Level up your functional fitness and keep your workout routine more interesting with the SkiErg

The SkiErg machine hasn’t been around for as long as the treadmill or rowing machine, and it isn’t as widely known; however, it isn’t any less effective. Fitness trainers, influencers, and superhero movie stars like Chris Hemsworth are all stepping up onto the SkiErg machine and seeing results. The SkiErg is one of the eight workout stations involved in HYROX — an increasingly popular global fitness race that includes functional movements to test well-rounded fitness. You’ll work your whole body and keep your workout routine more interesting. You might wonder how it works and does the SkiErg mimic skiing? Let’s look at the SkiErg machine, how to use it, and the many benefits.

What is a SkiErg?

The SkiErg machine is a ski ergometer specially designed to simulate Nordic skiing for a full-body workout. The SkiErg exercise equipment was introduced in the summer of 2009 by Concept2 — a company founded by Dick and Pete Dreissigacker.

Does the SkiErg machine simulate skiing?

The SkiErg was originally used as an innovative training tool for cross-country skiers before being embraced by the fitness community. The ‘Erg’ part of the name stands for ergometer, which is a device that measures your heart rate and the work you put in. Pro skiers often use ergometers to measure data and improve performance, ready for an upcoming competition.

You stand on the machine and pull on the two handles, similar to how a skier would use the ski poles on the slopes to gather momentum. The idea is to mimic the double-pole method of Nordic skiing. The faster you pull on the handles, the higher the intensity of the workout. Some models have a monitor, device holder, and ergonomic handles.

What are the benefits of the SkiErg machine?

Including the SkiErg in your workout routine provides plenty of benefits, including:

The downward pulling motion acts like a crunch for your core.

Should you try the SkiErg machine?

It’s up to you if you’d like to try the SkiErg machine. It’s suitable for all fitness levels. Pulling faster on the handles amplifies the intensity of the workout. If you’re a beginner, you can start with 10–15-minute sessions on the SkiErg three times a week. More experienced users might incorporate it into interval training or use the machine more frequently and for longer durations.

People use the SkiErg in different ways, such as skiing intensely for one minute and then resting for one minute before skiing intensely for two minutes and then resting for two minutes. The SkiErg machine provides numerous benefits, including leveling up your functional fitness and your performance on the snowy slopes.