New data reveals the best cities for running based on events, trails, and more

Some cities have more options for runners compared to others when it comes to trails, events, and clubs. I can choose from plenty of picturesque and lengthy running trails in my area. My favorite trails are canopied with vibrant maple trees and large oak trees draping sun-speckled Spanish moss. I haven’t yet tried to join a running club, but a quick search showed me I have several options, including one in my local city that’s been active for decades. Recent data revealed more people are searching for ‘running clubs’ and training for marathons. The study also crowned the best cities for running.
The best cities for running in 2025
A new study by Compare The Market AU ranked 50 cities to determine the ‘best cities’ for running. The study involved a recent analysis of a number of factors, including:
- Air quality
- The number of running trails
- The safety score
- Average rainfall
- Average annual hours of sun
- The number of parks and running events
Here are the interesting results and the top 10 cities for running based on the recent data:
- London, U.K.
- New York City, U.S.
- Sydney, Australia
- Melbourne, Australia
- Los Angeles, U.S.
- Perth, Australia,
- Madrid, Spain
- Valencia, Spain
- Canberra, Australia
- Stockholm, Sweden
London takes the lead
Here are the details:
|City
|Running Events
|Running Club SV
|Running Trails
|Air Quality
|Safety Score
|No. of Parks
|Avg. Rainfall (mm)
|Total Score (Max 100)
|London, UK
|58
|22,340
|630
|8.4
|45.02
|230
|58
|57.30
|New York City, US
|246
|17,380
|91
|11.6
|49.12
|351
|95
|55.74
|Sydney, Australia
|15
|6,150
|545
|5
|65.83
|114
|76
|53.94
|Melbourne, Australia
|4
|4,850
|542
|4.4
|56.18
|146
|54
|50.97
|Los Angeles, US
|74
|7,860
|117
|9.5
|46.45
|125
|30
|47.90
|Perth, Australia
|7
|4,160
|223
|5.7
|58.39
|114
|49
|47.69
|Madrid, Spain
|5
|4,010
|70
|9
|71.98
|70
|35
|47.04
|Valencia, Spain
|4
|1,570
|180
|8.7
|67.32
|23
|36
|46.04
|Canberra, Australia
|0
|1,130
|200
|3.8
|73.21
|26
|49
|44.94
|Stockholm, Sweden
|13
|1,470
|513
|5.4
|54.03
|32
|52
|43.33
London takes the lead with 230 parks, 630 running trails, and 58 annual running events, including the London Marathon. Growing up in Wales and England, I remember taking the train to London for days out, and I would always see people running and jogging in different parts of the city. We also have iconic, scenic places like Hyde Park.
New York New York
New York City came in second with 246 annual running events, which is more than any other city. The city that never sleeps also has 351 parks, 91 running trails to choose from, and landmarks like Central Park.