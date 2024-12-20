 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does exercise sharpen your memory? How long do the benefits last? New research

Does working out the day before improve your memory the following day?

By
A man doing leg swings
Studio Romantic / Shutterstock

Most of us have forgotten where we put our phones or car keys or what we ate for dinner last night. We’ve walked into a room and wondered why we even walked in there in the first place. A sharper memory helps us retain the information we’ve learned and remember what’s important. We’re always hearing about this superfood or this special drink or supplement that can boost memory, and we wonder if there’s any merit to many of these claims. 

With all the benefits of exercise, from lowering blood pressure to perking up your mood, researchers wanted to explore if exercise could boost memory and how long these benefits last. If working out is effective, how many hours or days do those short-term cognitive benefits last? Does working out the day before improve your memory the following day? Let’s look at the new research.

Recommended Videos

The study

Man doing HIIT workout.
Airam Dato-on / Pexels

In a small study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, researchers analyzed data from 76 adults. Participants were aged 50 to 83. Over eight days, participants took daily cognitive tests and wore activity trackers.

Related

The results

Man happy smiling at desk stretching arms positive
Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash

Researchers revealed that participants who engaged in more moderate to vigorous physical activity performed better in memory tests the following day. The adults who had better scores on the memory tests:

Moderate activity can include brisk walking, cycling, or jogging. Participants who spent more time being sedentary performed worse on the tests.

Previous research

man smiling drinking tea working at desk
Olly / Pexels

This isn’t the first study to associate exercise with a better memory, and it certainly won’t be the last. Research has shown that moving your muscles enhances your neuronal activity, which refers to the chemical and electrical signals generated and transmitted by neurons in your brain. Previous studies found that people had better results on memory tests in the hours following exercise, but researchers weren’t sure how long these positive effects stick around.

Interestingly, researchers in one study determined that high-intensity interval training or HIIT and cycling were the types of exercise most likely to enhance memory, executive function, attention, and information processing.

Why does exercise improve recollection and cognition?

man exercising at night working out running outdoors high intensity dark nighttime
Drerun / Pexels

Researchers and experts believe exercise can improve memory and cognition by increasing blood flow and stimulation of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters help transmit messages between nerve cells to assist memory and thinking. Exercise can also prompt the hippocampus to form new neurons. The hippocampus in your brain plays a big role in your learning and recollection. 

Neuroplasticity of the brain

man headphones thinking smart reading book writing
Diimejii / Pexels

Research highlights that exercise promotes neuroplasticity in the brain. Neuroplasticity refers to your brain’s ability to adapt and form synaptic connections, particularly in response to learning, experience, or after an injury.

The takeaway

Man holding green kettleball doing pilates workout exercise gym wearing shorts no shirt
Alonso Reyes / Unsplash

Spending less time sitting and getting a minimum of 6 hours of sleep every night is beneficial for your mental faculties and overall health.  If you get a good workout in the day before, your mind and memory could be sharper the following day. It turns out that working out really could enhance your memory, at least for the next 24 hours, which is worth keeping in mind if you have a big presentation or test coming up. The research is mounting.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Does taking magnesium supplements boost muscle mass and power? New study is in
Should you take this essential mineral while strength training?
magnesium supplement pill vitamin mineral on table by bottle

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in a multitude of bodily processes, from supporting your immune system to maintaining normal muscle and nerve function. According to the NHS, men need at least 300mg of magnesium every day. Could magnesium supplementation also boost your muscle mass and power? Recently, researchers decided to find out. Of course, there’s no quick fix to gain muscle strength without working those muscles with resistance training and pumping iron in a gym. Even so, certain things can give you a boost. Let’s take a look at this interesting new study.  
The study

In a review published in the International Journal of Molecular Science, researchers set out to assess how taking magnesium supplements affected skeletal muscle health, with a focus on neuromuscular diseases and muscle tissue. The goal was to understand how magnesium supplementation affected muscle growth, atrophy, and oxidative stress. Oxidative stress refers to excess levels of free radicals in the body and an imbalance between antioxidants and harmful free radical molecules. 

Read more
What does your walking pace have to do with your risk of dementia? New research
How important is your walking speed when it comes to your brain health?
Man jogging brisk walking outdoors in nature

Walking has been shown to boost your immune system, mood, and more. People like to walk at different times of the day with varying speeds, distances, and terrains. Maybe you prefer a brisk stroll through the city center or a longer, slower hike on a nature trail. It turns out your walking pace could say a lot about your brain health and overall health. Researchers explored the association between a slowing gait or walking pace and the risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Here’s what to know about the research.
The study

In a study published in JAMA, researchers studied almost 17,000 healthy American and Australian adults over age 65 for a seven-year period. Study participants took cognitive tests every two years that assessed memory, processing speed, verbal fluency, and overall cognitive decline. They also measured their ability to walk at least 3 meters or roughly 10 feet. The researchers averaged the results to determine the individual’s usual walking speed.
The study results

Read more
Does your fitness level, BMI, or body weight affect your risk of heart disease?
Does staying physically active really help protect your heart health?
A man bending down on one knee in the middle of a workout.

Research reveals that several factors affect your risk of heart disease, including a lack of physical activity, high blood pressure, diabetes, prediabetes, and obesity. Staying physically active has been shown to protect your heart health, and it’s an important part of a healthy lifestyle. Recently, researchers explored whether your body weight or your fitness level is a better predictor of your heart disease risk. Let’s delve into the research.
The study

In a large meta-analysis of cohort studies published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers reviewed 20 studies, including 398,716 adults from multiple countries. If individuals had an exercise test score higher than the 20th percentile in their age group, they were categorized as ‘fit’.  

Read more