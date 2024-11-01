Discover the best brands for optimal sleep

Researchers have linked insufficient sleep to various health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and high blood pressure. So, people who find it difficult to sleep naturally often need aids like melatonin, which is produced naturally in the body, present in food, and available as a supplement.
Melatonin levels rise a few hours before bedtime and put you in a state of sleepiness, enabling you to fall asleep, and then it decreases before dawn. However, if you find this process doesn’t occur as naturally in your case, you are in the right place. This article will cover some of the best melatonin supplements for better sleep. It’s time to dive in.
What is melatonin?
Melatonin is a hormone made by various organisms, including eukaryotes and bacteria. It regulates the sleep-wake or night-and-day cycles, enabling you to fall asleep at night and wake up at dawn. If this hormone is inadequate, it will be difficult to fall asleep. An abnormal increase in this hormone can make you sleepy for longer periods as well.
Melatonin supplements are made in the lab and sold over the counter for people who find it difficult to sleep or who deal with insomnia due to inadequate production of the hormone in their bodies. They help improve their sleep condition and treat several other health conditions. They are available as gummies, capsules, tablets, liquids, and sprays.
What are the benefits of taking melatonin?
Melatonin supplements may help your body to produce enough melatonin to regulate your sleep routine. Studies have shown that melatonin supplements can promote healthy sleep, and they are used to treat insomnia and delayed sleep-wake phase disorder (DSWPD).
Melatonin is also used to correct circadian rhythm sleep disorders in people with blindness since they do not recognize night or day as easily (timing their 24-hour internal clock).
Furthermore, the supplements can help relieve anxiety before and after surgery and ease jet lag for people who travel across different time zones.
Top 7 melatonin supplements to help you sleep
Hemplife Night Gummies
Hemplife Night Gummies is a complete formula for a good night’s sleep. It contains 60 chewy gummies with blueberry flavor, which is enough for two months.
|Pros
|Cons
|Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
No caffeine, gluten, or lactose
Chewable gummies are easy to eat
Third-party tested
|Contains coloring, additives, and sweeteners
Specifications
|Ingredients
|Melatonin (2.9mg), CBD, cane sugar, glucose syrup, aromas, colorant, potassium sorbate, and acidity regulators
|Dosage
|One gummy per night
Thorne Melatonin
This melatonin supplement supports restful sleep and balances circadian rhythm. It has 60 pills, which can last for two months. The only active ingredient is melatonin.
|Pros
|Cons
|Third-party tested
Free from animal products
NSF certified for sports
Available in 3 mg and 5 mg
|Some people may not like to swallow capsules
Specifications
|Ingredients
|Melatonin (3mg), hypromellose, calcium laurate, silicon dioxide, and microcrystalline cellulose
|Dosage
|One capsule at bedtime
Natrol Melatonin
This is one of the best melatonin supplements. The tablets are quickly absorbed, and the potency is high. It contains 60 tablets, which can serve you for two months.
|Pros
|Cons
|USP verified
Tablets are easy to consume
Doesn’t contain added sugars
Strict quality control standards
|It contains xylitol, which may cause digestive stress for some people
Specifications
|Ingredients
|Melatonin (5mg), xylitol, cellulose gum, soy polysaccharides, maltodextrin, dextrose, crospovidone, modified food starch, silicon dioxide, malic acid, natural flavor, stearic acid, beet root extract, magnesium stearate, and citric acid
|Dosage
|One tablet at bedtime
Ritual Sleep Bioseries Melatonin
This supplement is a three-in-one capsule formulated by Ritual to enhance restful sleep throughout the night. It has a pleasant vanilla flavor. The three tablets contain one, three, and five mg of melatonin, respectively.
|Pros
|Cons
|The three-in-one design supports a full night’s sleep
Clean label project certified
One capsule contains the three tablets
Maintains the natural sleep-wake cycle
|The container only has enough capsules for 20 nights
Specifications
|Ingredients
|Melatonin (5 mg), cellulose, vegetable-based tablet coating, hypromellose, ascorbyl palmitate, silica, oat fiber, and spirulina extract for color
|Dosage
|One capsule before bedtime
Nature’s Bounty Melatonin
Nature’s Bounty Melatonin is a double-layered tablet. The first layer is fast-acting and contains 2.5 mg of melatonin, while the second layer is designed for extended-release and also contains 2.5 mg of melatonin.
|Pros
|Cons
|Tablets are designed to support a full night’s sleep
Non-GMO tablets
Gluten, lactose, and sodium-free
Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
|Not USP verified
Specifications
|Ingredients
|Melatonin (5mg), dicalcium phosphate, vegetable juice color, vegetable cellulose, silica, vegetable stearic acid, and triacetin
|Dosage
|One tablet at bedtime
Now Foods Liquid Melatonin
Liquid melatonin is an excellent alternative for people who do not like swallowing pills. Each bottle contains 60 servings, and every serving offers three mg of melatonin, which is also great for those who prefer lower doses of melatonin.
|Pros
|Cons
|The liquid has a great taste and a citrusy flavor
Suitable for vegans
GMP Quality Assured
Gluten-free
|Some people reported the bottles arriving broken or damaged
Specifications
|Ingredients
|Melatonin (3mg), water, fructose, vegetable glycerin, xylitol, natural orange extract, organic alcohol, natural flavors, potassium sorbate, citric acid, and malic acid
|Dosage
|20 drops at bedtime
Megafood Melatonin
Crafted with flavor in mind, Megafood Melatonin has a blueberry taste. It is designed to support a full night’s sleep and is best suited for people who prefer lower melatonin dosage.
|Pros
|Cons
|Strict internal quality control standards
Great taste with a nice flavor
Non-GMO Project Verified
Glyphosate Residue Free and Certified Vegan
|It contains just 27 servings per container
Specifications
|Ingredients
|Melatonin (3 mg), organic wild blueberry, organic cane sugar, tart cherry, organic tapioca syrup, sunflower oil, apple pectin, citric acid, and sodium citrate
|Dosage
|Two gummies 30 minutes before bedtime
How much melatonin should you take?
Usually, the starting dose is two milligrams (mg) of melatonin slow-release tablets, taken 30 minutes to one hour before bedtime. The dosage can be increased gradually depending on its effectiveness and possible side effects. The highest dose is five mg.
Are there any downsides to melatonin supplements?
Melatonin can cause daytime drowsiness, confusion or disorientation, mild tremors, abdominal cramps, mild anxiety, short-lasting feelings of depression, reduced alertness, and irritability. These side effects do not happen to everybody; it depends on how your body reacts to the medication.
Frequently asked questions
Does melatonin help with occasional insomnia?
Yes, melatonin can help people with occasional insomnia fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The supplement is safe for occasional use, and you will not likely become dependent on it or experience a diminished effect after several uses.
When should you stop taking melatonin?
If the supplement is effective, you can take it consistently for one to two months and then stop to see how your sleep has improved and whether you can continue without it.
Is there a sleeping pill stronger than melatonin?
While this is generally subjective, a few potent sleeping pills include Z-drugs, antidepressants, and benzodiazepines, which are only available on doctor’s prescription because they are effective and addictive.