How long do you have to take creatine to boost muscle power? Here’s the research

Does it take months of supplementing to feel stronger?

By
Research shows us how targeted resistance training helps build muscle size and power. Just like protein and weightlifting, creatine is also widely talked about in powerlifter circles and among gym enthusiasts. 

Studies highlight how creatine supplementation can increase muscle mass, but how long do you have to take it to see results? Does it take months of supplementing to feel stronger? Of course, the exact time varies depending on the individual, but an interesting study shows it could be less time than you think. 

How long does it take to work?

Researchers concluded that supplementing creatine monohydrate while progressive resistance training increases muscle strength in as little as two weeks. The study spanned eight weeks of progressive resistance training and revealed that supplementing creatine also promoted a more significant reduction in body fat percentage compared to just resistance training alone.

Drinking a creatine shake could help reduce the wear-and-tear effects of training while boosting muscle power in as little as two weeks. If you want to lose body fat, this research shows creatine definitely helps. Other people share that they see results within about three or four weeks of supplementing 5 grams of creatine daily. 

You might notice the mental health and cognitive benefits before you notice augmented muscle power.

Concluding creatine thoughts

Overall, creatine is considered a safe, effective, and widely studied supplement in the fitness community. Most athletes take 3-5 grams daily when supplementing, but this also depends on the individual. 

Taking creatine doesn’t just enhance muscle strength; it can also make them swell, especially if you’re supporting your body with proper nutrition, hydration, and sleep.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
