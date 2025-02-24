New data reveals the best cities for running based on events, trails, and more

Some cities have more options for runners compared to others when it comes to trails, events, and clubs. I can choose from plenty of picturesque and lengthy running trails in my area. My favorite trails are canopied with vibrant maple trees and large oak trees draping sun-speckled Spanish moss. I haven’t yet tried to join a running club, but a quick search showed me I have several options, including one in my local city that’s been active for decades. Recent data revealed more people are searching for ‘running clubs’ and training for marathons. The study also crowned the best cities for running.

The best cities for running in 2025

A new study by Compare The Market AU ranked 50 cities to determine the ‘best cities’ for running. The study involved a recent analysis of a number of factors, including:

Air quality

The number of running trails

The safety score

Average rainfall

Average annual hours of sun

The number of parks and running events

Recommended Videos

Here are the interesting results and the top 10 cities for running based on the recent data:

London, U.K. New York City, U.S. Sydney, Australia Melbourne, Australia Los Angeles, U.S. Perth, Australia, Madrid, Spain Valencia, Spain Canberra, Australia Stockholm, Sweden

London takes the lead

Here are the details:

City Running Events Running Club SV Running Trails Air Quality Safety Score No. of Parks Avg. Rainfall (mm) Total Score (Max 100) London, UK 58 22,340 630 8.4 45.02 230 58 57.30 New York City, US 246 17,380 91 11.6 49.12 351 95 55.74 Sydney, Australia 15 6,150 545 5 65.83 114 76 53.94 Melbourne, Australia 4 4,850 542 4.4 56.18 146 54 50.97 Los Angeles, US 74 7,860 117 9.5 46.45 125 30 47.90 Perth, Australia 7 4,160 223 5.7 58.39 114 49 47.69 Madrid, Spain 5 4,010 70 9 71.98 70 35 47.04 Valencia, Spain 4 1,570 180 8.7 67.32 23 36 46.04 Canberra, Australia 0 1,130 200 3.8 73.21 26 49 44.94 Stockholm, Sweden 13 1,470 513 5.4 54.03 32 52 43.33

London takes the lead with 230 parks, 630 running trails, and 58 annual running events, including the London Marathon. Growing up in Wales and England, I remember taking the train to London for days out, and I would always see people running and jogging in different parts of the city. We also have iconic, scenic places like Hyde Park.

New York New York

New York City came in second with 246 annual running events, which is more than any other city. The city that never sleeps also has 351 parks, 91 running trails to choose from, and landmarks like Central Park.