9 foods high in MCTs for improved focus and energy

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are MCTs? What are the benefits of MCTs? 9 foods high in MCTS to include in your diet Are there any downsides to MCT-rich foods? Should you consider MCT supplements? Frequently asked questions

Are you looking to naturally give yourself a brain boost and improve your energy levels? MCTs may be what you are looking for! As a nutritionist, I encourage any clients who are experiencing brain fog or are feeling lethargic throughout the day to consider adding MCT-rich foods to their breakfast.

So, what exactly are MCTs? Keep reading to get all your answers and discover nine foods high in MCTs for health benefits!

Recommended Videos

What are MCTs?

Medium-chain triglycerides, also known as MCTs, are a type of fat molecule that is made of triglycerides and fatty acids. These fatty acids are shorter in length compared to long-chain triglycerides, which are referred to as LCTs and are more commonly found in most dietary fats.

Because MCTs have a shorter chain length, your body processes them differently than LCTs. They can be quickly absorbed and metabolized, making them a unique source of energy that stands out from other forms of fat. MCTs are often used in various applications, including in the food industry and in medical treatments.

What are the benefits of MCTs?

Quick energy source

When you consume a source of MCTs, the liver rapidly absorbs and converts it into energy, providing a quick and efficient fuel source for the body. This is particularly helpful during physical activities like exercise or mental tasks.

Supports cognitive function

MCTs may support brain health by providing an alternative fuel source for the brain, potentially enhancing focus, clarity, and cognitive function. Also, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation shares optimistic information about how “some evidence suggests that there may be short-term cognitive benefits from taking MCTs, including for patients with dementia.”

Aids in weight management

MCTs may help with weight management by promoting feelings of fullness and giving you a metabolism boost. This makes them a popular addition to low-carb or ketogenic diets. Still, it is important to note that MCTs cannot be relied on as a sole means for weight loss results, as a calorie deficit and exercise are still required.

9 foods high in MCTS to include in your diet

Coconut oil: Coconut oil is one of the richest sources of MCTs, containing about 62-65% MCTs. It is versatile for cooking and baking, and it can also be used in smoothies or coffee to boost energy and mental focus. Palm kernel oil: Palm kernel oil is another excellent source of MCTs that is similar to coconut oil and provides a quick energy boost. It can be used in cooking or as a salad dressing alternative, though sourcing sustainably is vital for environmental reasons. MCT oil: As the name suggests, MCT oil is a concentrated form of MCTs, typically derived from coconut or palm kernel oil. It can be added to smoothies, coffee, or salads to quickly increase your MCT intake without altering the taste of your food. Grass-fed butter: Grass-fed butter contains small amounts of MCTs, along with healthy fats and vitamins. It can be used for cooking or added to your morning coffee as a source of quick energy. Cheese: Cheese, particularly full-fat varieties, contains small amounts of MCTs. It provides a source of protein and fat, making it a satisfying snack or addition to meals. Whole milk: Whole milk has trace amounts of MCTs, especially when compared to low-fat or skim milk. It provides a creamy texture to smoothies or coffee and can be a good source of calories for those on a calorie-dense diet. Greek yogurt: Greek yogurt, particularly full-fat options, offers a moderate amount of MCTs. It’s a great snack, providing protein and probiotics while supporting gut health and overall nutrition. Coconut milk: Coconut milk contains MCTs and offers a dairy-free alternative to regular milk. It can be added to smoothies, curries, or baking recipes for added richness and flavor. Coconut meat: Coconut meat, especially dried or fresh, is rich in MCTs. It makes a delicious and nutritious addition to smoothies, granola, or snack mixes, offering fiber and healthy fats alongside MCTs.

Are there any downsides to MCT-rich foods?

While MCT-rich foods offer various benefits, there are some downsides to consider, including the following:

Overconsumption can lead to digestive issues, including stomach cramps, diarrhea, and bloating, especially if you are just starting to consume MCTs.

MCTs are calorie-dense, so while weight management is one of its perks, it could still contribute to weight gain if not consumed in moderation.

MCTs can disrupt gut bacteria balance in some individuals, leading to gastrointestinal discomfort.

While many people enjoy MCT-rich foods with no problems, try to introduce them to your diet gradually and pay attention to how your body responds to minimize any risks.

Should you consider MCT supplements?

While it is always beneficial to prioritize whole foods, MCT supplements can be a good option for you if you are on ketogenic or low-carb diets or simply want a quick energy boost. They provide a concentrated source of medium-chain triglycerides, offering an easy way to increase your daily MCT intake.

However, it’s essential to consider your individual needs and the potential side effects, such as digestive discomfort, that can occur, especially when you are consuming concentrated forms. It’s best to start with small amounts to assess your body’s tolerance and consider consulting with a healthcare provider who can help determine if MCT supplements align with your health and fitness goals.

Frequently asked questions

Do avocados have MCT?

Avocados do not contain MCTs in significant amounts. While they are rich in healthy fats, primarily monounsaturated fats like oleic acid, MCTs are typically found in coconut oil, palm kernel oil, and dairy. Avocados provide various health benefits, including heart-healthy fats and fiber, still making them a great addition to your diet.

What has 100% MCTs?

100% MCT oil is a product made exclusively from medium-chain triglycerides. It’s typically derived from coconut or palm kernel oil and contains only MCTs, offering quick energy and potential cognitive benefits. You can add this pure form of MCTs to smoothies or coffee or consume it as a dietary supplement.

Do eggs have MCT?

Eggs do not contain MCTs. Instead, they are rich in healthy fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, along with essential proteins and nutrients.