 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

A new study says you can increase life expectancy by up to 10 years by following this healthy diet

Spoiler alert: Fruits and veggies are important

Brittney Bertagna, RN
By
Father and son hugging
Kindel Media / Pexels

Consider how great it would be if you could add a decade to your life. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, a recent study suggests that by making simple, healthy changes to your diet, you could indeed enhance your life expectancy by up to 10 years. This article will delve into the intricacies of how the food you consume impacts your health and longevity and which dietary patterns could help you live a longer, healthier life.

orange slice with additional fruit
Jane Doan / Pexels

How does your diet affect your health?

Your diet plays an essential role in maintaining your overall health and preventing non-communicable diseases. Researchers have found that unhealthy diets are responsible for more than 75,000 premature deaths each year in the United Kingdom, including almost 17,000 deaths in the age group of 15-70 years. 

Recommended Videos

Consuming a diet heavy in processed meats and sugar-sweetened beverages can lead to a host of health problems, including obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. On the flip side, a diet like the Eatwell Guide, rich in whole grains, nuts, and fruits, can significantly reduce your risk of these conditions and contribute to a longer, healthier life.

Plate of food divided into sections
Michael Burrows / Pexels

How to follow the Eatwell Guide for increased longevity

Eatwell isn’t just about food; it is about nourishing your body for growth and vitality. Following these guidelines can lead to gains in life expectancy, especially if dietary changes are adopted earlier in life.

Related

Studies have revealed that following the dietary recommendations of the Eatwell Guide could result in a gain of 8.9 and 8.6 years in life expectancy for 40-year-old males and females, respectively. Even more impressively, a shift from an unhealthy dietary pattern to a healthier dietary pattern is associated with a gain of 10.8 and 10.4 years in life expectancy for males and females, respectively.

In this guide, there is a visualization of the ideal proportions of food groups that should fill your plate. The tool can be used by anyone looking to make healthier choices, whether they are cooking at home, shopping for groceries, dining out, or grabbing a bite on the go.

It breaks down your dietary consumption into five main food groups, encouraging a variety of choices within each to ensure a wide range of nutrients.

  • Fruits and vegetables should make up over a third of your diet–aim for at least five portions of diverse types daily.
  • Starchy carbohydrates, preferably whole grain, are the bedrock of your meals.
  • Proteins, including beans, pulses, fish, eggs, and meat, add texture and richness to your diet, with a recommendation for two portions of fish per week, one of which should be oily.
  • Dairy or dairy alternatives are the brush strokes adding calcium and vitamins; opt for lower fat and sugar options.
  • Unsaturated oils and spreads should be used sparingly to add flavor and essential fatty acids.

Your diet holds the key to your health and life expectancy. By sticking to a healthy diet, you can not only prevent the development of various diseases but also increase your life expectancy significantly. Whether you’re in your late 20s or early 40s, it’s never too late to start prioritizing your health and well-being. So, why wait? 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Business. Her…
Can an OMAD diet help you with weight loss? What you need to know
One meal a day seems like an obvious way to lose weight, but does it work?
Red apple with measuring tape around it

In recent years, intermittent fasting has taken the dieting world by storm, offering a promising path to achieving desired results. Among its various forms, the OMAD diet, short for "one meal a day," has gained attention for its extreme approach to intermittent fasting. However, the question remains: is it a healthy choice? With limited research on this restrictive eating pattern, it's crucial to take a closer look before diving into the OMAD diet.

What is the OMAD diet?
The OMAD diet is as straightforward as it sounds: individuals who choose to follow it fast for 23 hours a day and consume all their daily calories within a one-hour eating window. While it may seem appealing as a quick fix for weight loss, the extreme nature of this regimen raises concerns about its long-term effects on health.

Read more
MLB star Mookie Betts travels with his own portable kitchen so he can eat healthy no matter where he goes
All-Star MVP candidates gotta eat right, too
Mookie Betts playing baseball

 

Even a short road trip poses challenges to eating well, with tempting drive-through windows and enticing gas station snacks at every turn. Even the most disciplined can be lured by the alluring aroma of fast food. For MLB superstar Mookie Betts, veering off the healthy eating path while traveling isn’t an option.

Read more
The Mediterranean diet: Everything you need to know about everyone’s favorite diet
Perks of the Mediterranean diet: Why you would benefit from it
Salmon entree

When it comes to healthy recipes featuring delicious food while helping maintain or even lose weight, the Mediterranean diet stands out from all the rest. You’ll find many health benefits associated with the food choices here, including heart-boosting vitamins and nutrients that are also known to reduce the risk of certain kinds of cancer.

The Mediterranean diet meal plan also helps you regulate body weight and avoid foods that could contribute to obesity, but without starving or feeling like you're missing out on anything. You'll get to choose among lean meats like chicken or fish as well as yummy nuts, oils, fruits, and vegetables. Your kitchen will smell amazing with meals made from mouth-watering ingredients that also help reduce inflammation, support healthy blood vessels, and lower your risk of diabetes.

Read more