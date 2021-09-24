  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You Won’t Believe How Cheap Bowflex Dumbbells Are at Amazon Today

By
bowflex dumbells, set of two in black and red, on a white background.

If you’re looking for a way to keep up your fitness regimen at home, then you need to check out the Bowflex deals going on right now. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Version 2 Adjustable Dumbbells are on sale now at Amazon for just $399. Regularly priced at $549, you’ll save $150 when you order today, plus get free two-day shipping for Prime members. This set of dumbbells comes with a two-year warranty on plates and parts for your peace of mind. Each dumbbell adjusts from just 5 pounds all the way up to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments up to 25 pounds, so you can get the exact workout that’s right for you.

Buy Now

This highly-rated set of dumbbells from Bowflex comes as a set of two so you can do all of your curls, lifts, and more at home. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds for a customized workout experience. Change the weight resistance on each weight with the turn of a dial using the innovative SelectTech technology. With a compact design, this set serves as 30 weights in one for less clutter around your home gym or exercise space. This space-efficient option for a home dumbbell set will help you achieve the tone and muscle you’ve been wanting without taking over your home.

The Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells are ideal for a range of activities, including leg, back, chest, and arm exercises. Complete sets of squats, calf raises, stationary lunges, and more to work your legs, then switch to flat and incline chest presses, ab crunches, wide squats, and leg raises to work your core. For arms and shoulders, use these dumbbells for standing shoulder presses, lateral raises, overhead tricep extensions, and standing curls. Download the Bowflex SelectTech App for trainer-led workouts, personal progress trackers, and more.

Still not sure if these are the right dumbbells for you? Take a moment to check out the best dumbbells for home workouts and fitness.

Work out from the convenience of home when you add this dumbbell set to your home gym. Get the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Version 2 Adjustable Dumbbells on sale now at Amazon for just $399 and save $150 off their regularly marked price of $549. Want to keep tabs on all of your fitness activities, from walking to lifting and more? Check out the best fitness trackers on the market today for betting insights into your personal health and wellness journey.

Buy Now

More Dumbbell Deals Available Now

Looking for something a little different? Check out some of the other dumbbell deals going on today.

Discount with coupon on page

Wolfyok Fitness Dumbbells Set

$76 $100
For an adaptable workout, the best thing you can do is get adjustable dumbbells. This dumbbell set can weigh from 12 to 44 pounds depending on what kind of exercise you want to try. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

PINROYAL Adjustable Dumbbell Set 4 in 1, Weights Dumbbells Set

$250 $350
To maximize your home gym setup, opting for all-in-one equipment is a good choice. This adjustable dumbbell set can turn into push-up stand bars, a barbell, and a kettlebell. more
Buy at Amazon

DERACY Deluxe Adjustable Weight Bench for Full Body Workout

$289 $399
This heavy-duty weight bench can hold up to 1100 pounds which makes it suitable for full-body workouts. You can also do a bunch of upper and lower body exercises by adjusting the bench. more
Buy at Amazon

IAMACE Adjustable Dumbbells Set

$160 $260
Give your arms, abs, shoulder, and chest muscles the exercise they deserve. Easily turn your dumbbells into a barbell with this dumbbell set. Add these adjustable dumbbells to your home gym. more
Buy at Amazon

ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Fitness Dial Dumbbell

$110 $220
The weights of this adjustable dumbbell set are quick and easy to change for a seamless workout. You can also save space since these dumbbells with different weight levels are packed in one. more
Buy at Amazon

LEADNOVO Adjustable Weights Dumbbells Set

$160 $190
These adjustable weights give you more options when working out and building your muscles. It can also be easily converted from a dumbbell to a barbell. more
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Should you replace your office chair with a balance ball?

http://www.blissmark.com

Is it safe to go back to the gym? Working out after COVID

www.blissmark.com

You could be sabotaging your workout without realizing it

www.blissmark.com

This Ryobi Drill Deal Cuts 22% Off the Price — Hurry!

Ryobi cordless 20v drill with drill bits, batteries and case on a white background.

The 12 Best Meal Prep Containers So Your Food Can Last Longer

A hand opening the lid of a meal prep container on a kitchen table.

9 Great Books by Latin American Authors To Read This Month

man with glasses reading

The 10 Best Water Filters To Buy for Home and Outdoor Use in 2021

best water filters 2021

How To Make Hard Apple Cider: The Lazy Man’s Guide

Hard apple cider in a glass, surrounded by apples.

Penfolds Wines Releases Limited Edition Record Player

Penfolds 70th Anniversary Grange record player.

10 Classic Horror Movies You Need to Know

A group of friends watching in anticipation.

Guillermo Del Toro Turns to Dark Crime in New Trailer for ‘Nightmare Alley’

Bradley Cooper creeps up behind Willem Dafoe — just two of the star-studded cast in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley."

The 7 Best Chelsea Boots For Men To Slip On in 2021

Man wearing denim jeans and chelsea boots on the streets.

The Ultimate Guide To Stacking, Rolling, and Cuffing Your Jeans

Low section of man standing on footpath while adjusting his denim jeans.