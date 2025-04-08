 Skip to main content
Can creatine help with the symptoms of depression? Interesting new research

Creatine plays a role in energy production and researchers have linked this natural compound to better brain health.

By
man looking sad thinking reflective
Mike Greer / Pexels

Over 6 million men suffer from depression in the United States every year, but it often goes undiagnosed, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America. Researchers explored whether creatine could also help reduce symptoms of depression, noting that even though it might serve a beneficial role, it shouldn’t act as a replacement for traditional treatments, such as medications, talk therapy, and cognitive behavioral therapy. Let’s look at the research.

What is creatine?

Creatine powder with some on table with a spoon
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

Creatine is a compound your body naturally produces in your liver, pancreas, and kidneys, and it also comes from three amino acids. Most people get creatine from food like red meat and seafood, though the levels are much lower than what’s typically found in creatine supplements. Creatine can be used for energy, and growing research also shows numerous benefits, including boosting strength and athletic performance. Creatine is found mostly in your muscles.

The study

man in gym sitting on bench drinking protein shake or creatine supplement
Lyfefuel / Unsplash

In a comprehensive review published in Biomolecules, researchers from the University of Utah analyzed existing studies to determine the efficacy of creatine supplementation in the treatment of depression. The studies indicated that disruptions in brain energy metabolism played a role in the onset and development of depression. Researchers explored human neuroimaging, genetics, animal studies, and epidemiology.

With creatine playing a prominent role in energy production, the researchers wanted to evaluate the supplement’s potential for helping with these disruptions in brain energy metabolism and, consequently, the symptoms of depression.

The results

Man looking at water reflective
Lukas Rychvalsky / Pexels

The results revealed that:

  • Creatine supplementation could lead to a quicker reduction in symptoms of depression compared to using traditional antidepressants.
  • When used as an adjunct along with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors or SSRIs, creatine boosted the effectiveness of the medications.

The researchers concluded that creatine might have antidepressant effects due to its ability to improve brain energy metabolism, especially in regions like the prefrontal cortex. Some regions of the brain are strongly implicated in mood regulation.

Taking creatine to help with depression

Man depressed stressed sitting on bench outside
Iinzmamkhan11 / Pexels

Creatine has shown promise for treating depression, but, of course, depression is complex, and most health professionals recommend a multifaceted approach for the best outcome. Alongside other interventions like talk therapy and medication, taking creatine supplements could help target brain energy metabolism and diminish those lingering depressive symptoms.

Interesting research

man reflective looking out the window thinking sad
Sherlocked / Pexels

Additional research following 100 people with depression over eight weeks found that those who engaged in cognitive-behavioral therapy had fewer symptoms of depression overall, but those depression scores were significantly lower in those who also took creatine. Researchers have also linked creatine with better brain health.

While creatine is a natural compound, more research is needed on long-term safety, the best dosing, and the effectiveness of lowering the symptoms of depression in various populations. Even so, the research we have so far tells us that creatine could have a place in helping us bring more joy back into our lives. If you’re considering treatment for depression, it’s always best to consult your healthcare provider.

