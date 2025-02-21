11 high-protein, no-carb foods to help you hit your fitness targets

Table of Contents Table of Contents How much protein and carbohydrates do you need? What are the benefits of high-protein foods? Why would someone want to avoid carbs? 11 high-protein, no-carb foods to add to your diet Are there any downsides to a low-carb diet? Frequently asked questions

Are you looking to put on muscle or lose weight and want to prioritize a high-protein diet without a ton of carbohydrates? As a nutritionist, I have worked with many clients who find they feel their best when consuming fewer carbs and more protein overall. While this approach isn’t for everyone, some people do benefit.

So, what high-protein, no-carb foods will help you reach your fitness goals? Keep reading for a comprehensive list of options, as well as the perks of protein and more.

How much protein and carbohydrates do you need?

The recommended daily protein intake for men is about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight for general health. However, according to California State, “Athletes and active individuals require between 1.2 and 2.0 grams/kg, well above the minimum protein recommendations, to support physical activity and maintain muscle mass.”

For carbohydrates, the general recommendation is about 130 grams per day to meet basic energy needs. Active men may need more — typically 3 to 6 grams per kilogram of body weight, depending on the intensity and duration of their workouts, to fuel performance and replenish glycogen stores. You could also aim for 40% to 50% of your total daily caloric intake.

What are the benefits of high-protein foods?

Supports muscle growth

High-protein foods are essential for muscle repair and growth, particularly after strength training or intense exercise. Protein helps repair muscle fibers, aiding in building lean muscle mass over time.

Promotes satiety

Protein-rich foods help increase feelings of fullness, reducing hunger and curbing overeating. This can support weight management by keeping appetite in check and promoting portion control.

Boosts metabolism

Consuming protein boosts thermogenesis, which is the process of burning calories during digestion. This effect can slightly elevate metabolism, supporting fat loss and aiding in weight management when combined with a balanced diet and exercise.

Why would someone want to avoid carbs?

Someone might choose to avoid carbs for various reasons. For example, they could be trying to lose weight or manage their blood sugar levels. Reducing your carb intake, especially refined carbs, can indeed help stabilize blood sugar levels and reduce insulin spikes, which is beneficial for people with diabetes or insulin resistance.

Low-carb diets can also support fat loss by encouraging the body to burn fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. Depending on factors like genetics, some people may find that cutting carbs helps with digestion, reduces bloating, or increases energy levels. However, it’s important to approach carb restriction carefully, as they are an essential energy source for the body, and some people thrive on a high-carb diet.

11 high-protein, no-carb foods to add to your diet

There are not many foods that contain absolutely no carbohydrates, but here are some ideas for foods that contain none or a minimal amount.

Chicken breast: A 3-ounce serving of cooked chicken breast contains about 26 grams of protein and virtually no carbs. This lean meat is incredibly versatile and great for grilling, baking, or adding to salads. Turkey: For a 3-ounce portion of cooked turkey breast, expect roughly 25 grams of protein and zero carbs. Turkey is another low-fat, high-protein choice that works well in sandwiches or stir-fries. Fish (salmon, tuna, cod): A 3-ounce serving of salmon offers around 22 grams of protein and no carbs. Whether grilled or baked, fatty fish like salmon is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Eggs: One large egg provides about 6 grams of protein and less than 1 gram of carbs. Eggs are an excellent, affordable source of high-quality protein, perfect for breakfast or adding to various dishes. Beef: Lean cuts of beef, such as sirloin, offer about 22 grams of protein and no carbs per 3-ounce serving. Beef is rich in nutrients like iron and zinc, making it an excellent protein choice. Pork: A 3-ounce serving of cooked pork loin packs about 23 grams of protein and almost no carbs. Pork can be roasted, grilled, or stir-fried for a hearty meal. Shrimp: A 3-ounce portion of shrimp contains approximately 18 grams of protein and zero carbs. Shrimp is a great protein source with a mild flavor, perfect for pasta dishes or salads. Greek yogurt (unsweetened): A 6-ounce serving of plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt provides around 15 grams of protein and 0 to 5 grams of carbs, depending on the brand. Greek yogurt is thick, creamy, and a good addition to smoothies or as a topping for berries. Cottage cheese: Half a cup of cottage cheese offers around 12 grams of protein and just 3 grams of carbs. Its creamy texture and mild flavor make it perfect for savory dishes and sweet snacks. Tofu: A 3-ounce serving of firm tofu contains around 8 grams of protein and 2 grams of carbs. Tofu is a versatile, plant-based protein that can be pan-fried, grilled, or added to soups and stir-fries. Cheese: A 1-ounce serving of cheddar cheese has approximately 7 grams of protein and less than 1 gram of carbs. Cheese can be a savory snack on its own or added to dishes like omelets or salads for extra protein.

Are there any downsides to a low-carb diet?

While a low-carb diet may help with weight loss and blood sugar control, it can have downsides. Cutting carbs drastically may lead to nutrient deficiencies, as many high-carb foods are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Additionally, some people experience fatigue, headaches, or digestive issues as the body adjusts.

Over time, long-term restriction may affect athletic performance, metabolism, and overall energy levels. If you are worried about potential downsides, consider speaking to a physician or dietician for personalized guidance.

Frequently asked questions

How can I add protein but no carbs?

To add protein without carbs, focus on animal-based sources like lean meats (chicken, turkey, and beef), fish, eggs, and shellfish. Dairy products like cheese, Greek yogurt, or cottage cheese also provide protein with minimal carbs. Plant-based options, such as tofu and certain protein powders, can be low in carbs, too.

What meals are high in protein and low in carbs?

Meals high in protein and low in carbs include grilled chicken or steak with leafy greens, salmon with asparagus, or scrambled eggs with spinach. You can also try a chicken or tuna salad with avocado and olive oil or a beef stir-fry with low-carb vegetables like zucchini and bell peppers.

What happens if you eat high protein and no carbs?

Eating high protein with no carbs can lead to the body using fat as its primary energy source, potentially inducing ketosis. While this may support fat loss, it can also cause fatigue, headaches, and irritability. Over time, lack of carbs may affect digestion and impact certain bodily functions.