When is the best time to take creatine for optimal results?

Timing, dosage, and more for optimal results

By
Creatine supplement.
SWOLY Supplements / Unsplash

Creatine is an immensely popular supplement backed by a surprising amount of science. Maybe you already take creatine for its muscle-building and immune-supporting properties, or maybe you’re looking to start. But now you need to know, what’s the best time to take creatine? 

In this article, we’ll discuss what creatine is, its benefits, and how to use it, including the best time to take creatine supplements. You’ll leave with everything you need to know about creatine and be ready to start taking it. Let’s get started!

What is creatine?

Creatine powder with some on table with a spoon
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

Creatine is a muscle compound commonly found in humans and animals. Your body can generate it from amino acids, and it can also be found in food, mostly in various kinds of meat and fish. Creatine supplements are a common source as well. 

Creatine is part of the process that creates adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, which stores energy and releases it in your cells. Taking creatine supplements can provide your muscles with extra energy for more strength, power, and growth.

What are the benefits of taking creatine?

Man lifting weights to build muscle.
Freepik

Strength and muscle growth

Most people who take creatine do so for improved muscle power. Creatine has been shown to increase your strength, plus it helps you build more muscle faster. Because of this, it’s popular with athletes and bodybuilders. Creatine is the most studied supplement, and the science on its contribution to muscle strength and growth is very well established, like in this review of almost a decade of studies.  

Mental acuity

Science is still developing, but taking creatine does seem to improve memory and reasoning skills, according to one recent review. The review only covered six studies, and the results don’t seem to be extremely strong, but further investigation is definitely needed. The review suggests that creatine might be more effective for people who are aging or under a lot of stress. 

Improved recovery

There are quite a lot of studies supporting the assertion that creatine improves your recovery after a workout — a few of them are listed in this review. Creatine can help your body retain glycogen, an important compound for recovery, and it reduces the amount of CK, a marker of damage, found in your bloodstream. 

(CK stands for creatine kinase. It’s an enzyme that helps creatine produce ATP, but when your muscles are damaged, it can leak into the bloodstream. CK on its own isn’t bad; it’s just an easy test to tell how much your muscles have been damaged by a workout.)

How much creatine should you take?

Creatine.
HowToGym / Unsplash

Usually, studies research amounts between two and five grams of creatine per day, so that’s the amount supported by the science. If you’re trying “creatine loading,” the process of taking elevated amounts of creatine for a short time to quickly reach high levels of creatine, you’ll want to take 20 to 25 grams per day, split into multiple servings of five grams or so, for five to seven days. 

The exact amount of creatine you should take, within that recommended range, depends on your body weight and your diet. Since dietary creatine is mostly found in meat, vegans or vegetarians should usually take more creatine than meat eaters.

Is there an ideal time to take creatine?

Man drinking supplement.
Andres Ayrton / Pexels

Creatine isn’t particularly time-dependent. Caffeine can decrease the absorption of creatine, so you probably shouldn’t take it with your morning coffee or mix it into pre-workout, but that seems to be the only variable that makes a difference.

However, on training days, people often recommended that you should take a creatine supplement close to your workout — within 30 minutes before or after. On rest days, you shouldn’t skip it (since the levels build up over time), but you should try to take it with food.

Some people like to eat a meal, a snack, or at least a protein bar right after a workout. That’s a great time to take creatine since it’s with food. If you don’t eat very close to workouts, you should still take creatine soon before or after it.

What is the best liquid to mix creatine into?

Man with pre-workout drink.
Mdv Edwards / Adobe Stock

Mixing creatine into water is usually recommended. However, you could choose to mix it into juice or smoothies instead, as you’ll definitely get a better flavor doing that. The only real downside of juice is that it makes you drink your calories, meaning you end up with more calories than you feel like because drinking a beverage doesn’t equate to food. If juice or smoothies are already part of your habit, go ahead and mix your creatine into them for a quick boost.

How long do you need to take creatine to see results?

topless man back muscles flexing muscles with black background
Unsplash

Even if you’re not loading, you should see some results within a week. However, reaching the same heightened creatine levels as a loading phase creates usually takes a month of normal doses. During the first month taking creatine, you’ll notice the effects slowly increasing until you reach that saturation point.

Frequently asked questions

creatine
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

Who should take creatine?

Creatine is great for bodybuilders and anyone else looking to reach their peak strength. Vegans and vegetarians, who eat less creatine, might also want to try a creatine supplement. People with kidney or liver problems should not take creatine; it mildly affects the kidneys and livers of healthy people, but it can be dangerous if you have a pre-existing condition. People with diabetes should also not take creatine, since it can shift the water balance in the body. 

Will creatine make you stronger?

Yes, a number of studies have been published showing that creatine increases muscle strength and growth. Creatine can improve your strength in your current workouts and help you build muscle faster for even more strength improvement.

How to get the classic V-taper look
Add these exercises to your training schedule to develop the muscular superhero V-shape
fit man lat pulldown shirtless

You all know the V-taper look. It's the familiar and desirable sculpted physique with large, strong shoulders, a broad chest, washboard abs, and a toned core. Even the lapels on men's suits are designed to taper in a way that complements an athletic man’s upper body. From bodybuilders and Greek statues to distinguished gentlemen, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts, the V-taper look has been sought-after for years. Since a great deal of dedication and discipline is necessary to develop this look, there’s also an air of appreciation and admiration for those who actually achieve it. Here’s the down-low on how to get the V-taper look, the importance of nutrition and body fat composition, and the best exercises to add to your training program.
What is the V-taper look?

The V-taper look refers to a muscular, strong, and defined physique. The V refers to the inverted triangle, or V-shape, of the upper body where a broad, wide upper back, shoulders, and traps taper down to a narrowing of the torso and waist with strong, sculpted abdominal muscles. Some experts believe that the V-taper look might be appealing on a psychological level because it signifies fertility, strength, and good genetics (there's a reason most superheroes have the V-taper look). In the fitness world, it’s the visual gold standard of athleticism and masculinity that exemplifies the desirable proportions and symmetry of the upper body.
Building a strong foundation

Read more
Zone 2 cardio: Everything you need to know
You don't have to do high-intensity cardio to see results; here's why you should give zone 2 cardio a try
man riding bike bicycle with helmet on cycling outdoors blue sky

A cardio workout doesn’t always have to be high-intensity and take you to the point of exhaustion to get the type of results that you are looking for. Low-intensity cardio can improve cardiovascular health and blood flow, help you build stamina and stronger muscles, and more. Zone 2 cardio is a low-intensity exercise that’s making waves in the fitness world as more exercise enthusiasts recognize the benefits of this low-intensity workout. What is zone 2 cardio anyway? How can you incorporate it into your training schedule? Read on for a guide to everything you need to know about zone 2 cardio. 
What is zone 2 cardio?

Zone 2 cardio is a low-intensity exercise where your heart rate remains in zone 2. The ‘zone 2’ refers to the five-zone system of heart rate training:

Read more
Nordic walking is trending – Here’s why you should mix up your walking routine
Burn more calories and engage more muscles with this interesting walking activity
man hiking nordic walking with nordic walking poles outside by the trees wearing hat

Basking in the beauty of the great outdoors and getting some exercise helps you feel more refreshed, elevates your mood, and provides health benefits. Nordic walking is a popular fitness trend that engages more muscles and burns more calories compared to traditional walking, so it’s a great way to switch up your walking routine and try something different. Research reveals that compared to brisk walking, Nordic walking was more effective at boosting aerobic capacity and reducing blood pressure and resting heart rate. If you’re wondering what Nordic walking is and its benefits, read on for your questions answered.
What is Nordic walking?

Similar to the poles you use with cross-country skiing, Nordic walking involves walking while holding specially designed poles that you use to propel yourself forward. This activity originated in Finland and remains a common activity today, especially in certain parts of Europe. It began as a summer dry-land training method for cross-country skiers before becoming a popular exercise that’s now picking up more steam in the U.S.

Read more