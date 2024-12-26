13 healthy snacks for weight loss to help you hit your goals

Table of Contents Table of Contents Greek yogurt with berries Apple slices with almond butter Hard-boiled eggs with veggie sticks Hummus with cucumber and carrot sticks Cottage cheese and pineapple Rice cakes with avocado and tomato Mixed nuts and seeds Edamame with sea salt Banana with peanut butter Air-popped popcorn with nutritional yeast Turkey roll-ups with spinach and mustard Dark chocolate with almonds Tuna salad lettuce wraps Frequently asked questions

Are you trying to lose weight but don’t know what foods to reach for between meals? As a trainer and nutritionist, I have worked with many clients who struggle with snacking, and I know it can be challenging. For many people, snacking involves unhealthier options that are high in unhealthy fats and carbs, as well as sugar. However, I have found better options exist that will support your weight loss goals.

Prioritizing both nutrients and flavor is possible with these 13 healthy snacks for weight loss. Keep reading to get ideas on what foods you can enjoy while being healthy!

Greek yogurt with berries

Rich in protein and low in calories, Greek yogurt paired with antioxidant-rich berries is a filling, nutrient-packed snack. The protein helps keep you satiated, while the natural sweetness of the berries satisfies sugar cravings without added sugars. Choose plain Greek yogurt and fresh or frozen berries to control added ingredients and maximize nutritional benefits.

Apple slices with almond butter

Crisp apple slices combined with creamy almond butter create a balanced snack loaded with fiber, healthy fats, and natural sweetness. The fiber in apples helps curb hunger, while almond butter provides sustained energy. Stick to a single serving of almond butter to keep calories in check, and opt for an apple variety like Granny Smith for lower sugar content.

Hard-boiled eggs with veggie sticks

Hard-boiled eggs are a great source of protein, making them an ideal snack for weight loss. Pair them with crunchy veggie sticks like celery, carrots, or bell peppers for added fiber and nutrients. This combination keeps you full while delivering essential vitamins and minerals to support overall health. You can also sprinkle the eggs with a pinch of salt or paprika for extra flavor.

Hummus with cucumber and carrot sticks

Hummus, made from protein-packed chickpeas, is a satisfying yet light snack when paired with cucumber and carrot sticks. This combo is rich in fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats, making it perfect for curbing midday hunger. Opt for homemade or low-sodium store-bought hummus to ensure you’re avoiding unnecessary additives and excess calories.

Cottage cheese and pineapple

Low-fat cottage cheese is high in protein, while pineapple provides natural sweetness and a nutrient called bromelain that aids the digestive system. This pairing satisfies hunger and supports muscle repair, making it a great post-workout snack. Look for cottage cheese without added sugars or excessive sodium, and enjoy fresh pineapple for the best nutritional value.

Rice cakes with avocado and tomato

Rice cakes are a great alternative to higher-calorie breads, and avocado offers healthy fats to keep you feeling full longer. Adding tomato slices boosts the snack with antioxidants like lycopene. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt or chili flakes for flavor, and enjoy this nutrient-packed option as a quick, savory bite.

Mixed nuts and seeds

A handful of mixed nuts and seeds delivers healthy fats, protein, and fiber to satisfy hunger while supporting weight loss. Choose unsalted varieties and keep the portion to a small handful to avoid excess calories. Nuts and seeds are certainly healthy, but they alone can put you in a calorie surplus if you snack mindlessly.

Edamame with sea salt

Edamame, or steamed soybeans, is a protein-rich snack that’s also high in fiber, making it both filling and nutritious. Adding some sea salt enhances its flavor without contributing to excessive sodium levels. Edamame is easy to prepare and a great option for weight loss, as it provides sustained energy and curbs cravings.

Banana with peanut butter

A banana paired with a small amount of peanut butter creates a perfect balance of natural sugars, healthy fats, and protein. This snack satisfies sweet cravings while providing quick energy. Opt for natural peanut butter without added sugar or hydrogenated oils, and keep the serving to 1 tablespoon to manage calorie intake.

Air-popped popcorn with nutritional yeast

Air-popped popcorn is a low-calorie, whole-grain snack that’s perfect for weight loss. Topping it with nutritional yeast adds a cheesy, savory flavor along with B vitamins. Avoid buttered or heavily salted popcorn, and stick to about 3 cups per serving for a light, crunchy treat that won’t derail your goals.

Turkey roll-ups with spinach and mustard

Lean turkey slices wrapped around spinach leaves with a smear of mustard create a protein-packed, low-carb snack. The turkey provides satisfying protein, while the spinach adds fiber and nutrients. This snack is quick to prepare, portable, and an excellent way to curb hunger between meals without adding unnecessary calories. You could also pair it with whole-grain crackers or a piece of fruit for a light lunch.

Dark chocolate with almonds

For a sweet yet healthy snack, enjoy a few squares of dark chocolate (70% or higher cocoa) with almonds. Dark chocolate provides antioxidants, while almonds add protein and healthy fats for satiety. Keep the portion to a small handful of almonds and one to two squares of chocolate to keep calories controlled while enjoying the indulgence.

Tuna salad lettuce wraps

Tuna, which is rich in lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids, is a fantastic weight-loss snack. A PubMed study also advises that “light tuna canned in water may be a better choice for individuals in a healthy population, whereas oil-packaged products may be preferable for those individuals with a need for increased [essential fatty acids].”

Mix canned tuna with a small amount of Greek yogurt or olive oil for creaminess, and wrap it in crisp lettuce leaves. This low-carb option provides satiety and plenty of nutrients to keep you energized without the heaviness of bread or crackers.

Frequently asked questions

What is the healthiest thing to eat for a snack?

Ultimately, the healthiest snack depends on your goals, but options like fresh fruit with a handful of nuts are excellent. This combo provides vitamins, fiber, healthy fats, and protein, keeping you full and energized. Greek yogurt with berries is another nutrient-packed choice, offering protein, antioxidants, and probiotics. For savory preferences, you could try hummus with veggie sticks. No matter what you choose, always aim for whole, minimally processed foods to ensure balanced nutrition and sustained energy.

What snack is filling but low in calories?

Air-popped popcorn is a filling yet a low-calorie snack, perfect for satisfying hunger without derailing your goals. Averaging just 30 calories per cup, it’s rich in fiber, which will help keep you full. For added flavor, sprinkle it with nutritional yeast for a cheesy, savory kick or a dash of cinnamon for sweetness. Avoid butter and heavy seasoning to keep it healthy. Its high volume and crunch make it an enjoyable, guilt-free option for any time of day.

What should I eat at night to lose belly fat?

While you can’t target belly fat, eating healthy snacks for weight loss will help you burn fat throughout your body, including in your abdomen. Opt for lean protein sources like a boiled egg, cottage cheese, or Greek yogurt, which promote muscle repair and satiety. Pair with fiber-rich options like a handful of almonds, steamed veggies, or a small apple to aid digestion. Avoid sugary or processed snacks, as they can lead to fat storage. Consuming a balanced snack keeps your metabolism steady overnight.