Understanding your body composition and how to optimize it

Finding an ideal body fat percentage can help men achieve balanced health, enhanced athletic performance, and even 6-pack abs. But what does an ideal body fat percentage look like, and how can you reach it?

Knowing the body fat percentage men should strive for helps you manage your health and fitness for optimal health. Here’s everything men need to know about maintaining a healthy body fat percentage and some tips to reach a lower body fat.

What is body fat percentage?

Body fat percentage is the proportion of your body composed of fat. This measurement provides insight into your overall body composition and is usually a more reliable metric of fitness than weight alone because it separates fat from lean mass like muscle, bones, and organs.

Lower body fat percentages are generally associated with greater muscle definition — the classic V-taper look — while higher percentages show that you have more fat in relation to muscle.

What is a healthy body fat percentage range for men?

According to Harvard Health Publishing, 14% body fat is ideal for a healthy male. This percentage, however, is not arbitrary. Other sources indicate that men can be healthy at any body fat ranging between 8% to 25%. Anything below 8% is likely dangerously low and would inhibit some important bodily functions. On the other hand, anything above 25% indicates moving toward being overweight or obese.

Does age affect the ideal body fat percentage?

Age affects many processes in the body, and muscle and fat gain and distribution are no exceptions. Here’s how age influences body fat percentage.

Metabolism slows down: As people age, their basal metabolic rate (BMR) often decreases. This lower metabolic rate means the body burns fewer calories at rest, making it easier to gain fat over time. Loss of muscle mass: Muscle naturally declines with age, especially if strength training isn’t maintained. Since muscle burns more calories than fat, less muscle means fewer calories burned throughout the day, often leading to an increase in body fat percentage. Hormonal changes: Hormonal shifts, like reduced testosterone in men and estrogen in women, contribute to fat storage, especially around the abdomen. These changes make it easier to gain fat and harder to lose it. Decreased activity levels: Many people become less active as they age, which further contributes to muscle loss and an increase in body fat. Staying active helps counteract these natural tendencies.

For these reasons, older people are generally expected to have higher body fat percentages than younger people. As such, Nuffield Health, a healthcare charity, suggests that 19% body fat is ideal for men between 20 and 39, while 25% is ideal for elderly men between 60 and 79.

How to calculate your body fat percentage

You can calculate body fat percentage through various methods, each with varying degrees of accuracy and cost.

Skinfold calipers: This method measures skinfold thickness at multiple points on the body. Bioelectrical impedance scales: These scales send a small electrical current through the body, estimating body fat based on resistance levels. DEXA scans: This option is highly accurate but a more expensive method that measures body composition through X-ray technology. Hydrostatic weighing: This technique involves submerging the body in water and measuring water displacement to determine body fat.

Many medical professionals present the DEXA scan as the gold standard when it comes to measuring body fat percentages. While it may present the best estimate, it still isn’t completely accurate. In the end, no matter which method you use, you cannot know your exact body fat percentage.

Nonetheless, estimates are good enough to tell you if you are within the ballpark of good health, which is the point of measuring body fat.

BMI vs. body fat percentage

While BMI (body mass index) uses height and weight to estimate body composition, it doesn’t distinguish between fat and muscle mass. This can lead to inaccurate readings, particularly for athletes or those with high muscle mass. Body fat percentage, by contrast, measures the actual proportion of fat, offering a more accurate perspective of fitness and health.

Tips for lowering your body fat percentage

Prioritize strength training

Strength training is essential for reducing body fat while maintaining or increasing muscle mass. Aim for at least three strength-focused workouts per week, targeting major muscle groups with compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses. Building muscle not only enhances metabolic rate but also improves aesthetics, increasing confidence.

Focus on nutrient-dense, whole foods

Eating whole foods with a focus on protein, healthy fats, and fiber can support fat loss by keeping you satiated and fueling your workouts. Prioritize lean proteins like chicken, fish, and legumes, along with vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats such as avocados and nuts, to help reduce calorie intake while maintaining energy levels.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule

Quality sleep is crucial for regulating hunger hormones and managing stress, both of which play a role in body fat. Aim for seven to nine hours of restful sleep each night to support recovery and ensure optimal hormone function.

Incorporate high-intensity interval training

HIIT involves short, intense bursts of activity followed by rest periods, and it’s highly effective for fat loss. It increases caloric burn during and after exercise and can be completed in less time than traditional cardio. Weekly HIIT sessions have many benefits, including accelerating fat loss.

Frequently asked questions

What are the limitations of body fat percentage as a measurement?

Body fat percentage can be useful to measure, but it doesn’t account for fat distribution or other health markers like visceral fat (fat around organs). Different methods of measurement can also yield varying results, so it’s best to use the same method over time to track changes accurately.

Is 25% body fat OK for a man?

A 25% body fat level is generally considered to be on the higher end of the range for men and may indicate a need for more physical activity or dietary changes to lower the risk of metabolic conditions. However, it’s still within a manageable range and can be improved with lifestyle adjustments.

What does a 15% body fat male look like?

A male at 15% body fat often has moderate muscle definition with some visible abs, though not highly defined. This body fat percentage gives a lean, athletic look and is achievable and sustainable for most men with regular exercise and a balanced diet.