, “Take your rest days.” You’ve probably heard fitness enthusiasts discuss active recovery days, too. Just like exercise, both are important for your overall wellness and to help you enhance performance and prevent burnout. Let’s look at the difference and how you know when to take a rest day and when to take an active recovery day.
What are rest days?

During a rest day, you abstain from engaging in intense physical activities and allow your body to repair, which can lower your risk of injuries and burnout. A total rest day is a full day where you aren’t working out or being active. Try to make sufficient time to rest your muscles and avoid moderate or vigorous exercise. 
What are active recovery days?

Read more
New data reveals the best cities for running based on events, trails, and more
Which cities have the most running trails, events, parks, and clubs?
man running marathon

Some cities have more options for runners compared to others when it comes to trails, events, and clubs. I can choose from plenty of picturesque and lengthy running trails in my area. My favorite trails are canopied with vibrant maple trees and large oak trees draping sun-speckled Spanish moss. I haven’t yet tried to join a running club, but a quick search showed me I have several options, including one in my local city that’s been active for decades. Recent data revealed more people are searching for ‘running clubs’ and training for marathons. The study also crowned the best cities for running. 
The best cities for running in 2025

A new study by Compare The Market AU ranked 50 cities to determine the ‘best cities’ for running. The study involved a recent analysis of a number of factors, including:

Read more