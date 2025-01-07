 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Can exercise help reduce burnout at work? Researchers find out

Which type of exercise is best to help with emotional exhaustion and job satisfaction?

By
Streesed man
Vectorfusionart / Adobe Stock

When your temples are pulsing, you’ve lost motivation, and you can’t seem to focus, you might just be reaching the point of burnout at work. We’ve all been there sitting at our desks, head in hands, frozen in a moment of overwhelm. It can creep in over weeks or days or crash down like a tidal wave in an instant. 

Most of us are looking for ways to reduce burnout at work and boost creativity and productivity. It turns out exercise might just be one way to do it. We can exercise more often than we can take a vacation, so it’s worth knowing if exercise really can help us diminish that dreaded state of overwhelm at work. Let’s look at the recent research. 

Recommended Videos

The study

Man exercising in the office at work Bulgarian split squat
Andrey Popov / Shutterstock

In a study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the researchers assessed the work life and exercise habits of over 500 employees. They wanted to determine if physical activity affected job satisfaction and emotional exhaustion. 

Related

Study author and research scientist Michele Wolf Marenus shared that the researchers were inspired by the uptick in employer-provided exercise opportunities like fitness facilities and how more employers are now encouraging employees to be more active. 

The study methods

A bearded man doing a biceps curl
Anete Lusina / Pexels

520 full-time employees filled out surveys about their physical activity habits and their job-related stresses. Moderate physical activity was defined as either:

  • Performing 20 minutes or more of vigorous physical activity for at least three days, such as running.
  • Performing 30 minutes or longer of moderate physical activity like strength training, hiking, or dancing, for at least five days.
  • Performing a combination of the two for at least five days.

The researchers categorized the participants into low, medium, and high-activity groups and considered three aspects of burnout: personal accomplishment, emotional exhaustion, and depersonalization. Depersonalization refers to when employees no longer see customers as human beings. 

The results

Happy man drinking coffee and smiling at work
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Encouraging physical activity impacts more than physical health. The results showed that moderate exercise can reduce work burnout. Interestingly, high-intensity activity didn’t reduce burnout any more than lower levels of exercise, so you don’t necessarily need to ‘go to town’ with a high-intensity workout to see these results. 

This study showed that the participants who reported performing moderate levels of exercise felt the most personally accomplished and the least emotionally exhausted. The depersonalization scores were similar across all three groups. This study had some limitations, such as self-reported data and fewer than 1,000 participants. Nonetheless, it makes sense that employees who engaged in moderate exercise experienced less burnout at work. Most experts recommend a mix of high-intensity and moderate workouts for the best results. 

How does exercise help to reduce job burnout?

man running outside grey clouds on road
Jenny Hill / Unsplash

While you might not think you have the time to exercise and that taking that time away from work could hamper your productivity, it’s more likely to be the opposite. Stepping away from the daily grind to get your muscles moving could boost your mood and sharpen your brain and your memory, so you’re more productive when you get back to work.

Exercise releases feel-good endorphins and provides a much-needed break from sitting or even standing at your desk. One study showed that walking for an hour or running for just 15 minutes a day reduces the risk of major depression. You’ll boost cardiovascular health, fitness, endurance, and more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Is single-set training enough to build muscle and strength? Researchers find out
Will powering through one set twice a week still generate results?
man shirtless muscle flex doing cable bicep curl in gym on cable machine

If you only have time to get in one single set, is it really worth it? Will you make gains over time with single-set training? Today, we lead busy lives and want to use our time wisely. That being said, we still want to see progress and level up our fitness when strength training. Researchers and fitness buffs are increasingly discussing the minimal effective dose for boosting muscle mass and strength. In a recent study, researchers wanted to find out if you can still build strength and muscle with single-set training. The results should encourage us to train smarter, not necessarily harder. We shouldn't let a lack of time hold us back from making gains. 
The study

In a new study on SportRχiv, researchers assessed how performing single-set resistance training to muscle failure compared with training with 2 reps left before failure. They wanted to see how these two different training methods affected muscle growth and strength and if low-volume training was beneficial for trained lifters.

Read more
Is foam rolling better than other pre-workout warm-ups? Researchers find out
Can foam rolling or stretching before exercise reduce muscle stiffness and improve joint range of motion?
man foam roller smiling warm up stretch

Ever since school gym class, you probably remember being told to warm up before you exercise, especially when you first get to the gym or before cardio, like running. Some research has shown that warming up improves athletic performance and increases your body temperature, which could help prepare you for the workout ahead. According to the American Heart Association, stretching before and after exercise can decrease muscle pain and stiffness and help you feel better. Warming up widens your blood vessels, which helps improve the supply of oxygen to your muscles. 

People try to warm up in different ways, and most don’t want to walk through the gym doors and immediately power through a deadlift. One of the more popular ways to warm up is by stretching and using a foam roller. If you’re like me, you might be wondering, what’s the best way to warm up? Is foam rolling and stretching better than other types of warm-ups? Recently, researchers conducted a study to find out.
The study

Read more
Can CrossFit help with pain and reduce the need for pain medication? New Study
Researchers give us more reasons to get our hearts and muscles pumping with CrossFit
Man doing CrossFit outside

CrossFit is a surefire way to pump up your muscles and test your cardiovascular fitness. It’s a training program involving varied, vigorous, functional movements designed to work your whole body and give you a serious workout sesh. This type of ever-popular high-intensity exercise is known to push you to your physical limits, and today, you can find over 15,000 affiliated CrossFit gyms worldwide. In one CrossFit session, you might perform bodyweight squats, climbing ropes, flipping tires, push-ups, lifting weights, and more. 

The CrossFit community also encourages other healthy habits, like hydration and healthy eating, to promote overall wellness. CrossFit provides a range of benefits, and recently, researchers set out to explore if it could also reduce back pain and the need for pain medication. Let’s delve into the research.
The study

Read more