 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

How to do skull crushers the right way: The do’s and don’ts you need to know

The do's and don'ts of skull crushers

By
Man doing skull crushers.
lawcain / Adobe Stock

Skull crushers is an intriguing name for an exercise. But do not worry; it is doable. Skull crushers focus on developing your triceps, which are the muscles located on the back of your arm and have three attachment points at one end. 

Keep reading to discover valuable information about the exercise, such as how to do skull crushers, its benefits, and the recommended frequency. It is time to dive in. 

Recommended Videos

What are the benefits of skull crushers?

Man doing skull crushers.
Mdv Edwards / Adobe Stock

Skull crushers help you to utilize the triceps’ primary function, which is to extend the elbow. This can significantly add mass to your triceps and make them stronger. 

Related

A study has shown that targeted tricep exercises can increase bench press strength, and skull crushers are one such exercise. In other words, stronger triceps will help you do other exercises like the bench press with ease.

Additionally, skull crushers activate the medial head of the triceps. These muscles extend the elbows, which improves force production for throwing muscles like the serratus anterior, rhomboid minor and major, and scapula. This can impact activities like football, baseball, and other sports that involve throwing. 

How to perform skull crushers

Man doing skull crushers.
click_and_photo / Adobe Stock

There are different variations to skull crushers, but this guide will cover the most common variation and everything you need to know to do it correctly. 

  • To get started, you will need a flat gym bench and a good dumbbell of your preferred weight; ensure you do not exceed your limit. 
  • Lie on your back with each leg on either side of the bench or rested on the footrest; make sure you are comfortable in this position. 
  • Get into your starting position by holding the dumbbell with both hands, then lift it above your chest; place your fists vertically. 
  • Move your hands towards the back of your head, ensuring you are holding on firmly to the dumbbells. To do this, you will bend your elbows while keeping your upper arms straight and at a right angle to your body. 
  • Move your hands further down and lower the dumbbell behind your head until its top aligns with the edge of the bench.
  • Hold that position for a few seconds before bringing it back up to the starting position by reversing your movement. 
  • Repeat the process for 2 to 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Things to avoid when doing skull crushers

Woman doing dumbbell tricep exercise.
dusanpetkovic1 / Adobe Stock

Uncontrolled descent

Learn to control your dumbbells while descending. Slowing down the movement can increase the stimulation of your triceps and shoulders. So, do not rush to take them behind your head or bring them back up to help you prevent injuries. 

Bad form

The perfect form for skull crushers is to keep your elbows and wrists not too close or far apart — they should be shoulder-width apart. Also, do not let your elbows flare out, as this can lead to shoulder injuries and diminish the effectiveness of your exercise.

Lack of moderation

You should avoid going too heavy or too light when doing skull crushers. Reps between 10 and 20 are okay; doing less may not get you the desired results, and doing too much may cause injuries and muscle fatigue. Also, do not use a dumbbell that is too light or heavy. 

Descent sequence

There are two ways to begin the skull crusher movement: You can move your hands backward and then start bending your elbows, or you can bend your elbows first and then move your hands backward. To avoid mistakes, you should follow these methods.  

How often should you do skull crushers for results?

Man doing skull crushers.
Mdv Edwards / Adobe Stock

For best results, add skull crushers to your exercise routine. If you are looking to build strength, you can do fewer reps with heavier weight, but if you want to build muscle endurance, you can try more reps with lighter weight.

However, regardless of what you are trying to achieve and your routine, keep in mind that you need to be consistent to get good results.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
The TUT Fitness review: Do you need this affordable mini home gym?
Tut Fitness: Do you need this exercise equipment in your home gym?
TUT Fitness accessories.

By now, you know fully well that you can get a gym-level workout at home. But with so many options on the market, from Peloton stationary bikes to adaptable dumbbells and any number of cardio machines, what's one to do?

TUT Fitness has a lot to like in the home gym department. The dynamic resistance-based apparatus, otherwise known as the Trainer Gym, offers a whole host of workouts without eating up much space. This is an attractive option if you're looking to sculpt muscle without going too hard in the impact realm.

Read more
Everything you need to know about the Military Diet plan
Learn about the benefits and risks of the Military Diet
Saltines on a plate for the Military Diet

When you hear of the Military Diet plan, you likely assume it is something that members of the armed services follow. However, the diet is actually not even associated with the military! It is a strict way of eating that has been popularized on social media.
The Military Diet is designed to be a quick fix for weight loss -- a way to lose a significant amount of weight rapidly. As such, there are real concerns about the safety and sustainability of the Military Diet.
Whether you’ve seen the viral posts on social media of people touting their weight loss success stories on the Military Diet or want to lose weight quickly (we caution you against that) and want to learn more about the Military Diet, keep reading for our guide to the Military Diet, including what the diet entails and whether the Military Diet is safe and effective.

What is the Military Diet plan?
The Military Diet is a fad diet that is purported to help you lose weight rapidly -- up to 10 pounds (4.5 kg) in one week and 30 pounds in one month -- by restricting calories and revving your metabolism. This diet is high in protein and low in calories, fat, and complex carbohydrates.
The metabolic boost is said to come from consuming certain combinations of foods prescribed on the meal plan. The Military Diet only consists of modifying what you eat and drink. It is a free program, and there are no supplements to take or specific products to buy.

Read more
8 healthy benefits of hiking you need to know
Start hiking and enjoy the mental and physical benefits right away
Two people hiking together

Hiking is one of the most popular forms of exercise in the U.S. However, it’s more than just a full-body workout; it’s also an excellent opportunity to spend time in nature, clear your mind, and improve your sense of well-being. In addition, hiking is a fully adjustable workout, and you can start on an easy trail and work your way up to full-blown mountain hiking no matter how long your progress takes!

It’s an activity that can be done just about anywhere. Because the prime hiking season in the national parks around the U.S. varies based on climate and affordability, you can easily adjust your hiking plans to match the seasons and see some beautiful areas throughout the country. It’s a great way to meet nature at its level and a perfect excuse to shut out the noise of the modern world.

Read more