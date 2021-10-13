Save $299 with This Insane Bowflex Home Gym Deal

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Want to bring the best parts of the gym home? No, not the snack bar — think ultra-versatile machinery that lets you accomplish a range of exercises with just a single piece of equipment. Right now, you can get a complete Bowflex Home Gym Series machine on sale at Amazon for just $500. That’s a savings of $299 off the regular price of $799. Stop spending your time commuting to a crowded gym only to find the machine you want to use occupied or broken. Looking for even more fitness equipment to create your ideal home gym or workout room? Check out these Bowflex dumbbell deals to complete the set!

Buy Now

Transform your home gym with this Bowflex Home Gym Series from Amazon. This machine lets you perform over 25 individual exercises to work your core, abs, shoulders, and more. With over 200 pounds of power rod resistance, you can get a full workout no matter your fitness level. The vertical folding bench lets you maximize your gym space and the bench can convert to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing exercises. This model features a new integrated device holder to hold your smartphone or tablet so that you can watch fitness videos and guided workouts, interact with a virtual persona trainer, or just watch your favorite true crime series while you work out.

Want to track your fitness progress? Check out the best fitness trackers of 2021 to find wearable smart technology that can track your daily steps, heart rate, and overall activity to help you gain a more holistic understanding of your personal health.

Ready to get into shape at home? Don’t wait to take advantage of this Bowflex deal going on now at Amazon. Get the Bowflex Home Gym Series on sale for just $500, and save $299 off the regularly marked price of $799. Order it online today and get free delivery for Prime members. Looking for more ways to stay fit at home? Check out the best 20 minute home workouts for building muscle and tone in the comfort of your home.

Buy Now

More Bowflex Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more awesome Bowflex deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Editors' Recommendations