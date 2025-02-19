 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Creatine vs. protein powder: How do they affect your gains?

Which supplement is better for you?

By
creatine three tubs protein pre workout shake drink on table
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

Nutrition is crucial to fitness and sports performance. As a trainer and nutritionist, I personally utilize various supplements for nutrition, and I recommend them to many clients as well. Progress toward your fitness goals can be hindered without proper nutrition.

Two of the most popular supplements for athletes and fitness enthusiasts are creatine and protein powder. They have proven to be effective with numerous benefits. These include increased energy levels, fast recovery, enhanced performance, and weight management.

Recommended Videos

Hence, we will explore the creatine vs. protein debate. What can the supplements do for you? Which one is better for your body and personal goals? It’s time to dive in!

Related

What is creatine?

Creatine in a spoon on top of spilled creatine
HowToGym / Unsplash

Creatine is an amino acid that provides a steady energy supply to the muscles when active, especially during exercise. While this compound is present naturally in the body, taking it in supplement form helps enhance its availability. This, in turn, promotes muscle strength, increased mass, and efficient athletic performance.

You can get creatine from your diet, especially protein-rich foods. Likewise, your liver, kidneys, and pancreas produce it. Manufacturers make them as supplements in tablets, powders, liquids, capsules, and energy bars as well.

How does creatine benefit the body?

man powerlifting dead lift holding barbell competition
Charles Walton / Pexels

Improves performance

Creatine directly impacts your performance during exercise or sports regardless of your fitness level, from increased muscle mass to brain performance, ballistic power, strength, resistance to fatigue, muscle endurance, and sprint ability. It is one supplement you can never go wrong with, regardless of the activities you decide to partake in.

Provides energy for muscle cells

This is the most significant benefit of creatine and is often why many people take it. During exercise, your body breaks down adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to get energy, and creatine increases your muscles’ phosphocreatine stores, which aids the formation of ATP. So, if you use more ATP than your body produces, you may not be able to sustain high-intensity exercise for a longer time. But with creatine supplements, you can easily balance the supply and demand of energy for your body.

Aids muscle recovery

A study suggests that ‘’Creatine supplementation may reduce muscle damage and/or enhance recovery from intense exercise.’’ Exercise usually results in muscle soreness due to micro-tears in the muscle. In severe cases, it can impair muscle functions. However, creatine helps hasten the recovery of these muscles after your workout, allowing you to get back in the gym sooner. It activates satellite cells that heal the micro tears.

What does protein powder do for the body?

close up biceps bicep curl one arm muscles muscular
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Muscle growth

Protein is a primary focus among those who consistently include lifting weights as part of their lifestyle. Consuming protein through both food sources and supplements can be great for aiding muscle growth and maintaining overall muscle mass.

A 2018 systematic review supports this idea, as it shares that protein supplements can improve muscle size and strength in healthy adults actively involved in resistance training.

Weight management

An effective way to manage your weight is by increasing your protein intake. Protein is the most satiating macronutrient and helps with appetite control. So, it is easier to consume fewer calories when you include plenty of protein in your diet. Additionally, protein contributes to a faster metabolism, increases fat burning, and prevents muscle loss. Overall, it can be your one-way ticket to burning fat and building muscle or simply managing your weight.

Faster recovery after exercise

Protein is the main building block for cell renewal, tissue growth, and repair. It contributes significantly to faster recovery after exercise and tissue repair after an injury. With protein supplements like powders and bars, soreness and muscle damage from exercise can be reduced.

Is creatine or protein powder a better supplement?

person scooping protein powder out of canister
Canva Pro

Creatine and protein powder are both beneficial supplements that have different roles to play when it comes to your fitness goals. Creatine provides extra energy to help you get the most out of your exercise sessions and push harder, while protein helps build and repair muscles. So, both supplements are of equal value when it comes down to how they can support you.

How to optimize your nutrition routine with both

man in gym taking supplement drinking protein shake powder electrolyte mineral
Andres Ayrton / Pexels

Taking creatine and protein supplements together is ideal for optimal results. You can take them either before or after your training sessions, and there is no clear evidence suggesting one is better than the other. Just be sure to stick to the recommended dosage and be consistent. This is especially important for creatine, as you want your muscles to be constantly saturated for the best results. Also, since creatine increases water retention in the muscles, staying hydrated is a must.

Frequently asked questions

Male athlete drinking protein shake while sitting in gym.
Westend61 / Adobe Stock

Do I need creatine if I take protein?

Not necessarily. While no one needs to take creatine in general, taking the two together has maximum benefits for increased energy, muscle growth, and recovery.

Is there a downside to creatine?

Creatine is safe as long as you stick to the recommended dosage. However, possible side effects may include dehydration, muscle cramps, and stomach upset.

Can I build muscle without protein or creatine?

Yes, you can build muscles without supplements like creatine and protein. These supplements amplify your efforts, but you can still put on muscle without them. It may take longer, but with consistency and a proper diet, you will likely get your desired results.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
How many calories do you burn on an exercise bike?
What you need to know about this kind of exercise and calories burned
Stationary bike

In general, exercise has numerous benefits for an individual's health, including weight loss and the reduced risk of certain diseases. As a trainer, I encourage my clients to aim for at least 30 minutes of movement daily. One favorite among them is the exercise bike. It is easy to use, you can do a cycling workout in the gym or at home, and it's a great form of cardio.

There are various types of bikes, including spin bikes and recumbent bikes, and it can depend on the person as to which type is right for you. If you're looking to drop a few pounds and are a fan of cycling, keep reading to answer the question: "How many calories do you burn on an exercise bike?"
Factors that affect how many calories you burn on an exercise bike

Read more
How to cut: 7 essential tips for losing weight successfully
Exercise, hydration, and more
Man in the gym doing cable bicep curls on the cable machine

Losing weight can have tremendous benefits for anyone, but you may desire to take it further by losing weight without losing your muscle mass. As a trainer, I constantly have clients looking to take this approach, and this is more than doable with some careful planning. For example, following a low-calorie and high-protein diet can be an effective way to lose weight while maintaining muscle mass.

A cutting diet prioritizes nutrient-dense vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to reduce calorie intake, stimulate fat loss, and minimize loss of muscle mass. So, if these are also your top priority as you embark on your weight-loss journey, you should know how to cut to get your desired result. It is time to dive in!
What is cutting?

Read more
How do brain chemicals affect your ability to stick to your fitness resolutions?
Are you more likely to drop new year’s fitness resolutions if you lack certain brain chemicals?
man exercising at night working out running outdoors high intensity dark nighttime

Many of us set New Year’s fitness resolutions with every intention of seeing it through and achieving those goals. From running a marathon or doing 100 push-ups a day to stringent, rapidly fading fitness fads. When we fail, we’re often hard on ourselves, asking ourselves why we couldn’t just stick with it. Maybe the goals were unrealistic or impractical, or perhaps they weren’t our best choice.

John Hopkins scientists point to a lack of certain brain chemicals as a key player when it comes to sticking to those New Year’s fitness resolutions and developing healthier exercise habits. They posed the question: Are you more likely to drop New Year’s fitness resolutions if you lack certain brain chemicals? Let’s look at the research.
The study

Read more