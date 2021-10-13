  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $299 with This Insane Bowflex Home Gym Deal

By
Man using the Bowflex Home Gym in an outdoor enclosed patio area.

Want to bring the best parts of the gym home? No, not the snack bar — think ultra-versatile machinery that lets you accomplish a range of exercises with just a single piece of equipment. Right now, you can get a complete Bowflex Home Gym Series machine on sale at Amazon for just $500. That’s a savings of $299 off the regular price of $799. Stop spending your time commuting to a crowded gym only to find the machine you want to use occupied or broken. Looking for even more fitness equipment to create your ideal home gym or workout room? Check out these Bowflex dumbbell deals to complete the set!

Buy Now

Transform your home gym with this Bowflex Home Gym Series from Amazon. This machine lets you perform over 25 individual exercises to work your core, abs, shoulders, and more. With over 200 pounds of power rod resistance, you can get a full workout no matter your fitness level. The vertical folding bench lets you maximize your gym space and the bench can convert to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing exercises. This model features a new integrated device holder to hold your smartphone or tablet so that you can watch fitness videos and guided workouts, interact with a virtual persona trainer, or just watch your favorite true crime series while you work out.

Want to track your fitness progress? Check out the best fitness trackers of 2021 to find wearable smart technology that can track your daily steps, heart rate, and overall activity to help you gain a more holistic understanding of your personal health.

Ready to get into shape at home? Don’t wait to take advantage of this Bowflex deal going on now at Amazon. Get the Bowflex Home Gym Series on sale for just $500, and save $299 off the regularly marked price of $799. Order it online today and get free delivery for Prime members. Looking for more ways to stay fit at home? Check out the best 20 minute home workouts for building muscle and tone in the comfort of your home.

Buy Now

More Bowflex Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more awesome Bowflex deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym

$1,000 $1,299
The Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym has more than 26 strength exercises using Blowflex Quick Change Power Rods. Overall, there are more than 50 exercises for a total body workout. more
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex 3.1 Bench

$199 $250
While it isn't the latest adjustable bench in Bowflex's catalog, the Bowflex 3.1 is still a worthy workout bench for any home gym that can get the job done. more
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex - Treadmill 7 - Black

$1,700 $2,400
This Bowflex 7 Treadmill offers custom training options, personalized coaching, and access to all the best streaming entertainment. EnjoyComfort Tech™ deck cushioning and 100+ unique workout programs! more
Buy at Best Buy

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell (Single)

$500 $990
Say goodbye to multiple dumbbells cluttering your space. A simple turn of a dial can automatically change your weight resistance. Molding around metal plates enables smooth lifts and quieter workouts. more
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well. more
Buy at Best Buy

Bowflex BodyTower

$297 $799
With 7-level E-Z adjust horizontal bars, you can do over 20 exercises and increase the intensity of your workouts, all while improving the results of your fitness program. more
Buy at Walmart

Editors' Recommendations

This is the correct way to take body measurements for weight loss

http://www.blissmark.com

3 jump ropes under $15 to add to your home workout gear

www.blissmark.com

The 3 best Meetup groups for fall hiking in New England

www.blissmark.com

The 20 Best Amazon Prime Movies To Stream Right Now

best amazon prime movies socialnetwork

These Are the KitchenAid Blender Deals You’ve Been Waiting For

KitchenAid K150 3 Speed Ice Crushing Blender being used by a woman to make smoothies in a home kitchen.

The 7 Best Car and SUV Tents in 2021

Front Runner Roof Top Tent

Best Firm Mattresses for a Great Night’s Sleep

Bed with a firm mattress

The Ultimate Oktoberfest Sausage Guide

Bratwurst being grilled.

Michelin Guide: The Inside Scoop on How Stars are Awarded to Restaurants

Gourmet fine dining meal on table.

Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for October 2021

Park Your Cigar (and Your Whiskey) in Rolls-Royce’s New Luxury Cellarette

The Rolls-Royce Cellarette bespoke whiskey and cigar chest.

Best 6-Person Tents For Groups And Family Camping

best 6 person tents at night.

The Best Headlamps for Runners and Athletes this 2021

headlamps for runners.