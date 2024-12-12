 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does bench pressing sculpt your pecs more or your triceps? New study finds out

Does the bench press deserve its high ranking in the elite of chest-pumping moves?

By
man lifting weights muscle bench press barbell black and white
I Am FOSNA / Pixabay

The bench press is a staple chest day move, and it also targets your triceps in your upper arms, your deltoids in your shoulders, and your core. When powerlifters and gym buffs want to see serious chest gains, the bench press is a go-to to pump those pecs. Recently, researchers wanted to know whether bench pressing increases chest hypertrophy more than the triceps. Is it really a superior move for building your chest muscles and helping to sculpt the upper part of the desirable V-taper look? Let’s delve into the research.

The study

Man bench pressing in gym wearing green pants on a bench woman helping train him
Michael Demoya / Unsplash

The study published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies involved 24 healthy men who were placed in one of two groups. 13 men were placed in the resistance training group and 11 in the control group that didn’t do any resistance training. Over ten weeks, the resistance training group trained three times every week. Each training session included three or four sets of 12 reps at 50-55% of the participants, one rep max. Participants had three minutes of rest between sets and 36 seconds of time under tension per set.

Recommended Videos

The researchers assessed the effects of this 10-week bench press training program on muscle hypertrophy. They focused on the muscles involved in the exercise: pectoralis major, pectoralis minor, anterior deltoids, medial deltoids, and triceps brachii. Muscle hypertrophy refers to muscle growth or enlargement. The researchers used MRI to assess muscle size or muscle cross-sectional area.

Related

The study results

man bench pressing outside
Frame Kings / Pexels

As we expected, the resistance training group had significantly more muscle growth in all muscles compared to the control group. 

Here are the results for the resistance training group:

  • The pectoralis major had the largest increase in muscle size of 20%. The triceps and pectoralis minor showed muscle growth of 12%. 
  • For the anterior deltoid muscles at the front of the shoulders, muscle growth was 15%.
  • The medial deltoids or middle delts showed less hypertrophy compared to the other primary muscles.

The researchers concluded that resistance training promotes hypertrophy in all muscles worked. The bench press exercise caused a more significant hypertrophic response of the pectoralis major compared to the triceps bracchi and pectoralis minor.

The takeaway

triceps
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

The main takeaway here is that the bench press does deserve its high ranking in the elite of chest-pumping moves. When you want to build a more sculpted chest and contribute to the larger upper part of the V-taper look, it’s worth including the bench press in your repertoire. This study shows that the bench press grows all targeted muscles, including your pecs and triceps. That being said, you’ll see more growth in your pectoralis major compared to your triceps. For the best outcome, maximize your triceps with exercises like skull crushers, dips, and overhead tricep extensions.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
New study explores whether regular exercise can lower your risk of dementia
Does prioritizing your fitness help protect your brain health?
man exercising running around outdoors dark grey sky

We all want to protect our brains and bodies from disease and decline and stay sharp and vibrant throughout the decades. Regular exercise is part of a healthy lifestyle, and it brings a range of benefits, from lowering blood pressure to perking up your mood and prompting the release of feel-good endorphins. Your training habits can benefit your physical health and your brain health, too. For example, an interesting study showed that people who took part in aerobic fitness training had increased brain volume and white and gray matter. 

Physical activity can sharpen problem-solving, memory, and learning and reduce depression or anxiety. Another study concluded that cognitive decline is nearly twice as common in adults who are inactive compared to active adults. In a recent study, researchers wanted to look at how exercise lowered the risk of dementia. Let’s take a look at the study and the results.
The study

Read more
Does working out too close to bedtime affect your sleep quality? Study finds out
Could there be a negative side to exercising later in the evening?
kettlebell at sunset next to fence workout

Sometimes, later in the evening seems to be the only or the best time to work out. Maybe the daytime tangled you up with responsibilities, and now it’s dark outside, and instead of putting on your pajamas, you’re lacing up your sneakers. As the old adage goes, ‘Any exercise is better than no exercise,’ and getting your muscles moving provides numerous health benefits, from lowering your blood pressure to boosting your mood and cardiovascular fitness. 

However, some question whether working out too close to bedtime negatively affects sleep quality. Could there be a downside to getting your fitness in and those endorphins flowing later in the day? Researchers set out to explore these questions in a recent study. 
The study

Read more
Jumpstart your new year fitness goals with TikTok’s viral Winter Arc challenge
Now is the season to prioritize and improve your athletic performance
man running wearing hoodie outside two shirts

It’s the same story every January; the gym is bursting with people eager to fulfill their new year’s fitness resolutions. Before that, in the months leading up to the holidays, people tend to kick back a little and slow down with their training routines. You can start that weekly run, swim, or circuit class after the new year. 'New year, new you' is often the echoed phrase. TikTok’s viral Winter Arc challenge is switching things up and encouraging people to pick up the pace sooner. Let’s look at the Winter Arc challenge and top tips to help you get ahead with your fitness goals.
The latest trending TikTok fitness challenge

‘Winter Arc’ is a 90-day challenge trending on TikTok where you use the last three months of the year to focus on health and fitness objectives and personal development, such as joining a running club, improving your nutrition, or starting a five-day workout plan. Instead of the fall being leisurely time off or a time to sink into your couch and hibernate with a warm beverage, this challenge looks at the holidays as a time to jumpstart your health and fitness goals. The only rule is that you must stay consistent and disciplined to make noticeable progress by the new year.
The idea behind the Winter Arc

Read more