Can exercising along with protein supplementation lower inflammation? New study

Inflammation is a key driver of a range of diseases, from certain types of cancer to heart disease.

By
man sitting in gym drinking protein shake
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Inflammation is a key player that fuels a range of conditions, from inflammatory autoimmune conditions to neurodegeneration and heart disease. The American Heart Association also states that chronic inflammation is a risk factor for heart disease. Research shows us that certain social, environmental, and lifestyle factors contribute to chronically higher levels of inflammation, including poor sleep quality, chronic stress, processed diets, and environmental toxins. 

On the other hand, certain lifestyle factors can help to bring those levels down. One of those is exercise. Researchers continue to report that exercise helps combat inflammation, which also brings those health risks down and probably just makes you feel better overall. On top of that, you have all the benefits of exercise to go with it, like trimming your waistline and perking up your mood.

We often hear about anti-inflammatory products, foods, and supplements, and sometimes it feels difficult to know what’s worthy and what’s just hype. Recently, researchers have been exploring whether exercising along with protein supplementation lowers inflammation.

A powerful combo

Boxer man flexing
Franco Monsalvo / Pexels

Recently, researchers concluded that exercise and protein are a powerful combination when it comes to combating inflammation and what’s called ‘inflammaging.’ Inflammaging refers to chronic, low-grade inflammation that develops with advanced age, accelerates the aging process, and worsens disease risks and symptoms.

In this recent meta-analysis, the researchers focused on key markers of inflammation, including C-reactive protein (CRP) and interleukin-6 (IL-6).

An anti-inflammatory duo

man sitting down with protein shake
Jimmy Elizarraras / Pexels

Researchers found that the most significant inflammation-reducing results were from the combination of exercising along with protein supplementation. When participants increased their protein consumption in addition to working out regularly, inflammatory markers like C-reactive protein and tumor necrosis factor-α dropped significantly.

Aligning with previous research, this meta-analysis also showed that exercising, even without the increased protein intake, still makes a drastic difference when it comes to inflammation and inflammaging. Protein on its own didn’t quite yield the same results, however, the analysis showed that a higher protein intake is valuable in supporting muscle function and promoting healthier aging in general.

The takeaway

man drinking protein shake in gym
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

The takeaway here is that we have more than enough evidence to know that exercising is good for our overall health and can help bring those inflammatory markers and disease risks down. Exercising along with upping your protein intake is a potent combo that fights inflammation in multiple ways, from fat loss to molecular signaling and immune system activation.

Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition.
