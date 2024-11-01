Discover the best brands for optimal sleep

Researchers have linked insufficient sleep to various health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and high blood pressure. So, people who find it difficult to sleep naturally often need aids like melatonin, which is produced naturally in the body, present in food, and available as a supplement.

Melatonin levels rise a few hours before bedtime and put you in a state of sleepiness, enabling you to fall asleep, and then it decreases before dawn. However, if you find this process doesn’t occur as naturally in your case, you are in the right place. This article will cover some of the best melatonin supplements for better sleep. It’s time to dive in.

What is melatonin?

Melatonin is a hormone made by various organisms, including eukaryotes and bacteria. It regulates the sleep-wake or night-and-day cycles, enabling you to fall asleep at night and wake up at dawn. If this hormone is inadequate, it will be difficult to fall asleep. An abnormal increase in this hormone can make you sleepy for longer periods as well.

Melatonin supplements are made in the lab and sold over the counter for people who find it difficult to sleep or who deal with insomnia due to inadequate production of the hormone in their bodies. They help improve their sleep condition and treat several other health conditions. They are available as gummies, capsules, tablets, liquids, and sprays.

What are the benefits of taking melatonin?

Melatonin supplements may help your body to produce enough melatonin to regulate your sleep routine. Studies have shown that melatonin supplements can promote healthy sleep, and they are used to treat insomnia and delayed sleep-wake phase disorder (DSWPD).

Melatonin is also used to correct circadian rhythm sleep disorders in people with blindness since they do not recognize night or day as easily (timing their 24-hour internal clock).

Furthermore, the supplements can help relieve anxiety before and after surgery and ease jet lag for people who travel across different time zones.

Top 7 melatonin supplements to help you sleep

Hemplife Night Gummies

Hemplife Night Gummies is a complete formula for a good night’s sleep. It contains 60 chewy gummies with blueberry flavor, which is enough for two months.

Pros Cons Suitable for vegetarians and vegans No caffeine, gluten, or lactose Chewable gummies are easy to eat Third-party tested Contains coloring, additives, and sweeteners

Specifications

Ingredients Melatonin (2.9mg), CBD, cane sugar, glucose syrup, aromas, colorant, potassium sorbate, and acidity regulators Dosage One gummy per night

Thorne Melatonin

This melatonin supplement supports restful sleep and balances circadian rhythm. It has 60 pills, which can last for two months. The only active ingredient is melatonin.

Pros Cons Third-party tested Free from animal products NSF certified for sports Available in 3 mg and 5 mg Some people may not like to swallow capsules

Specifications

Ingredients Melatonin (3mg), hypromellose, calcium laurate, silicon dioxide, and microcrystalline cellulose Dosage One capsule at bedtime

Natrol Melatonin

This is one of the best melatonin supplements. The tablets are quickly absorbed, and the potency is high. It contains 60 tablets, which can serve you for two months.

Pros Cons USP verified Tablets are easy to consume Doesn’t contain added sugars Strict quality control standards It contains xylitol, which may cause digestive stress for some people

Specifications

Ingredients Melatonin (5mg), xylitol, cellulose gum, soy polysaccharides, maltodextrin, dextrose, crospovidone, modified food starch, silicon dioxide, malic acid, natural flavor, stearic acid, beet root extract, magnesium stearate, and citric acid Dosage One tablet at bedtime

Ritual Sleep Bioseries Melatonin

This supplement is a three-in-one capsule formulated by Ritual to enhance restful sleep throughout the night. It has a pleasant vanilla flavor. The three tablets contain one, three, and five mg of melatonin, respectively.

Pros Cons The three-in-one design supports a full night’s sleep Clean label project certified One capsule contains the three tablets Maintains the natural sleep-wake cycle The container only has enough capsules for 20 nights

Specifications

Ingredients Melatonin (5 mg), cellulose, vegetable-based tablet coating, hypromellose, ascorbyl palmitate, silica, oat fiber, and spirulina extract for color Dosage One capsule before bedtime

Nature’s Bounty Melatonin

Nature’s Bounty Melatonin is a double-layered tablet. The first layer is fast-acting and contains 2.5 mg of melatonin, while the second layer is designed for extended-release and also contains 2.5 mg of melatonin.

Pros Cons Tablets are designed to support a full night’s sleep Non-GMO tablets Gluten, lactose, and sodium-free Suitable for vegetarians and vegans Not USP verified

Specifications

Ingredients Melatonin (5mg), dicalcium phosphate, vegetable juice color, vegetable cellulose, silica, vegetable stearic acid, and triacetin Dosage One tablet at bedtime

Now Foods Liquid Melatonin

Liquid melatonin is an excellent alternative for people who do not like swallowing pills. Each bottle contains 60 servings, and every serving offers three mg of melatonin, which is also great for those who prefer lower doses of melatonin.

Pros Cons The liquid has a great taste and a citrusy flavor Suitable for vegans GMP Quality Assured Gluten-free Some people reported the bottles arriving broken or damaged

Specifications

Ingredients Melatonin (3mg), water, fructose, vegetable glycerin, xylitol, natural orange extract, organic alcohol, natural flavors, potassium sorbate, citric acid, and malic acid Dosage 20 drops at bedtime

Megafood Melatonin

Crafted with flavor in mind, Megafood Melatonin has a blueberry taste. It is designed to support a full night’s sleep and is best suited for people who prefer lower melatonin dosage.

Pros Cons Strict internal quality control standards Great taste with a nice flavor Non-GMO Project Verified Glyphosate Residue Free and Certified Vegan It contains just 27 servings per container

Specifications

Ingredients Melatonin (3 mg), organic wild blueberry, organic cane sugar, tart cherry, organic tapioca syrup, sunflower oil, apple pectin, citric acid, and sodium citrate Dosage Two gummies 30 minutes before bedtime

How much melatonin should you take?

Usually, the starting dose is two milligrams (mg) of melatonin slow-release tablets, taken 30 minutes to one hour before bedtime. The dosage can be increased gradually depending on its effectiveness and possible side effects. The highest dose is five mg.

Are there any downsides to melatonin supplements?

Melatonin can cause daytime drowsiness, confusion or disorientation, mild tremors, abdominal cramps, mild anxiety, short-lasting feelings of depression, reduced alertness, and irritability. These side effects do not happen to everybody; it depends on how your body reacts to the medication.

Frequently asked questions

Does melatonin help with occasional insomnia?

Yes, melatonin can help people with occasional insomnia fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The supplement is safe for occasional use, and you will not likely become dependent on it or experience a diminished effect after several uses.

When should you stop taking melatonin?

If the supplement is effective, you can take it consistently for one to two months and then stop to see how your sleep has improved and whether you can continue without it.

Is there a sleeping pill stronger than melatonin?

While this is generally subjective, a few potent sleeping pills include Z-drugs, antidepressants, and benzodiazepines, which are only available on doctor’s prescription because they are effective and addictive.