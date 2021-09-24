You Won’t Believe How Cheap Bowflex Dumbbells Are at Amazon Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for a way to keep up your fitness regimen at home, then you need to check out the Bowflex deals going on right now. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Version 2 Adjustable Dumbbells are on sale now at Amazon for just $399. Regularly priced at $549, you’ll save $150 when you order today, plus get free two-day shipping for Prime members. This set of dumbbells comes with a two-year warranty on plates and parts for your peace of mind. Each dumbbell adjusts from just 5 pounds all the way up to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments up to 25 pounds, so you can get the exact workout that’s right for you.

This highly-rated set of dumbbells from Bowflex comes as a set of two so you can do all of your curls, lifts, and more at home. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds for a customized workout experience. Change the weight resistance on each weight with the turn of a dial using the innovative SelectTech technology. With a compact design, this set serves as 30 weights in one for less clutter around your home gym or exercise space. This space-efficient option for a home dumbbell set will help you achieve the tone and muscle you’ve been wanting without taking over your home.

The Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells are ideal for a range of activities, including leg, back, chest, and arm exercises. Complete sets of squats, calf raises, stationary lunges, and more to work your legs, then switch to flat and incline chest presses, ab crunches, wide squats, and leg raises to work your core. For arms and shoulders, use these dumbbells for standing shoulder presses, lateral raises, overhead tricep extensions, and standing curls. Download the Bowflex SelectTech App for trainer-led workouts, personal progress trackers, and more.

Still not sure if these are the right dumbbells for you? Take a moment to check out the best dumbbells for home workouts and fitness.

Work out from the convenience of home when you add this dumbbell set to your home gym. Get the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Version 2 Adjustable Dumbbells on sale now at Amazon for just $399 and save $150 off their regularly marked price of $549. Want to keep tabs on all of your fitness activities, from walking to lifting and more? Check out the best fitness trackers on the market today for betting insights into your personal health and wellness journey.

