 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

11 high-fiber fruits that aid digestion and weight loss

Figs, raspberries, and more

By
dried-fruits
Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

Are you getting enough fiber? The majority of Americans aren’t. In fact, many people only get half of the recommended amount of fiber. But adding more fiber to your diet doesn’t have to be complicated or involve expensive supplements. You can easily increase your fiber intake just by wisely choosing what fruit you want to eat.

In this article, we’ll explore 11 of the best high-fiber fruits and tell you how much fiber each fruit contains so you can make the most informed decisions. We’ll find out what fruit has the highest concentration of fiber and give you more information about every aspect of fiber, so let’s get started!

Recommended Videos

What is fiber?

Raspberries growing
ulleo / Pixabay

Fiber is a catch-all term for the parts of food that you can’t digest. It’s mostly found in fruits and vegetables and less in meat. There are two types of fiber. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and can be digested by “good” gut bacteria, while insoluble fiber can’t. The FDA doesn’t separate these two types in their daily intake recommendations, but most fiber sources contain both types of fiber.

Related

What are the benefits of eating fiber?

Person measuring waist
Alamy

Improved digestion

Fiber moves through your digestive system without being broken down, which means it helps keep things moving. It’s also food for many beneficial species of gut bacteria, and a high-fiber diet has been linked with a lower chance of colon cancer.

Lower cholesterol levels

A high fiber intake can prevent the body from absorbing as much cholesterol from food. Small amounts of cholesterol are necessary in your body, but too much cholesterol can build up in your veins and clog them.

Weight management

Foods that are rich in fiber help you to feel full without taking in so many calories since fiber adds volume but cannot be digested. Food that’s more filling is extremely important for weight loss and makes following a diet much easier. That’s why junk food is so bad for weight loss — you can eat a lot of it without feeling full.

How much fiber do you need?

Pears on a board
Pixabay

Men are recommended to get 30 to 38 grams of fiber per day. However, the average American only gets 16 grams of fiber each day. That’s why finding easy sources of fiber, like fruit, is so important.

11 fruits high in fiber

Blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries in the same container
PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay

Passion fruit

Passion fruit’s soft, pulpy interior doesn’t seem particularly fiber-rich, but in fact, one passion fruit contains about 2 grams of fiber. These fruits are also very small, so you can eat several of them to get more fiber.

Raspberries

One cup of raspberries contains 8 grams of fiber. Most people eat 1/2 to 1 cup in a serving. Raspberries are also a great addition to a yogurt bowl or even a salad, as they incorporate more fiber into your meals.

Pears

According to the USDA’s FoodData database, 100 grams of pear contains 3 grams of fiber. A medium-sized pear is almost 200 grams, so one pear contains slightly under 6 grams of fiber.

Blackberries

Blackberries are very similar to raspberries; one cup contains 7.6 grams of fiber. Like raspberries, they can be added to yogurt or a smoothie for a boost of vitamin C and flavor, as well as fiber.

Oranges

One orange, sized slightly smaller than a cup, contains 2.8 grams of fiber. Mandarin oranges and tangerines also contain fiber, but since they’re much smaller, they usually have about 1 gram each.

Blueberries

One cup of blueberries has about 3.6 grams of fiber. That’s less than blackberries and raspberries, but still a good amount. There are also a lot of other benefits to blueberries, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Kiwi

A kiwi contains 2.1 grams of fiber per 100 grams. However, a medium-sized kiwi is only about 75 grams, so each one would contain more like 1.5 grams of fiber. If you really enjoy kiwifruit, you could easily eat two at a time, though.

Bananas

Bananas are famous for containing fiber, but they actually only contain about 1.9 grams of fiber per banana. They’re still a good fiber source because they’re easy to take on the go and snack on at any time, but they’re not a higher-fiber fruit than berries or oranges.

Cherries

One cup of cherries contains 3 grams of fiber, about as much as an orange, and a little less than a cup of blackberries. The pits can make them slightly more difficult to snack on than berries, but they’re a delicious addition to a variety of dishes.

Strawberries

Strawberries also have about 3 grams of fiber per cup. That’s less than other types of berries, but strawberries are the most popular type of berry, and they’re still a very good source of fiber.

Figs

Figs contain about 1.2 grams of fiber each, and dried figs 0.8 grams. But figs are also very small fruits, a little larger than a grape. A cup of dried figs has over 14 grams of fiber, which is the highest concentration of any fruit on this list.

Can you eat too much fiber?

orange slice with additional fruit
Jane Doan / Pexels

It is possible to eat too much fiber, which can lead to digestive issues. However, most people get too little fiber, and even adding a lot of fiber is very unlikely to carry you over the line. It’s more important to worry about getting enough fiber than about getting too much.

The exception is vegans and vegetarians, who eat more plant foods and therefore get much more fiber. In that case, you may want to be careful, as it is possible to eat too much fiber while eating a vegetable diet.

Frequently asked questions

Fresh figs
Quin Engle / Unsplash

What fruit has the highest fiber in it?

Figs are very high in fiber. They might contain only 1.2 grams per fig, but each fig is so small that a small handful of figs contains much more fiber than the same volume of other fruits.

What are foods with the highest fiber?

There are lots of delicious high-fiber foods, like avocados, whole wheat products, nuts, and fruit. Grains like wheat, rice, and corn are the highest in fiber, especially whole grains like popcorn, whole wheat, and brown rice.

How to get 30 grams of fiber a day?

Getting enough fiber can be challenging. The easiest way to increase your fiber intake is to replace refined grains, like white rice and white bread, with whole grains, like brown rice and whole wheat bread.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
These are the best fall fruits for healthy eating
Add these healthy fall fruits to your shopping list
Table of fall fruit including persimmons and citrus

When you think of fall, most people immediately think of vibrant cornucopias and heavy desserts. But fall is bursting with just as many juicy fruit options that rival summer’s bounty. If you’re looking for a healthier alternative to sugary snacks or want a way to brighten up your favorite fall dishes, keep reading to see our picks for the best fall fruits. 

We’ll even give you a few of our favorite fall fruit recipes to try. 
Cranberries

Read more
The best greens powder for weight loss
Take a look at our top picks
greens-powder

 

We've been told since a young age that vegetables are essential to a well-rounded diet, but how many of us abide by this rule? Veggies are delicious and nutritious, but our hectic lives can make it difficult to get enough every day. If you live a hectic lifestyle and want to ensure you're getting enough nutrients as part of your diet, greens powder might just be the supplement for you. Before you dive into shopping, check out our suggestions on the best greens powder to help you select a high-quality, nutritious greens powder to add to your health & wellness routine.
What is greens powder?

Read more
Da Rulk tells us his fitness secrets (it’s about more than just lifting weights)
Get in shape outside the gym
Rulk and Haven bag

There are all kinds of reasons to get in shape. Ensuring you live a long and healthy life full of being able to climb mountains, go on hikes, run a marathon, and pick up your kids is the main reason. Also, making sure your clothes fit well is a great reason. And it's never a bad thing to look great naked. That is why there are hundreds of training programs and fitness regimens that will whip you into shape in no time. Another great reason to get in shape is for the purpose of doing your job as a cop, soldier, athlete, or fireman. That is where Da Rulk comes into the picture.

He designed and created a revolutionary training program called Raw Functional Training. RFT is a bodyweight movement curriculum specifically developed to improve mobility, and increase functional strength, and a series of movement modalities that optimize the (CNS) central nervous system to maximize overall body performance and conditioning. The training also incorporates dynamic movement sequencing and sensory processing to activate the adrenal system and enable all energy systems to operate on the highest levels of efficiency.

Read more